Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
81 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
JAPANESE F3 / Breaking news

Alesi set for double Japan programme with Toyota

shares
comments
Alesi set for double Japan programme with Toyota
By:
Co-author: Charles Bradley

Giuliano Alesi, the son of ex-Formula 1 racer Jean, will contest the Super Formula Lights series this year with the Toyota-affiliated TOM’S squad.

The 21-year-old will take on a double programme in Japan as he is also set to race in SUPER GT’s GT300 ranks with Toyota Team Thailand alongside Sean Walkinshaw.

Alesi is half-Japanese – his mother is the singer and actress Kumiko Goto – allowing him to negotiate Japan’s COVID-19 travel restrictions that forced some international drivers to abandon plans to race in Super Formula or SUPER GT last year.

“Giuliano leaves on Monday [to Japan],” Alesi Sr told Motorsport.com. “There’s no problem [with travel] because he has a Japanese passport. That’s quite easy. 

“He has the first test at Fuji Speedway in February with the GT car, so that will be his first welcome in Japan.

“I’m so proud that TOM’S have accepted Giuliano and have welcomed him in their family. I hope my son can bring the results and start a good story with them.”

Read Also:

Alesi makes the switch to Japanese racing after a difficult two-year stint in F2 that yielded a best finish of sixth place, and 15th in the championship in 2019.

He was then handed his first test in a Formula 1 car by Ferrari at Fiorano on Monday, marking his farewell from the Italian manufacturer’s young driver scheme.

Giuliano Alesi, Ferrari SF71H

Giuliano Alesi, Ferrari SF71H

Photo by: Ferrari

TOM’S revealed its 2021 Super Formula line-up last week, with SF Lights champion Ritomo Miyata stepping up to replace Formula E-bound Nick Cassidy alongside Kazuki Nakajima.

A strong performance in SF Lights - previously known as All-Japan Formula 3 - would likely put Alesi in a good position to join Toyota’s roster of Super Formula drivers as early as 2022.

Toyota has yet to name its full Super Formula Lights line-up for 2021. In last month’s post-season test at Fuji Speedway, Miyata’s 2020 teammate Kazuko Kotaka ran alongside Hibiki Taira, last year’s Japanese Formula 4 champion.

Kotaka, third in SF Lights last year behind Miyata and Sena Sakaguchi, was not named on Toyota’s roster of GT300 drivers for 2021 last Friday.

Team Thailand was also not mentioned in that announcement, with Toyota simply listing the #35 used by the team in recent seasons as ‘TBN’. Alesi's new teammate Walkinshaw is set for his third season with the squad, the pair most likely piloting a Lexus RC F GT3.

#35 arto RC F GT3

#35 arto RC F GT3

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ex-F1 driver Sakon Yamamoto to make single-seater return

Previous article

Ex-F1 driver Sakon Yamamoto to make single-seater return
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT , JAPANESE F3
Drivers Giuliano Alesi
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Suzuki approach for Rossi via Facebook led to Brivio joining
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki approach for Rossi via Facebook led to Brivio joining

Smith Supercars return made official
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Smith Supercars return made official

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

Latest news

Alesi set for double Japan programme with Toyota
SFL JAPANESE F3 / Breaking news

Alesi set for double Japan programme with Toyota

Ex-F1 driver Sakon Yamamoto to make single-seater return
SFL JAPANESE F3 / Breaking news

Ex-F1 driver Sakon Yamamoto to make single-seater return

Toyota protege Miyata seals Super Formula Lights title
SFL JAPANESE F3 / Breaking news

Toyota protege Miyata seals Super Formula Lights title

Super Formula Lights attracts 12-car entry for opener
SFL JAPANESE F3 / Breaking news

Super Formula Lights attracts 12-car entry for opener

Trending

1
Supercars

Kostecki joins Erebus for 2021 Supercars season

2
Supercars

Gallery: Fullwood's new WAU livery

7h
3
Other open wheel

Van Gisbergen wins the New Zealand Grand Prix from pitlane

4
Formula 1

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit

8h

Latest news

Alesi set for double Japan programme with Toyota

Alesi set for double Japan programme with Toyota

JAPANESE F3
11m
Ex-F1 driver Sakon Yamamoto to make single-seater return

Ex-F1 driver Sakon Yamamoto to make single-seater return

JAPANESE F3
Dec 9, 2020
Toyota protege Miyata seals Super Formula Lights title

Toyota protege Miyata seals Super Formula Lights title

JAPANESE F3
Dec 6, 2020
Super Formula Lights attracts 12-car entry for opener

Super Formula Lights attracts 12-car entry for opener

JAPANESE F3
Aug 26, 2020
Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.