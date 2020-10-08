Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Kart / Breaking news

F1 drivers condemn "unacceptable" behaviour of karter Corberi

shares
comments
By:

Formula 1 drivers have condemned the behaviour of kart driver Luca Corberi as "unacceptable", as Italian authorities on Thursday suspended the racing licences of those involved in last weekend’s fracas.

Corberi caused outrage at the FIA world karting championships at Lonato when he attempted to throw a kart bumper at a rival on track, before then attacking him in the post race parc ferme; triggering a brawl that involved several other individuals.

The FIA has opened an investigation in to the matter, with its karting commission president Felipe Massa saying those involved will face ‘consequences’.

The Italian motorsport federation, ACI Sport, has also invited its federal prosecutors to get involved, and is pushing for the maximum penalty to be handed down.

It announced on Thursday that it was suspending the racing licences of Corberi, his father Marco and their Lonato kart track pending the outcome of an investigation.

A statement said: “The Sports Judge, accepting the request from the Sports Attorney, decided to suspend all licenses as a precautionary measure attributable to Luca Corberi, Marco Corberi and those of the Kartodromo of which the latter is the Chief Executive Officer. The provision of immediate application will be valid for the entire period of the investigation.”

Read Also:

Corberi, who has enjoyed a successful career in karting, has raced against many of F1’s current stars – but they did not hold back in their criticisms of what he did.

Max Verstappen said: “I guess it's very clear that that's not what you want to happen. It was also pretty unsafe. I mean, arguments happen in sport, I guess that's normal, but try to keep it by just having conversations.”

He added: “But I think everybody saw that it was unacceptable. He said that himself I think, and that he stopped racing. Let's what what's going to happen.”

Williams driver George Russell echoed Verstappen’s thoughts and said there was "no excuse" for Corberi behaving the way he did.

“First and foremost he put himself in a huge amount of danger,” said the Williams driver. “Standing at that point of a track, ultimately you put somebody else in a huge amount of danger as well with the actions he took when he was on track. And obviously following up what happened in the pits was unacceptable in any walk of life ultimately.

“Motorsport is incredibly passionate and there's no excuse for anybody to react in that manner, so I trust the FIA are going to impose the correct penalties.”

Lance Stroll, also a former rival of Corberi, added: “I think he was completely out of line. Behaviour like that can't be tolerated in our sport. That shows a bad example to the young generation. We fight so hard on track, there's just no need for violence off the track.

“That's how I see it. I believe the FIA is going to handle it, as they should, and something like that needs to be heavily addressed. There needs to be a severe penalty for his actions.”

 

Kart driver Corberi vows to never race again after brawl

Previous article

Kart driver Corberi vows to never race again after brawl
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Kart
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Algarve circuit "borderline" on MotoGP safety
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Algarve circuit "borderline" on MotoGP safety

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push

Hamilton against tearing down trees for new Rio F1 track
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton against tearing down trees for new Rio F1 track

Latest news

F1 drivers condemn "unacceptable" behaviour of karter Corberi
Video Inside
Kart Kart / Breaking news

F1 drivers condemn "unacceptable" behaviour of karter Corberi

Kart driver Corberi vows to never race again after brawl
Video Inside
Kart Kart / Breaking news

Kart driver Corberi vows to never race again after brawl

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident
Video Inside
Kart Kart / Breaking news

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident

How Will Power Kart will give young drivers essential guidance
Kart Kart / Special feature

How Will Power Kart will give young drivers essential guidance

Trending

1
Score

Sopwith Motorsports plans Baja 1000 entry

2
MotoGP

Algarve circuit "borderline" on MotoGP safety

33m

Latest news

F1 drivers condemn "unacceptable" behaviour of karter Corberi
Kart

F1 drivers condemn "unacceptable" behaviour of karter Corberi

Kart driver Corberi vows to never race again after brawl
Kart

Kart driver Corberi vows to never race again after brawl

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident
Kart

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident

How Will Power Kart will give young drivers essential guidance
Kart

How Will Power Kart will give young drivers essential guidance

Motorsport UK launches Karting Esports Championship
Esports

Motorsport UK launches Karting Esports Championship

Latest videos

FIA Karting: Lonato Sunday - Junior final 02:00
Kart

FIA Karting: Lonato Sunday - Junior final

FIA Karting: Lonato Sunday - Start 01:38
Kart

FIA Karting: Lonato Sunday - Start

FIA Karting: Luca Corberi throws his bumper 00:31
Kart

FIA Karting: Luca Corberi throws his bumper

Live: FIA Karting European OK/Junior Championship - Wackersdorf: Sunday 06:00:00
Kart

Live: FIA Karting European OK/Junior Championship - Wackersdorf: Sunday

Live: FIA Karting European OK/Junior Championship - Wackersdorf: Saturday 08:00:00
Kart

Live: FIA Karting European OK/Junior Championship - Wackersdorf: Saturday

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.