Karting Australia forms female commission

Headed up by Sam Sera, the commission will focus on four key objectives related to female involvement in karting.

Those objectives are to increase awareness that karting is a sport that values and encourages the participation of women and girls – on and off the track, to increase the number of women and girls who race, to increase the number of women and girls who officiate at karting events, and

to increase the number of women and girls who are administrators of the sport.

Joining Sera on the commission is Karting Queensland President Michelle Rowe, 2019 Ladies Trophy Winner Beck Connell, 4SS racer April Vaughan, South Australian Club Administrator Beckie Jones, former racer and current New South Wales industry member Lorraine Farley, Karting WA Secretary Michelle Lino and long-time motorsport sponsorship manager Sue Dilger.

“The launch of the Women in Karting Commission is a very exciting step for the sport of karting in Australia,” said Sera.

“I’ve been around the sport for many years, to see such a focus being put on increasing female participation, and making the most of the opportunities that are out there for women and girls, is something that myself, along with everyone on the commission, is very enthused about.”

Karting Australia CEO Kelvin O'Reilly added: “This is about expanding female participation and developing improved opportunities for women and girls in our sport.

“Karting is the adrenaline sport for everyone. Our sport can be enjoyed by both females and males of all ages, and in a variety of roles.

"We are very focused on providing a sport that is respectful, open and welcoming to all people regardless of age, gender, ability and backgrounds.

“It is no secret that we want more women and girls racing on our tracks, officiating, and administering our clubs. The development of the strategy to achieve that must be female-led and driven and it is for that reason that we have formed the Women In Karting Commission.”