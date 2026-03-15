LIVE: 2026 RMC Euro Trophy Starts at Cremona

The 2026 Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy officially gets underway this week at the Cremona Circuit in Italy, with 230 drivers verified in the opening round of the championship.

The event brings together competitors across all five Rotax categories: Mini MAX, Junior MAX, Senior MAX, DD2 and DD2 Masters, and it marks the first of four rounds that will define the European season.

With 110 drivers, Senior MAX once again stands as the largest and most competitive class of the event. The category features several of the top Rotax drivers currently racing in Europe, including Macauley Bishop (Dan Holland Racing), alongside his team-mates Ties van Wijk and Rory Armstrong. Also among the main contenders are Lewis Gilbert (Potenza Racing Engines) and Tino Sidler (KR Sport), while a number of outsiders are expected to add further unpredictability to the competition.

In Junior MAX, attention will focus on several established specialists of the category. Zdenek Babicek (Dan Holland Racing), Riley Murro (Sam Pollitt Racing), as well as Dan Holland Racing’s Albert Friend and Emerson Macandrew-Uren, will face competition from a strong field that includes new arrival Antonio Pizzonia (Ward Racing).

A closely-contested fight is also expected in Mini MAX, where the spotlight falls on Logan Rolfe (KR Sport), winner of the Rotax MAX Challenge Winter Cup earlier this season, and his main rival from Campillos, Mik Klinkers (Bouvin Power). Several outsiders are ready to challenge for the front positions, including Benjamin Karajkovic (MLC Motorsport) and Robin Raikkonen (Kartshop.CH).

The DD2 and DD2 Masters categories will also offer strong competition. Among the reference drivers are Antoine Barbaroux (Kraft Motorsport) and Nicolas Picot (Privateer), who will be challenged not only by the established contenders of the class but also by several local drivers, including Michael Rosina (MKC Motorsport) and Leonardo Baccaglini (Schepers Racing).

Beyond the on-track action, the Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy once again offers a pathway toward the sport’s most prestigious Rotax event: the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals that will be celebrated in Portugal later in 2026.

RMCGF tickets will be awarded at the end of the season according to category standings, with places available for the championship top three in Junior MAX and Senior MAX, as well as the champions and vice-champions in DD2 and the DD2 Masters champion. The Mini MAX drivers will have the opportunity to secure their Grand Finals place through round victories during the season.

Additional incentives will also be on offer throughout the championship. At the final round of the series in Trinec, BRP-Rotax will award two special prizes during the podium ceremony: a Rotax MAX engine and a free entry for the following Euro Trophy season, both of which will be assigned through a draw among eligible competitors.

The 2026 season also introduces a unique opportunity for drivers thanks to the new partnership between the Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy and the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. The winners of the Senior MAX and DD2 categories will be invited to take part in a test day with the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup fielded by Omnia Racing in the series. The test session will take place at the Cremona Circuit at the end of the season.

With a strong international turnout, valuable prizes on the line and a championship structure built around four key events, the opening round at Cremona will officially set the tone for the 2026 Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy season.

Event Timetable

Sunday, March 15: 8:45 AM Warm-up; Live on TV and Live Streaming from 10:20 AM (CET) for Pre-finals and 1:40 PM for Finals (DD2-Masters at 1:40 PM, Mini MAX at 2:10 PM, Junior MAX at 2:40 PM, Senior MAX at 3:10 PM).

Where to Watch

On Sunday, March 15, the Pre-finals and Finals will be broadcasted live on TV through Live Streaming on Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy's Facebook page, RMCET website, and YouTube.