Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup
Grand opening of the WSK season for the first round of the WSK Champions Cup from 25 to 29 January at South Garda Karting.
Maglie (ITA), 20.01.2023: The opening of the WSK season at the South Garda Karting in Lonato on 25-29 February presents itself with excellent conditions: in fact, 320 drivers are expected for the WSK Champions Cup, the traditional race at the beginning of the year, which has come to celebrate its 10th edition with quite a success of participation confirming the constantly growing trend for WSK Promotion events.
It is the WSK Champions Cup that will open the international karting season this year too, with the usual categories MINI, OKJ, OK and KZ2. And from this first race the two live categories of the X30 Junior and Senior are added for their debut in the WSK world.
Among the crowded categories, the primacy as usual goes to MINI that in the category with international MINI Gr.3 homologation by now thourogly exceeds 100 drivers per race. Such numbers have led from this year to the division into two age groups: the first one from 8 to 10 years for the Under 10, and the second one from 10 to 12 years.
Excellent participation also in the other youth category of OK-Junior, as well as in the two most performing categories, OK and KZ2 with gears. The debut of the two X30 Junior and X30 Senior was also very positive. Both categories of WSK events will be met again later in the four rounds of the WSK Open Cup and in one round of the WSK Final Cup.
The program of the WSK Champions Cup in Lonato:
Wednesday 25 January and Thursday 26 free practice.
Friday 27 January qualifying practice and first heats.
Preliminary heats on Saturday January 28th.
Sunday 29 January Prefinals and Finals live on TV Streaming.
Entry List: http://www.wskarting.it/campionati/2023/entrylist/WSK_CHAMPIONSCUP/Round1/entrylist.pdf
Info: www.wskarting.it/index.asp
Sunday
|
PREFINAL
|
TIME
|
CATEGORY
|
NOTES
|
ACTIVITY
|
PLACE
|
09.50
|
X30J
|
PREFINAL
|
PREFINAL
|
Piste Track
|
10.10
|
X30S
|
PREFINAL A
|
10.30
|
X30S
|
PREFINAL B
|
10.50
|
KZ2
|
PREFINAL A
|
11.10
|
KZ2
|
PREFINAL B
|
11.30
|
OK
|
PREFINAL A
|
11.50
|
OK
|
PREFINAL B
X30J FINAL
|
X30J
FINAL
|
12.10
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
12.12
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
12.15
|
STARTING
|
12.35
|
PRIZES GIVING
X30S FINAL
|
X30S
FINAL
|
12.40
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
12.42
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
12.45
|
STARTING
|
13.05
|
PRIZES GIVING
MINI GR3 FINAL
|
MINI GR3
FINAL
|
13.40
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
13.42
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
13.45
|
STARTING
|
14.05
|
PRIZES GIVING
MINI U10 FINAL
|
MINI U10
FINAL
|
14.10
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
14.12
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
14.15
|
STARTING
|
14.35
|
PRIZES GIVING
KZ2 FINAL
|
KZ2
FINAL
|
14.40
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
14.42
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK - EVACUATION DE LA PISTE
|
14.45
|
STARTING
|
15.05
|
PRIZES GIVING
OKJ FINAL
|
OKJ
FINAL
|
15.10
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
15.12
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
15.15
|
STARTING
|
15.35
|
PRIZES GIVING
OK FINAL
|
OK
FINAL
|
15.40
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
15.42
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
15.45
|
STARTING
|
16.05
|
PRIZES GIVING
About WSK Karting
WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.
A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.
And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.
Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.
Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.
Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.
The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.
In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.
