Live: The second round of the WSK Euro Series in Sarno

Maglie (ITA), 26.07.2022: The WSK Euro Series is ready to run its final sprint with the second and decisive round at the International Circuit Napoli in Sarno (Salerno, ITA), which is scheduled for next 27-31 July. After the successful opener on July 17 in Lonato, the participation to this event is still quite important and the two categories OK and OKJ registered increased figures, while MINI and KZ2 confirmed the usual great presence.

KZ2. In the opener of Lonato, in KZ2 the Italian Giuseppe Palomba (BirelART Racing/BirelART-TM Racing) had the upper hand at the end of a stunning comeback due to a problem of a sporting regulation in qualifying. Palomba’s grit allowed him to win the final, a result which placed him on top of the classification at 70 points, level with another great interpreter of the category in Lonato: the French Jeremy Iglesias of CRG Racing Team.

OK. In OK the Japanese Kean Nakamura-Berta (KR Motorsport/KR-Iame) won the Final in Lonato, earning the lead of the standings with 86 points. He is followed by the Swede Joel Bergstrom (Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Racing) at 47 points. In Sarno about 60 drivers will contest this category, with a lot of new entries ready to charge for the final win.

OKJ. The await is mounting also in OKJ, the category that will count around 90 drivers on the track in Sarno with a lot of new entries. The classification is currently led by the Pole Jan Przyrowski (Tony Kart Racing Team/Tony Kart-Vortex) at 88 points. He dominated the opener in Lonato and is followed by the Hungarian Martin Molnar (Energy Corse/Energy-TM Racing) who totaled 47 points and the Dutch René Lammers (Parolin Motorsport/Parolin-TM Racing) who scored 43 points so far.

MINI. The participation in MINI is great as usual. The biggest name in this category for the youngsters is that of Vladimir Ivannikov (Gamoto/EKS-TM Racing), who won the Final in Lonato and is leading the pack with 80 points. A lot of drivers resolute to fight for the win follow him. These are led by the two drivers of team Alonso Kart by Kidix, the Dutch Dean Hoogendoorn and the Canadian Ilie Crisan Tristan, that won the two Prefinals in Lonato and are currently second and third in the standings with 69 and 42 points.

TYRES. The following tyres will be used in the round of Sarno:

MINI Vega - OK Junior Vega - OK MG Prime - KZ2 LeCont Prime

The program in Sarno:

WSK Euro Series, Round 2

Wednesday July, 27 and Thursday July, 28

08:45 Free practice

Friday, July 29

08:45 – 11:03: Free practice

11.10 – 12:36: Qualifying practice

13:30 – 18:30: Qualifying heats

Saturday, July 30

08:30 – 09:55: Warm-up

10:00 – 18:30: Qualifying heats

Sunday, July 31 (Live Streaming)

08:45 – 10:12: Warm-up

10:20 – 12:30: Prefinals

13:00 – 15:00: Finals (13:00 OKJ; 13:30 MINI; 14:00 KZ2; 14:30 OK).

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.

The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.

In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.