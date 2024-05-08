Live: Watch the conclusion of the WSK Open Series at La Conca

La Conca, Muro Leccese (ITA), 6.05.2024: The International Circuit La Conca is gearing up to celebrate the champions of the WSK Open Series, in the second and final round starting on Tuesday, May 7th with the first free practice sessions and concluding on Saturday, May 11th with the final phase, broadcast live on TV Live Streaming. In the race, as in the first event at Franciacorta, the categories MINI, OKNJ, OKN, KZ2, and KZ2 Masters will participate.

A positive debut for the new categories of the WSK Open Series.

The first event held last month at the Franciacorta Karting Track saw the OK-N and OK-N Junior categories take to the track together for the first time in a WSK Promotion weekend, established by FIA Karting to facilitate the entry of drivers into OK and OKJ. The two single-gear classes were immediately successful, and after a year since their inception, it can be said that the work done has borne fruit, with well-attended and competitive grids, featuring entertaining races rich in battles. This achievement was reached with teams, drivers, and mechanics who trusted in the organizational structure of WSK Promotion. But the WSK Open Series also had the privilege of launching the KZ2 Masters, where interest in this category reserved for more experienced drivers, aged 35 and above, was also evident.

The protagonists at the start of the second round in La Conca. KZ2 - Van Walstijn secured the first win and took the lead.

In KZ2, the first seasonal victory was achieved by the Dutch driver Senna Van Walstijn (#11 Sodikart/Sodi-TM Kart-LeCont), who finished ahead of the Italian Cristian Bertuca (#1 BirelART Racing/BirelART-TM Kart). The two drivers occupy the first two positions in the championship, while Giuseppe Palomba (#40 Sodikart/Sodi-TM Kart), third at Franciacorta, is fourth in the championship, preceded by the Swede Viktor Gustavsson (#25 CRG Racing Team/CRG-TM Kart), who won the Prefinal-B.

Championship classification

1st Senna Van Walstijn (NLD) points 111

2nd Cristian Bertuca (ITA) points 80

3rd Viktor Gustavsson (SWE) points 61.

KZ2 Masters - Forè dominated the first round.

The first-ever race of the KZ2 Masters in a WSK Promotion-branded weekend fell into the hands of Davide Forè (#102 GSR Team/BirelART-TM Kart-LeCont). The Italian dominated at Franciacorta and led the standings ahead of the other two Italians Manuel Cozzaglio (#106 VZeta/BirelART-TM Kart) and Alessio La Martina (#103 KR-TM Kart). The Croatian Kristijan Habulin (#112 TBKart Racing Team/TBKart-TM Kart), third on the podium at Franciacorta, holds the fourth position.

Championship classification

1st Davide Forè (ITA) points 111

2nd Manuel Cozzaglio (ITA) points 80

3rd Alessio La Martina (ITA) points 48

OK-N - Marchesi in the lead.

The OK-N category celebrated the first victory of Nicolas Marchesi (#204 Team Driver/KR-Iame-Vega) in a race promoted by WSK Promotion. The Italian driver at Franciacorta was ahead of the Swiss driver Christian Canonica (#234 KGT Motorsport/Tony Kart-Vortex) and the Greek driver Vasileios Apostolidis (#206 AKM Motorsport/KR-Iame). In the championship, Marchesi leads followed by Apostolidis and Canonica.

Championship standings:

1st Nicolas Marchesi (ITA) points 111

2nd Vasileios Apostolidis (GRC) points 69

3rd Christian Canonica (CHE) points 60

OK-N Junior - Berezkin leads after Franciacorta.

Ilia Berezkin (#322 Monster K/CRG-TM Kart-Vega) climbed to the top step of the podium at the first round of the Open Series in OKNJ. The Monster K Factory Team driver managed to overcome the Monegasque driver Andrea Manni (#306 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart) and the Brazilian driver Antonio Pizzonia (#328 Team Driver/KR-Iame) in the final. The three podium finishers from Franciacorta also hold the top three positions in the championship.

Championship standings:

1st Ilia Berezkin points 98

2nd Andrea Manni (MCO) points 91

3rd Antonio Pizzonia (BRA) points 44

MINI Gr.3 - Truchot authoritatively on top.

Alessandro Truchot (#512 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame-Vega) convincingly won the first round of the MINI Gr.3 Open Series. The American driver triumphed in the final at Franciacorta ahead of the Indonesian Oliveri Sini (#524 Tony Kart Racing Team/Tony Kart-Vortex) and Mark Pilipenko (#506 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame). In the championship, Pilipenko follows Truchot closely with two points ahead of Sini.

Championship standings:

1st Alessandro Truchot (USA) points 107

2nd Mark Pilipenko points 61

3rd Oliveri Sini (IDN) points 59

MINI Gr.3 Under 10 - Perico scored again.

Another success was achieved by Niccolò Perico (Energy Corse/TM Kart) in the MINI Gr.3 U10 category, already a winner of the WSK Champions Cup and the WSK Super Master Series. The young Italian driver at Franciacorta narrowly beat the Scottish driver Mason Robertson (#509 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) and another Italian and teammate Lorenzo Di Pietrantonio. The three drivers also take the top three positions in the championship.

Championship standings:

1st Niccolò Perico (ITA) points 111

2nd Mason Robertson (SCO) points 71

3rd Lorenzo Di Pietrantonio (ITA) points 68

Media Coverage in La Conca.

Saturday, May 11th the final stages will be covered through the TV Live Streaming feed, available from Facebook WSK Promotion, WSK, Motorsport.com, YouTube and Vimeo:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp

https://motorsport.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION

The program of the WSK Open Series, Rd2 La Conca:

Tuesday May, 7th and Wednesday 8th: free practice.

Thursday, May 9th: qualifying practice; heats.

Friday, May 10th: warm up; qualifying heats.

Saturday, May 11th: warm up; Prefinals and Finals with TV and Live Streaming coverage.

The calendar of the WSK Open Series:

1st Rd 07/04/2024 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – KZ2 – KZ2 Masters (da 35 anni).

2nd Rd 11/05/2024 LA CONCA / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – KZ2 – KZ2 Masters (FINAL DAY SATURDAY)

Results: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.