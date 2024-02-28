Live: Watch the final round of WSK Super Master Series at Sarno
The Finals will award the 2024 titles of MINI Gr.3, MINI U10, OKJ, OK, OKNJ and KZ2 on Saturday, March 2nd.
Watch: Live - Round 3: Sarno
Sarno (ITA), 24.02.2024: The fourth and final round of the WSK Super Master Series is going to take place at the International Circuit Napoli in Sarno, from February 27th to March 2nd. The event is promising a spectacular conclusion to the 2024 championship. So far, the competition has been intense in the MINI Gr.3, MINI U10, OKJ, OK, OKNJ, and KZ2 categories. The final phase of this series will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, with the Prefinals and Finals determining the category champions.
153 points up for grabs in Sarno
In the first three rounds in Lonato, Cremona and Franciacorta, the battles for victory have showcased many champions. However, nothing is certain, and Sarno is expected to deliver duels until the last meter, with plenty of uncertainty for the final championship results. This is amplified by the incremental scoring in this final round, with a total of 153 points at stake: 13 points for the first position after the heats, 60 points for the Prefinal victory, and 80 points for the success in the Final. Unexpected twists and turns are not excluded at this moment.
MINI GR.3 - Calleja leads Miron and Blandino
The Australian William Calleja (#516 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) is leading the standings in MINI Gr.3 with 241 points, followed by the Spaniard Daniel Miron Lorente (#501 Team Driver/KR-Iame-Vega) with 231 and the Italian Cristian Blandino (#550 Kalì-Kart Racing/TGroup-TM Kart-Vega) with 212. In the three rounds contested so far, Blandino won in Lonato, Calleja in Cremona, and Miron in Franciacorta. Three drivers representing three different teams, making the final victory wide open.
MINI Gr.3 Championship Standings
1st William Calleja (AUS) points 241
2nd Daniel Miron Lorente (NLD) points 231
3rd Cristian Blandino (ITA) points 212
MINI Gr.3 Under 10 - Perico is the new leader followed by Nellegard and Robertson
The situation is uncertain in MINI Gr.3 Under 10 as well, with the Italian Niccolò Perico (#526 Energy Corse/Energy-TM Kart-Vega), who won in Franciacorta, taking the lead with 208 points. The Swedish driver Carl Nellegard (#553 Ward Racing/Tony Kart-TM Kart-Vega), who won the first race in Lonato is following closely with 185 points, and the Scottish driver Mason Robertson (#513 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame-Vega) is third with 141 points, showing improvement throughout the season. Again, three drivers representing three different teams.
MINI
Gr.3 U10 Championship Standings
1st Niccolò Perico (ITA) points 208
2nd Carl Nellegard (SWE) points 185
3rd Mason Robertson (SCO) points 141
OKJ - Schaufler keeps the lead
In the OK-Junior category, the Austrian driver Niklas Schaufler (#301 DPK Racing/KR-Iame-Vega) kept the lead, having won the first race in Lonato and was still at the top despite his retirement in the final of the last race in Franciacorta. With a victory in the Franciacorta Prefinal, Schaufler totalled 231 points, followed by the Belgian Dries Van Langendonck (#328 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart-Vega), winner in Cremona, with 187 points, and the Spanish driver Christian Costoya (#337 Parolin Motorsport/Parolin-TM Kart-Vega), winner in Franciacorta, with 147 points. DPK, Forza Racing, and Parolin are the top three teams in the standings.
OKJ Championship Standings
1st Niklas Schaufler (AUT) points 231
2nd Dries Van Langendonck (BEL) points 187
3rd Christian Costoya (ESP) points 147.
OK - Eyckmans keeps his leadership
The Belgian driver Ean Eyckmans (#209 BirelART Racing/TM Kart), who took the championship lead with a victory in Cremona, maintained his position at the top of the standings thanks to his second- place finish in Franciacorta behind Dmitry Matveev (#276 KR Motorsport/KR-Iame-LeCont). Moving into second place, the Italian driver Sebastiano Pavan (#218 Tony Kart Racing Team/OTK-Vortex- LeCont) made the Ukrainian Oleksandr Bondarev (#201 Prema Racing/KR-Iame-LeCont) drop to third place after scoring no points in the last race in Franciacorta following his strong start in Lonato that initially placed him at the top of the championship.
OK Championship Standings
1st Ean Eyckmans (BEL) points 223
2nd Sebastiano Pavan (ITA) points 141
3rd Oleksandr Bondarev (UKR) points 138
KZ2 - Bertuca still on top
After winning the first race in Lonato, the Italian driver Cristian Bertuca (#1 BirelART Racing/BirelART- TM Kart) managed to maintain the lead in the standings with 229 points, thanks to two more podium finishes at Cremona and Franciacorta. His teammate, the Romanian Daniel Vasile, held onto the second position with 154 points, securing a podium in Lonato and two other placements. A fierce battle unfolded among the other contenders, with the winner in Franciacorta, French driver Tom Leuillet (#33 Tony Kart Racing Team/OTK-Vortex-Vega), now in third place with 125 points, and the winner in Cremona, fellow Frenchman Emilien Denner (#11 Sodikart/Sodi-TM Kart-Vega), in fourth with 104 points.
KZ2 Championship Standings
1st Cristian Bertuca (ITA) points 229
2nd Daniel Vasile (ROU) points 154
3rd Tom Leuillet (FRA) points 125
OKNJ - Cosma Cristofor built a good margin
In OK-N Junior, the championship standings are pending due to an appeal, but it does not currently affect the top of the classification, where the Romanian driver Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (#711 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart-Vega) has built a solid lead with victories in the last race at Franciacorta and the first event in Lonato.
The Italian driver Valerio Viapiana (#702 Team Driver/KR-Iame-Vega) is following with 171 points, consistently securing good placements in all three initial events. The English driver Archie Lovatt (#712 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart-Vega) totalled 165 points, having won the second race in Cremona.
OKNJ Championship Standings (sub-judice)
1st Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (ROU) points 268
2nd Valerio Viapiana (ITA) points 171
3rd Archie Lovatt (GBR) points 165
The program of the WSK Super Master Series, Rd4 Sarno:
Tuesday February 27th and Wednesday 28th: free practice.
Thursday, February 29th: free practice; qualifying practice; heats.
Friday, March 1st: warm up; qualifying heats.
Saturday, March 2nd: warm up; live on TV and Live Streaming of Prefinals and Finals.
The next round:
WSK SUPER MASTER SERIES
4th Rd – 02/03/2024 SARNO / MINI – OKNJ – OKJ – OK – KZ2 (FINAL DAY SATURDAY)
Info, classifications, results: www.wskarting.it/index.asp
