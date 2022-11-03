Live: Watch the first round of WSK Final Cup

Maglie (ITA), 31.10.2022: The opening meeting of the WSK Final Cup is about to start at the International Circuit Napoli of Sarno in the weekend of November 6 with over 200 drivers ready to challenge each other in the four categories MINI, OKJ, OK and KZ2. This end-of-season-event that reached its 11th edition will have a great participation for its opener. The closing round will be on November 13th at the South Garda Karting Circuit of Lonato.

Good figures in MINI.

The numbers are good in all categories, starting from the usual big figures of MINI, where new youngsters will debut to compete next to the main protagonists of the season, which will be led by the winner of the recent WSK Open Cup Iskender Zulfikari of team BabyRace Driver Academy.

A lot of young drivers are growing in OKJ.

OK-Junior is going to be particularly interesting with the presence of several young talents that are making their way up the karting ladder after being among the fastest of their generation in MINI, like Iacopo Martinese (KR Motorsport) who is the fresh winner of MINI in WSK Euro Series and Super Cup by Mini, or Christian Costoya, who won category MINI at the WSK Champions Cup 2022 and Jindrich Pesl (BirelART Racing), who won MINI in the WSK Super Master Series. The winner of OKJ at the recent WSK Open Cup Salim Hanna Hernandez and the OKJ winner of WSK Super Master Series Oleksandr Bondarev will be present too, both competing for team Ricky Flynn Motorsport.

Big names in OK.

Joseph Turney (Tony Kart Racing Team) will be present in OK; this year he won the WSK Super Master Series and on this occasion he will have to face the challenge of his teammate Jan Przyrowski, who switched up from OKJ, category in which he won the WSK Euro Series this year. The winner of the WSK Open Cup Tomass Stolcermanis will be present too among the fields of Energy Corse.

A good clash of the “titans” in KZ2.

In KZ2 a good spectacle is certainly ahead as a lot of champions will compete against each other like team CPB Sport’s Senna Van Walstijn and Emilien Denner, or BirelART Racing’s Giuseppe Palomba. These all won the WSK series this year: namely, Senna Van Walstijn won the WSK Champions Cup and the WSK Super Master Series, Emilien Denner the WSK Open Cup and Giuseppe Palomba the WSK Euro Series.

The Live Streaming from Wsk.it and Motorsport.tv.

The program of Sarno will kick off officially on Thursday, November 3, with scrutineering and free practice. The competition will continue with qualifying practice and the initial heats on Friday. Heats will end on Saturday. The final stages will be on Sunday, November 6, with Prefinals and Finals available through the Live Streaming from wsk.it and Motorsport.tv.

The program of the WSK Final Cup, Sarno:



Wednesday, November 2 and Thursday, November 3

08:45 Free practice

Friday, November 4

08:45 – 11:23: Free practice

11.30 – 12:46: Qualifying practice

13:40 – 17:30: Qualifying heats

Saturday, November 5

08:30 – 10:27: Warm-up

10:30 – 17:30: Qualifying heats

Sunday, November 6 (TV, Live Streaming)

08:30 – 10:27: Warm-up

10:40 – 13:00: Prefinals

14:00 – 16:00: Finals (14:00 MINI; 14:30 OKJ; 15:00 KZ2; 15:30 OK).

Info: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

WSK FINAL CUP

1st Rd – 06/11/2022 SARNO - MINI-OKJ-OK-KZ2

2nd Rd – 13/11/2022 LONATO - MINI-OKJ-OK-KZ2

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.

The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.

In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.