Live: Watch the first round of WSK Super Master Series at Lonato

Lonato (ITA), 23.01.2024: Right after the WSK Champions Cup, it is already time for the WSK Super Master Series, with the first event at the South Garda Karting in Lonato and an even larger participation of manufacturers, teams and drivers. Over 330 drivers will be present in this initial appointment, representing more than 50 countries, ready to hit the track from January 24th to 28th for another high-level competition in the categories that already thrilled audiences last week: MINI, OKNJ, OKJ, OK and KZ2.

The four rounds of the WSK Super Master Series

This year marks the 15th edition of the WSK Super Master Series, kicking off with the usual four rounds at the South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, a sought-after destination for over 30 years for all young talents in global karting. The series will then continue at two more recently inaugurated circuits, which have quickly become international reference points: the Franciacorta Karting Track and the Cremona Karting. The grand finale will take place at the International Circuit Napoli.

A lot of world-class racers

The major teams of world karting will be fully represented in Lonato, featuring top-notch drivers, including the recent winners of the WSK Champions Cup who are eager to prove themselves once again. These include the Estonian Markus Kajak (Maranello SRP/Maranello-TM Kart-Vega) in KZ2, the Ukrainian Oleksandr Bondarev (Prema Racing/KR-Iame-LeCont) in OK, the Austrian Niklas Schaufler (DPK Racing/KR-Iame-Vega) in OKJ, the Italians Cristian Blandino (Kalì-Kart/TGroup-TM Kart-Vega) in MINI Gr.3 and Niccolò Perico (Energy Corse/Energy-TM Kart-Vega) in MINI Gr.3 Under 10, along with the Bulgarian Lyuboslav Ruykov (Zanchi Motorsport/Tony Kart-TM Kart-Vega) in the OKN Junior federal category. Besides these champions aiming to maintain their positions, many other contenders are ready to bounce back, seeking redemption. In short, an exciting series of challenges awaits, promising captivating races.

The final stages on Sunday, January 28th on TV and Live Streaming

On Sunday, January 28th, the prefinals and finals will be broadcast live on TV streaming on the WSK Promotion Facebook page, WSK websites, Motorsport.com, YouTube, and the Vimeo platform:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp,

https://motorsport.com/,

https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.

The program of the WSK Super Master Series, Rd1 Lonato:

Wednesday, January 24th and Thursday 25th: free practice from 8:30.

Friday, January 26th: free practice from 8:30; qualifying practice from 11:00; qualifying heats from 13:30.

Saturday, January 27th: warm up at 8:30; qualifying heats from 10:20.

Sunday, January 28th: warm up at 8:00; Live on TV and Live Streaming from 9:30 Prefinals and Finals from 12:45 (12:45 MINI U10, 13:15 MINI GR3, 14:00 OKJ, 14:30 KZ2; 15:00 OK; 15:30 OKNJ).

WSK SUPER MASTER SERIES

1st Rd – 28/01/2024 LONATO / MINI – OKNJ – OKJ – OK – KZ2

Info, classifications, results: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.

The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.

In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.