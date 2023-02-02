Live: Watch the first round of WSK Super Master Series
The opener of the WSK Super Master Series in Lonato counts 340 drivers in the four categories MINI, OKJ, OK and KZ2..
Maglie (ITA), 30.01.2023: The WSK Champions Cup has just been archived after naming its first champions of the 2023 season, and the much-anticipated first round of the WSK Super Master Series is quickly approaching.
This is one of the most excellent championships of the WSK Promotion series, that will see the major international karting manufacturers and their official teams, challenging other top teams with an exceptional lineup of champions in all categories.
The first event of the series will take place at the South Garda Karting in Lonato from February 1st to 5th, 2023. The entry list is still growing compared to the last week's WSK Champions Cup, with 340 drivers making it to the track in this inaugural round of the WSK Super Master Series, which will take place on four circuits among the most important ones of Italy. In addition to the traditional circuits of Lonato and Sarno, the international karting tracks of Franciacorta and Cremona have been added this year. These new venues are ready to host the classic three international categories OKJ, OK, and KZ2, as well as the increasingly interesting MINI, which has been split into two age groups, 8-10 and 10-12 years old.
The calendar of the WSK Super Master Series:
1st Rd – 05/02/2023 LONATO / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2
2nd Rd – 19/02/2023 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2
3rd Rd – 05/03/2023 SARNO / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2
4th Rd – 30/04/2023 CREMONA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2
The program of the WSK Super Master Series, Round 1, South Garda Karting in Lonato:
Wednesday, February 1 and Thursday, February 2: free practice.
Friday, February 3: qualifying practice and heats.
Saturday, February 4: qualifying heats.
Sunday, February 5: Prefinals and Finals that will be available in Live Streaming from www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/ and https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION
LINK: Entry List: http://www.wskarting.it/SERIES/WSK_SUPERMASTERSERIES
Results: www.wskarting.it/index.asp
Sunday timetable
|
PREFINAL
|
TIME
|
CATEGORY
|
NOTES
|
ACTIVITY
|
PLACE
|
10.10
|
OKJ
|
PREFINAL A
|
PREFINAL
|
Track
|
10.30
|
OKJ
|
PREFINAL B
|
10.50
|
MINI U10
|
PREFINAL A
|
11.05
|
MINI U10
|
PREFINAL B
|
11.20
|
MINI GR3
|
PREFINAL A
|
11.35
|
MINI GR3
|
PREFINAL B
|
11.55
|
KZ2
|
PREFINAL A
|
12.15
|
KZ2
|
PREFINAL B
|
12.35
|
OK
|
PREFINAL A
|
12.55
|
OK
|
PREFINAL B
OKJ FINAL
|
OKJ
FINAL
|
13.50
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
13.52
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
13.55
|
STARTING
|
14.15
|
PRIZES GIVING
MINI U10 FINAL
|
MINI U10
FINAL
|
14.20
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
14.22
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
14.25
|
STARTING
|
14.45
|
PRIZES GIVING
MINI GR3 FINAL
|
MINI GR3
FINAL
|
14.50
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
14.52
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
14.55
|
STARTING
|
15.15
|
PRIZES GIVING
KZ2 FINAL
|
KZ2
FINAL
|
15.20
|
FSTARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
15.22
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
15.25
|
STARTING
|
15.45
|
PRIZES GIVING
OK FINAL
|
OK
FINAL
|
15.50
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
15.52
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
15.55
|
STARTING
|
16.15
|
PRIZES GIVING
About WSK Karting
WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.
A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.
And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.
Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.
Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.
Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.
The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.
In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.
