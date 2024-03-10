Live: Watch the Rotax Max Challenge Winter Cup

Campillos, Spain Friday March 8, 2024: The Qualifying Practices have just finished, featuring intense competition as drivers vied for the coveted pole position in their respective categories. The weather played a pivotal role; the morning rain gave way to winds that progressively dried the track, keeping the drivers on their toes throughout the qualifying sessions.

Mini MAX - British driver Friend secures this season's first pole position

Strawberry's Albert Friend (Tony Kart) emerged as the first poleman of the season, clocking a time of 1:08.428. A well-known figure in the Rotax community, Friend edged out Zdenek Babicek (Tepz - MS) by approximately 0.1" and local hero Luque Hugo Fuentes (Karting Club Campillos - Parolin).

Junior MAX - Ashcroft vs. Strele in Dan Holland Racing showdown

Dan Holland Racing's Jacob Ashcroft (LN) and Toms Strele (LN) engaged in a head-to- head battle for the pole position in the Junior MAX category. Ashcroft secured the pole with a time of 1:04.170, narrowly besting his Latvian teammate. Cameron Nelson completed the DHR trio, finishing in 3rd place.

Senior MAX - Bearman leads British Trio amid slippery conditions

Senior MAX drivers faced challenging conditions on the slippery track. Thomas Bearman (KR Sport - Kosmic) emerged victorious securing the pole position and giving the Bearman family another reason to be proud after his brother’s Oliver confirmation as Ferrari driver in the F1 race in Jeddah. Bearman outpaced Kai Hunter (Hunter Racing - LN) and the experienced Lewis Gilbert (Kraft Motorsport - Tony Kart).

DD2 / DD2 Masters - Veerus and Picot on pole!

Estonian Ragnar Veerus (Kivi Racing Team - Birel ART) set the best lap in DD2, while Nicolas Picot (Privateer - Tony Kart) claimed the top spot respectively in DD2 Masters.

As the Qualifying Heats take center stage, the competition promises thrilling battles and unexpected twists. Stay tuned for more action at the RMC Winter Cup!