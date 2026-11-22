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Live: Watch the second round of WSK Final Cup from Lonato

After the opening round held in Franciacorta, the second round will be at the South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato with full grids and the highest participation ever of about 430 drivers

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 7:10 AM

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The WSK Final Cup returns to the track for the second round of the season at South Garda Karting in Lonato del Garda, featuring the largest entry list of the series - around 430 drivers from all over the world - with full grids across all categories, from the packed MINI class to the direct-drive OK, OKJ, OK-N, and OK-NJ classes, joined by the KZ2 gearbox category.

Following the excitement and intense battles of the opening round at Franciacorta, the championship now enters its decisive phase. Action resumes with one clear goal: scoring valuable points ahead of the grand finale in Viterbo, scheduled in just one week's time. The winners of Franciacorta’s opener.

In the opening round held at Franciacorta, the Ukrainian driver Lev Krutogolov (Energy Corse - Energy/Iame/LeCont) got off to the right start in OK, claiming victory in the first championship event. In OKJ, the Italian Niccolò Perico (KR Motorsport - KR/Iame/Vega) took the win in the Final, having kicked off the weekend with pole position in qualifying.

In OK-N, Franciacorta saw the Australian Jenson Eric Burns (Tony Kart Racing Team – Tony Kart/Vortex/Vega) take his maiden victory in the category.

In OK-N Junior, the German driver Henri Moehring (KR Motorsport - KR/Iame/Vega) celebrated victory at Franciacorta at the end of a sprint finish.

In MINI Gr.3, the Norwegian Theo Steindal (MP Academy Gamoto - Henza/TM Kart/Vega) crossed the finish line in second place in the Final, but was promoted to victory following the disqualification - upheld on appeal - of the Moroccan Nahyl El Gahoudi (BabyRace –Parolin/Iame/Vega).

In MINI Gr.3 U10, the Spanish driver Sasha Stephane Miras Y Munoz (BabyRace - Parolin/Iame/Vega) took the win after holding the lead of the Franciacorta Final from the third lap to the chequered flag.

WSK Final Cup Round 2 programme

Wednesday, November 18th: Free practic

Thursday, November 19th: Free practice, Administrative Checks, Technical Scrutineering, Briefing

Friday, November 20th: 8:00 Official Free Practice, 9:50 Qualifying Practice, 12:40 Qualifying Heats; Pole Positions Award

Saturday, November 21st: 8:10 Qualifying Heats

Sunday, November 22nd: 8:10 Prefinals, 12:40 Finals

WSK Final Cup 2026 calendar

1st Rd 26-30/08/2026 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – OKJ – OK

2nd Rd 18-22/11/2026 LONATO / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – OKJ – OK – KZ2

3rd Rd 25-29/11/2026 VITERBO / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – OKJ – OK – KZ2

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