Live: Watch the second round of WSK Final Cup in Lonato

Maglie (ITA), 07.11.2022: The WSK Final Cup moves to Lonato for its second and closing round with over 300 drivers next November 9-13 after the opener held in Sarno. These are quite important numbers for a competition that introduced this year a new format with two rounds to define the 2022 champions. In Lonato, MINI is expected to have a big participation of over 120 drivers, OKJ over 80, OK and KZ2 about 50.

A lot of drivers can still aim to the final win in each category thanks also to the increased points scoring scheme that will award more points in Lonato than in Sarno: namely, the new points will award 13 points down for the leader after the heats (+3 points compared to the opener), 60 points down for the winner of the Prefinal (that is double the points of the first round) and 80 points down for the winner of the Final (+30 points compared to the first round).

Yuanpu Cui leads OK and is the first Chinese driver to win a WSK race.

In OK, the Chinese driver Yuanpu Cui is leading the provisional classification. The team KR Motorsport’s driver on KR-Iame-LeCont is also the first Chinese driver to have won one race of a WSK series. Yuanpu Cui is leading the provisional classification of OK with 65 points thanks to the victory in the Final at the end of a hard-fought race. Anatholy Khavalkin, the Brit Joe Turney, who is third despite a penalty in the Final due to the dropped front fairing, the Jamaican Alex Powell and the French Jimmy Helias are behind Cui in the order.

1. Yuanpu Cui (CHN) points 65

2. Anatoly Khavalkin points 50

3. Joe Turney (GBR) points 46

4. Alex Powell (JAM) points 37

5. Jimmy Helias (FRA) points 36.

The Dutch Senna Van Walstijn leads a good set of rivals in KZ2.

The most powerful category, KZ2, sees the Dutch Senna Van Walstijn of team CPB Sport on Sodikart-TM Racing-Vega leading the pack. The winner in Sarno proceeds the very quick Swede Noah Milell, who is currently second and 37 points shy of the lead. The third place with a 38 points gap to the top is the French Emilien Denner, who dominated the event until the Final when he was forced to retire due to an incident with Giuseppe Palomba. Despite the contact, Palomba finished his race in P4 and he is leading his teammate Cristian Bertuca in the championship. In Lonato, the rivals will be stronger as a lot of new drivers joined the category.

1. Senna Van Walstijn (NLD) points 78

2. Noah Milell (SWE) points 41

3. Emilien Denner (FRA) points 40

4. Giuseppe Palomba (ITA) points 34

5. Cristian Bertuca (ITA) points 25.

Nip and tuck between the Scot Zac Drummond and the Italian Emanuele Olivieri in OKJ.

At the eve of the race in Lonato the classification of OK-Junior is quite uncertain and the Scottish driver Zac Drummond (70 points) of Parolin Motorsport on Parolin-TM Racing-Vega is leading the standings from the Italian Emanuele Olivieri (69 points), who won the Final on IPK-TM Racing run by team IPK Official. A lot of other drivers will probably slide in the fight between the two like the Slovenian Aleksandar Bogunovic, but some new entries can find their place in the mix of this second round of Lonato.

1. Zac Drunnond (SCO) points 70

2. Emanuele Olivieri (ITA) points 69

3. Aleksandar Bogunovic (SVN) points 55

4. Taym Saleh (DEU) points 38

5. Miguel Costa (BRA) points 25.

Gianmatteo Rousseau is the first Panama’s driver to secure a victory in MINI.

For the first time ever a driver from Panama, Gianmatteo Rousseau, won a WSK race. He had the upper hand in the MINI Final of Sarno and is leading the provisional classification with 76 points. The Alonso Kart by Kidix’s driver Rousseau on Alonso-Iame-Vega has been the protagonist of the category in all the stages until the Final when he won from Vladimir Ivannikov, who is second in the classification with 68 points and Filippo Sala, who is fifth in the provisional classification at 36 points.

The Italian is currently proceeded by the Australian William Calleja (45 points) and the Turkish driver Iskender Zulfikari (44 points). All these drivers can still aim to the final win.

1. Gianmatteo Rousseau (PAN) points 76

2. Vladimir Ivannikov points 68

3. William Calleja (AUS) points 45

4. Iskender Zulfikari (TUR) points 44

5. Filippo Sala (ITA) points 36.

Wednesday November 9 and Thursday November 10

08:45 Free practice

Friday, November 11

08:15 – 10:27: Free practice

10.30 – 12:16: Qualifying practice

12:40 – 17:30: Qualifying heats

Saturday, November 12

08:10 – 10:04: Warm-up

10:15 – 18:00: Qualifying heats

Sunday, November 13 (TV, Live Streaming)

08:30 – 10:27: Warm-up

10:30 – 13:00: Prefinals

14:00 – 16:00: Finals (14:00 MINI; 14:30 OKJ; 15:00 OK; 15:30 KZ2).

Info: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

