Live: Watch the third round of Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy

A huge volume of entries

There are around 250 entries for the Franciacorta race, demonstrating the series' international reputation. It's a seasonal record in Senior MAX and Junior MAX, with 96 and 60 drivers respectively. There are 44 in Mini MAX, 41 DD2 and DD2 Masters and 8 in E20 and E20 Masters.

Mini MAX - RMCET kicks off

Albert Friend (Strawberry Racing) and Zdenek Babicek (TEPZ Racing) have been protagonists in the Winter Cup and in both the Belgian and German Cups. Competition doubles with the start of the Euro Trophy, which, after Franciacorta and Lonato, will award a ticket to the RMC Grand Finals. Mark

Loomets (Energy Corse) joins the contest, which also includes Oliver Spencer (KR Sport), Nikita Ljubimov (Bouvin Power), and Tom Read (Strawberry Racing).

Junior MAX - The competition heats up

Jacob Ashcroft (Dan Holland Racing) in Genk, Casper Nissen (RS Competition) in Wackersdorf; who will prevail in Italy? The list of contenders is already very long. There are the "usual" Toms Strele (Dan Holland Racing), Cameron Nelson (Dan Holland Racing), Noah Janssen (Doerr Motorsport), but also Rayan Ghandour (KR Sport), winner of his first race at Franciacorta about 3 weeks ago.

The Italian platoon is led by Lorenzo Giaquinto (MKC Motorsport), along with Andrea Lavazza, Paolo De Grandi, and Iacopo Martinese (Kart Republic), making his debut.

Senior MAX - A lottery for the win

Championship leader Sean Butcher (KR Sport) will have a tough time at Franciacorta. Besides his direct rivals in the championship, Lewis Gilbert (Kraft Motorsport) and Macauley Bishop (Dan Holland Racing), Tom Bearman (KR Sport), also a winner at Franciacorta a few weeks ago, home driver Alberto Kiko Fracassi (Strawberry Racing), as well as Austin Lee, Vic Stevens (Bouvin Power), Matthew Higgins (Dan Holland Racing), and Joe Turney (Kart Republic) returning to Rotax competitions, must be taken into consideration.

DD2 and DD2 Masters - Szabo and De Ruwe in pursuit of points. Picot goes for the Poker

Bende Szabo (KSB Racing Team) and Xen De Ruwe (AKK Sportstil) will have the chance to catch up to Enzo Bol (SP Motorsport), who will not participate in this event. Patriks Locmelis (MRG Racing), William Kristensen (RS Competition), and Ragnar Veerus (Kivi Racing), who have moved from DD2 Masters, will also go all-in. Veteran Mauro Simoni joins the competition. In DD2 Masters, the duel between Nicolas Picot and Martynas Tankevicius is anticipated.

E20 Senior and E20 Masters - All is set for the round 2!

Spencer Brougham will try to extend his lead in the standings, while Will Elswood and Raul Vargas (SLK Racing Academy) are chasing the leadership. Stefano Bonara joins Hector Ramirez in E20 Masters.

Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy Live Stream

On Sunday, July 7, the Pre-finals and Finals will be broadcasted live on TV through Live Streaming on Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy's Facebook page, RMCET website, Motorsport.com, and YouTube platforms:

ROTAX MAX Euro Trophy Facebook (click here), RMCET Website (click here), Motorsport.com (click here), RMCET Youtube channel (click here and subscribe it), WSK Promotion Youtube channel (click here and subscribe it).

Event Schedule:

- Wednesday, July 3: Free practices starting at 9:00 AM.

- Thursday, July 4: Free practices starting at 8:30 AM.

- Friday, July 5: from 9:00 AM Free Practices; from 12:30 AM Qualifying

Practices; from 2:40 PM Heats.

- Saturday, July 6: from 8:45 AM Warm-up; from 11:00 AM Heats.

- Sunday, July 7: 8:30 AM Warm-up; Live on TV and Live Streaming from

10:20 AM Pre-finals and 1:40 PM Finals.

Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy, round 3, 7/7/2024

FRANCIACORTA/ Mini MAX – Junior MAX – Senior MAX – DD2 – DD2

Masters - E20 Senior - E20 Masters.

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.