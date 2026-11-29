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Live: Watch the third round of WSK Final Cup from Viterbo

Over 350 drivers entered the decisive round at the Leopard Circuit Viterbo that will award the category titles as all results are still possible

Edited: Nov 29, 2026, 7:15 AM

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The final round of the WSK Final Cup, scheduled in Viterbo from November 25th to 29th, also boasts a full entry list, with over 350 registered drivers for the event that will award the 2026 titles across all categories following the opening two rounds at Franciacorta and Lonato.

At the Leopard Circuit Viterbo, the championship standings remain wide open to any outcome, thanks in part to the increased points allocation compared to the first two rounds: a total of 153 points are up for grabs for the top finisher across the heats (13 points), Prefinal (60 points), and Final (80 points).

KZ2 – Graham pushing for the lead

The double victory secured in both Prefinal B and the Final at Lonato has propelled Jenson Graham (CPB Sport – Sodikart/TM Kart/LeCont) to the top of the championship standings, following his standout performance in the heavy rain at South Garda Karting. Looking to challenge the English driver in Viterbo—with redemption firmly on his mind—is the 2025 edition champion, Cristian Bertuca (Tony Kart Racing Team – Tony Kart/TM Kart). At Lonato, the Italian paid the price for a heat retirement that compromised his final phase, though he still managed to finish on the podium. The duel between these two leading contenders will be the main storyline of the third round.

KZ2 WSK Final Cup Championship Standings:

1st Graham Jenson (GBR) points 129

2nd Van Walstjin Senna (NED) points 100

3rd Bertuca Cristian (ITA) points 86

4th Tormen Marco (ITA) points 71

5th Brovko Mark (UKR) points 44

OK – Crisan is the new leader

The second round at Lonato was dominated by Niklas Schaufler (DPK Racing - KR/Iame/LeCont), with the Austrian driver now sitting third in the overall standings following his winning debut in the 2026 WSK Final Cup. The Canadian Ilie Crisan Tristan (Tony Kart Racing Team – Tony Kart/Vortex) moved into the championship lead and his second-place podium finish in Lonato allowed him to overtake the previous leader, the Ukrainian driver Lev Krutogolov (Energy Corse – Energy/Iame), winner at Franciacorta. Also among the category's leading contenders are the Italian Valerio Viapiana (Tony Kart) and Britain's Henry Domain (MP Motorsport – Henza/TM Kart).

OK WSK Final Cup Championship Standings:

1st Crisan Ilie Tristan (CAN) points 167

2nd Krutogolov Lev (UKR) points 159

3rd Schaufler Niklas (AUT) points 132

4th Viapiana Valerio (ITA) points 105

5th Domain Henry (GBR) points 83

OKJ – Miron takes the championship’s lead

With the second-place finish secured in Lonato, Spain's Daniel Miron Lorente (MP Motorsport – Henza/TM Kart/Vega) took over the championship lead, followed by Britain's Emerson Macandrew-Uren (Tony Kart Racing Team – Tony Kart/Vortex), whose strong victory in Lonato propelled him up the standings. Niccolò Perico (KR Motorsport – KR/Iame) slipped down to third, as the winner of the opening round at Franciacorta had an unfortunate weekend in Lonato. Tied on points with Perico is Antonio Pizzonia (Fusion Motorsport – KR/Iame), while fifth place belongs to Poland's Leonardo Gorski (Forza Racing – Exprit/TM Kart), who reached the podium in Lonato and won Prefinal A.

OKJ WSK Final Cup Championship Standings:

1st Miron Lorente Daniel (NED) points 173

2nd Macandrew-Uren Emerson (GBR) points 137

=3rd Perico Niccolò (ITA) points 111

=3rd Pizzonia Antonio (ITA) points 111

5th Gorski Leo (POL) points 109

OK-N – Burns keeps the lead

The Australian Jenson Eric Burns (Tony Kart Racing Team – Tony Kart/Vortex/Vega) retained the championship lead thanks to his victory in the opening round at Franciacorta, though following his results in Lonato, his margin at the top has been trimmed to just 6 points. Closing in behind him is Sebastiano Pavan (Pantano by DAM – Pantano/Iame), who dominated the Lonato round on his Final Cup debut. With his clean sweep at Lonato, the Italian driver now emerges as one of the leading title contenders. Chasing the front duo in third place is Burns' teammate, the Italian Andrea Giudice, while the Romanian Tudor Jercan (Gulstar Racing – KR/Iame) sits fourth ahead of Cristian Blandino (Zanchi Motorsport – KR/TM Kart) and last year's Final Cup winner, Nicolas Marchesi (Team Driver – KR/Iame).

OK-N WSK Final Cup Championship Standings:

1st Burns Jenson Eric (AUS) points 138

2nd Pavan Sebastiano (ITA) points 132

3rd Giudice Andrea (ITA) points 105

4th Jercan Tudor (ROU) points 92

5th Blandino Cristan (ITA) points 88

OK-NJ – Gorun is in the lead of the classification

Victor Gorun (Tellone Motorsport – Tony Kart/Modena Engines/Vega) stood out in particular at Lonato, delivering a strong performance with a double victory in the Prefinal and the Final that propelled him into first place in the championship, overtaking the winner of the Franciacorta Final, Germany's Henri Moehring (KR Motorsport – KR/Iame), who finished sixth in Lonato. Luigi D’Ascoli (Modena Kart – Parolin/TM Kart) confirmed his third place in the standings and remains in title contention alongside the American Colton Schniegenberg (Ward Racing – Parolin/TM Kart), who finished second at Lonato ahead of the Italian Lorenzo Leopardi (Monster K Factory – Monster K/TM Kart).

OK-NJ WSK Final Cup Championship Standings:

1st Gorun Victor (USA) points 189

2nd Moehring Henri (GER) points 167

3rd D’Ascoli Luigi (ITA) points 133

4th Schniegenberg Colton (USA) points 100

5th Lorenzo Leopardi (ITA) points 96

MINI Gr.3 – Steindal keeps the lead

The standings are very tight in MINI Gr.3, where Theo Steindal (MP Academy Gamoto - Henza/TM Kart/Vega), who won at Franciacorta, was forced to retire in the Lonato Final. The Norwegian remains the championship leader, though the Moroccan driver Nahyl El Gahoudi (BabyRace – Parolin/Iame/Vega), victorious in the Lonato Final, closed the gap to just 4 points. Mexico's Guido Ebergenyi (MP Academy Gamoto) climbed to third place in the standings thanks to his victory in Prefinal B and second-place finish in the Lonato Final. Also among the frontrunners is Poland's David Johannes Aagten (Tony Kart Racing Team – Tony Kart/Vortex), while Bahamas’ driver Lenox Lockhart (Parolin Motorsport – Parolin/TM Kart) drops to fifth.

MINI Gr.3 WSK Final Cup Championship Standings:

1st Standal Theo (NOR) points 150

2nd El Gahoudi Nahyl (MAR) points 146

3rd Ebergenyi Guido (MEX) points 124

4th Aagten David Johannes (POL) points 119

5th Lockhart Lenox (BAH) points 106

MINI U10 – Miras leads a compact classification

Sasha Miras Y Munoz (BabyRace – Parolin/Iame/Vega) holds onto the championship lead in a tightly contested standings battle. Following his victory at Franciacorta, the Spanish driver had to settle for sixth place in Lonato, seeing his advantage shrink to just 5 points over the American Zayne Burgess (Parolin Motorsport – Parolin/TM Kart), who won in Lonato at the end of a thrilling battle. Third place in the standings is shared on equal points by the Dutchman Denver Bos (Tony Kart Racing Team – Tony Kart/Vortex) and the Austrian Johan Berger (BabyRace), both of whom stood on the podium in the Lonato Final with second- and third-place finishes, respectively.

MINI U10 WSK Final Cup Championship Standings:

1st Miras Y Munoz Sasha Stephane (ESP) points 167

2nd Burgess Zayne (USA points 162

=3rd Bos Denver (NED) points 108

=3rd Berger Johan (AUT) points 108

5th Simone Leo (CAN) points 85

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