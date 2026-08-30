Live: Watch WSK Final Cup from Franciacorta

The opening round of the WSK Final Cup at the Franciacorta Karting Track features approximately 320 entries across the MINI, OKNJ, OKN, OKJ, and OK categories, marking the first of three rounds that will conclude the season with two additional November events - featuring the addition of KZ2 - at the South Garda Karting in Lonato (22 November) and the Leonard Circuit Viterbo (29 November).

Ready for top-class challenges

Following two championships already contested in a memorable 2026 season that has been characterised by the remarkable success of the five Super Master Series rounds and the three Euro Series stages in top-level battles, all the major protagonists of international karting are present at Franciacorta including a rich audience of talents from around the world.

The WSK Super Master Series and Euro Series 2026 champions are present. Among the drivers entered at the Franciacorta’s event, the 2026 champions of the WSK Super Master Series also take to the track, such as Zane Pace in MINI Gr.3, Zayne Burgess in MINI U10, Antonio Pizzonia in OKJ, and Niccolo Perico - fresh off his victory in OK-NJ -alongside Lev Krutogolov in OK.

Also at the start are the 2026 WSK Euro Series champions: Alfie Richard Mair in MINI Gr.3, Sasha Miras Y Munoz in MINI U10, Zdenek Babicek in OKJ, and Andrea Giudice in OK-N.

Last year, the champions of the 2025 WSK Final Cup were: Niccolo Perico (MINI Gr.3), Wynn Godschalk (MINI U10), Bosco Arias (OKJ), Jindrich Pesl (OK), Cristian Bertuca (KZ2), Blazej Kostrzewa (OK-NJ), and Nicolas Marchesi (OK-N).

WSK Final Cup Round 1 programme

The final stages on Sunday 30 August will be broadcast live via TV and live streaming on the WSK.it, Motorsport.com, and YouTube.

Wednesday, August 26th: Free practice.

Thursday, August 27th: Free practice, Administrative checks, Technical scrutineering, Briefing.

Friday, August 28th: 8:30 Free practice, 11:10 Qualifying practice, 14:00 Qualifying heats; 18:00 Prize Ceremony Pole Positions.

Saturday, August 29th: 8:20 Warm up, 10:00 Qualifying heats.

Sunday, August 30th: 8:20 Warm up, 10:00 Prefinals, 13:30 Finals (13:30 OK-N, 14:00 OK[1]NJ, 14:30 MINI U10, 15:00 MINI Gr.3, 15:30 OKJ, 16:00 OK).

WSK Final Cup 2026 calendar

1st Rd 26-30/08/2026 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – OKJ – OK

2nd Rd 18-22/11/2026 LONATO / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – OKJ – OK – KZ2

3rd Rd 25-29/11/2026 VITERBO / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – OKJ – OK – KZ2