LIVE: WSK Super Master Series – 2026 grand finale at Franciacorta

In the crowded paddock of the Franciacorta Karting Track, with more than 400 entered drivers, the WSK Super Master Series is preparing to host a decisive event that will award the titles for the 2026 season.

Following the seasonal record set during the penultimate round in Lonat, which saw 60 nations represented and five different nationalities among the leaders of the six championship standings, Franciacorta once again hosts a vital event in the WSK Super Master Series. With participants from all over the world, it reaffirms the central role of WSK Promotion championships within the international karting landscape.

153 points still up for grabs

After the first four rounds held in La Conca, Sarno, Viterbo, and Lonato, the WSK Super Master Series enters its decisive final phase in Franciacorta with the MINI, OK-NJ, OKJ, OK, and KZ2 categories.

Every session will carry significant weight for the championship standings, with 153 points still to be awarded to the winner of each category across the heats, prefinals, and the finals, which will be key factors in crowning the champions.

The championship leaders

Russian driver Max Orlov (Sodikart – Sodikart/TM Kart/LeCont) is leading KZ2, Ukraine’s Lev Krutogolov (Energy Corse – Energy/Iame/LeCont) in OK, Brazilian Antonio Pizzonia (Ward Racing – Parolin/TM Kart/Vega) tops OKJ, and Briton Daniel Ferguson (Team Driver – KR/Iame/Vega) leads MINI Gr.3.

With one race to spare, the title in OK-NJ has been virtually sealed by Italian Niccolo Perico (KR Motorsport – KR/Iame/Vega). Similarly, in MINI U10, young American racer Zayne Burgess (Parolin Motorsport – Parolin/TM Kart/Vega) already has the title in the bag; although the standings here are officially sub judice, this cannot affect the tally Burgess has already achieved.

KZ2 Championship:

1st Orlov Max (//): 397 points

2nd Van Walstijn Senna (NED): 297 points

3rd Skrivan Marek (CZE): 164 points

The winners of the Finals of the previous four rounds:

KZ2: Max Orlov (La Conca), Senna Van Walstijn (Sarno), Senna Van Walstijn (Viterbo), Max Orlov (Lonato)

OK Championship:

1st Krutogolov Lev (UKR): 313 points

2nd Drummond Zac (GBR): 266 points

3rd Pesl Jindrich (CZE): 244 points

The winners of the Finals of the previous four rounds:

OK: Lev Krutogolov (La Conca), Dean Hoogendoorn (Sarno), Lev Krutogolov (Viterbo), Benjamin Manach (Lonato).

OKJ Championship:

1st Pizzonia Antonio (BRA): 298 points

2nd Miron Lorente Daniel (NED): 245 points

3rd Green Will (GBR): 191 points

The winners of the Finals of the previous four rounds:

OKJ: Antonio Pizzonia (La Conca), Zdenek Babicek (Sarno), Antonio Pizzonia (Viterbo), Daniel Miron Lorente (Lonato).

MINI GR.3 Championship:

1st Ferguson Daniel (GBR): 255 points

2nd Pace Zane (MLT): 249 points

3rd Godschalk Wynn (USA): 234 points

The winners of the Finals of the previous four rounds:

MINI Gr.3: El Gahoudi (La Conca), Godschalk (Sarno), Pace (Viterbo), Frigerio (Lonato).

OK-NJ Championship:

1st Perico Niccolo (ITA): 476 points – Champion 2026

2nd Hedfors Elton (SWE): 205 points

3rd Laitinen Leo (FIN): 200 points

The winners of the Finals of the previous four rounds:

OK-NJ: Niccolo Perico (La Conca), Niccolo Perico (Sarno), Niccolo Perico (Viterbo), Niccolo Perico (Lonato).

MINI 10 Championship: (Sub-Judice)

1st Burgess Zayne (USA): 368 points

2nd Hsueh Blake (USA): 201 points

3rd Bos Denver (NED): 191 points

The winners of the Finals of the previous four rounds:

MINI U10: Zayne Burgess (La Conca), Zayne Burgess (Sarno), Sasha Miras Y Munoz (Viterbo), Zayne Burgess (Lonato).

The programme in Franciacorta

The final stages take place on Sunday with live streaming coverage. The on-track action on March 22 will be broadcast through the TV Live Streaming from the websites WSK.it, Motorsport.com and YouTube.

On Sunday, overage begins with the warmup at 8:00AM CET, prefinals at 9:40 and finals 13:30.