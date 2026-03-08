LIVE: WSK Super Master Series - Round 4 in Lonato

After the first three events in La Conca, Sarno, and Viterbo, the WSK Super Master Series hosts its fourth round in Lonato this weekend. From 4-8 March, the championship organised by WSK Promotion will see 400 drivers compete at South Garda Karting with all categories fully represented, from the national MINI and OK-NJ to the international and high-performance OKJ, OK, and KZ2.

More points up for grabs in Lonato

The Lonato event is more important than ever now that the series has passed the halfway point following the last round at the Leopard Circuit Viterbo. The championship points become even more substantial, with up to 153 points awarded to the first-place finisher across the heats, prefinal, and final. This scoring system will remain the same for the final round scheduled in Franciacorta from 18-22 March, when the winners of each category will be crowned.

The standings in WSK Super Master Series ahead of Lonato

The standings from the first three races have seen a series of lead changes that leave the fight for the overall victory wide open. The only exception is the OK-NJ category, featuring Niccolo Perico's hat-trick – a feat that has propelled the Italian driver to a massive lead over his championship rivals.

KZ2 – Max Orlov keeps the lead

Max Orlov (Sodikart – Sodikart/TM Kart/LeCont) continues his run at the top of the standings thanks to his victory at La Conca and a podium finish in Viterbo. However, the Russian driver is now being challenged by his Dutch teammate, Senna Van Walstijn, who won the last two rounds in Sarno and Viterbo. Cristian Bertuca (Birelart Racing – Birelart/Iame) attempted to challenge the two leaders in Viterbo, but the Italian driver currently sits fifth in the standings, trailing two other Sodikart drivers: the Dutch pair Dion Van Werven and Jayden Thien.

The winners of the three finals of KZ2:

Max Orlov (La Conca), Senna Van Walstijn (Sarno), Senna Van Walstijn (Viterbo).

KZ2 Championship:

1st Orlov Max (//) points 245

2nd Van Walstijn Senna (NED) points 199

3rd Van Werven Dion (NED) points 116

4th Thein Jayden (NED) points 109

5th Bertuca Cristian (ITA) points 75

OK – Lev Krutogolov takes over from Jindrich Pesl

Lev Krutogolov (Energy Corse – Energy/Iame/LeCont) returns to the lead of the OK championship after the Ukrainian driver briefly had to relinquish the leadership he earned in La Conca. In Sarno, the victory went to Dutchman Dean Hoogendoorn (Parolin Motorsport – Parolin/TM Kart), and the top of the standings shifted to the Czech driver Jindrich Pesl (Tony Kart Racing Team – Tony Kart/Vortex). With his second victory, Krutogolov is back in command and is followed by Zac Drummond (Fusion Motorsport – KR/Iame), who reached the podium in La Conca and Viterbo.

Hoogendoorn is in third, ahead of Pesl (Tony Kart Racing Team – Tony Kart/Vortex) and the German Luke Kornder (Ricky Flynn – LN kart/TM Kart), who is proving to be among the fastest.

The winners of the three finals of OK:

Lev Krutogolov (La Conca), Dean Hoogendoorn (Sarno), Lev Krutogolov (Viterbo).

OK Championship:

1st Krutogolov Lev (UKR) points 253

2nd Drummond Zac (GBR) points 211

3rd Hoogendoorn Dean (NED) points 177

4th Pesl Jindrich (CZE) points 143

5th Kornder Luke (GER) points 113

OKJ – Antonio Pizzonia regains the lead

Antonio Pizzonia (Ward Racing – Parolin/TM Kart/Vega) is once again in the lead of the championship. After winning at La Conca, the Brazilian driver secured another clear victory in the third round at Viterbo, following an extremely unlucky outing in the second round at Sarno.

In Sarno, the victory went to the Czech driver Zdenek Babicek (Tepz Racing – Tony Kart/Iame), who had also taken the championship lead at the time but now sits in sixth. Pizzonia currently holds a decent lead over the Spaniard Daniel Miron Lorente (Fusion Motorsport – KR/Iame) and the surprisingly impressive young English driver Jarlath Sayer (Energy Corse – Energy/Iame).

The winners of the three finals of OKJ:

Antonio Pizzonia (La Conca), Zdenek Babicek (Sarno), Antonio Pizzonia (Viterbo).

OKJ Championship:

1st Pizzonia Antonio (BRA) points 222

2nd Miron Lorente Daniel (NED) points 152

3rd Sayer Jarlath (GBR) points 132

4th Nuvolini Many (FRA) points 132

5th Green Will (GBR) points 121

OK-NJ – Triple win for Niccolo Perico

For Niccolo Perico (KR Motorsport – KR/Iame/Vega), the OK-NJ category has become a land of conquest. The Italian driver, recently joined to the Mercedes Junior program, has achieved a sensational 'triplet' with three victories earned in the first three races at La Conca, Sarno, and Viterbo. He boasts a significant lead in the championship, thanks also to two successes in the prefinals. Following at a distance in the championship standings are the Swede Elton Hedfors (Modena Kart – Parolin/TM Kart) and the Finn Leo Laitinen (Parolin Motorsport – Parolin/TM Kart).

Rounding out the top five are the Italian Gioele Carrer (Emme Racing – EKS/Modena Engines) in fourth and the Pole Antoni Ociepa (Novalux – Lenzokart/LKE) in fifth.

The winners of the three finals of OK-NJ:

Niccolò Perico (La Conca), Niccolò Perico (Sarno), Niccolò Perico (Viterbo).

OK-NJ Championship:

1st Perico Niccolo’ (ITA) points 323

2nd Hedfors Elton (SWE) points 155

3rd Laitinen Leo (FIN) points 148

4th Carrer Gioele (ITA) points 129

5th Ociepa Antoni (POL) points 101

MINI Gr.3 – Zane Pace takes the lead

Maltese driver Zane Pace (Tony Kart Racing Team – Tony Kart/Vortex/Vega) secured his first WSK victory and took the championship lead, overtaking the two previous leaders: Moroccan driver Nahyl El Gahoudi (BabyRace – Parolin/Iame), winner at La Conca, and American Wynn Godschalk (Kidix Driver – KR/Iame), winner at Sarno.

Godschalk and El Gahoudi now sit in second and third place, respectively. They are followed by two other key contenders, the British drivers Daniel Ferguson (Team Driver – KR/Iame) and Pace's teammate, Alfie Richard Mair.

The winners of the three finals of MINI Gr.3:

El Gahoudi (La Conca), Godschalk (Sarno), Pace (Viterbo).

MINI GR.3 Championship:

1st Pace Zane (MLT) points 205

2nd Godschalk Wynn (USA) points 184

3rd El Gahoudi Nahyl (MAR) points 149

4th Ferguson Daniel (GBR) points 142

5th Mair Alfie Richard (GBR) points 135

MINI U10 – Zayne Burgess keeps the championship lead

The situation is particularly lively in MINI Under 10, where American driver Zayne Burgess (Parolin Motorsport – Parolin/TM Kart/Vega) maintains the championship lead thanks to his two victories at La Conca and Sarno. However, in Viterbo, he lost his second-place podium finish due to a penalty – a decision that has been appealed by Parolin.

Following his first-place finish in Viterbo, Frenchman Sasha Miras Y Munoz (BabyRace – Parolin/Iame) moved into second place in the championship, with Dutchman Denver Bos (Kidix Driver – KR/Iame) in third. The Viterbo race also saw the first podium finish for the young Jack Fynn Wolff Jr. (KR Motorsport – KR/Iame), who now sits eighth in the standings.

The winners of the three finals of MINI U10:

Zayne Burgess (La Conca), Zayne Burgess (Sarno), Sasha Miras Y Munoz (Viterbo).

MINI 10 Championship: (Sub-Judice)

1st Burgess Zayne (USA) points 227

2nd Miras Y Munoz Sasha (FRA) points 166

3rd Bos Denver (NED) points 143

4th Jayden Francisco (CAN) points 132

5th Ventorino Giovanni (ITA) points 83

The final round

The fifth and final round of the WSK Super Master Series takes place from 18-22 March 2026 at Franciacorta.