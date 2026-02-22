LIVE: WSK Super Master Series - Round 3 in Viterbo

As the midpoint of the championship – following the opening rounds at La Conca and Sarno – the third round of the WSK Super Master Series in Viterbo (18–22 February) once again features a full field across all categories, with the participation of every major manufacturer and the most prominent international teams.

Entries reached level 320 with participants from 59 nations. The Hall of Fame of the Championship is among the most prestigious of international karting from 2010.

The Prefinals and Finals for the MINI U10, MINI Gr.3, OK-NJ, OKJ, OK, and KZ2 categories will be broadcast via Live TV Streaming on the WSK.it website, Motorsport.com, and YouTube:

320 entries from 59 nations

Approximately 320 drivers registered from all around the globe for the round in Viterbo, with 59 nations represented across all five continents: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Cyprus, Colombia, South Korea, Denmark, Estonia, Ecuador, Philippines, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Japan, Great Britain, Greece, Grenada, Guam, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Morocco, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Norway, Netherlands, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, United States, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, and Hungary.

The championship leaders after two rounds

After the first to heats, the classification leaders are:

MINI U10: 1st Burgess Zayne (USA) (Parolin Motorsport – Parolin/TM Kart/Vega) 187 points

MINI Gr.3: 1st Godschalk Wynn (USA) (Kidix Driver – KR/Iame/Vega) 146 points

OK-NJ: 1st Perico Niccolo’ (ITA) (KR Motorsport - KR/Iame/Vega) 191 points

OKJ: 1st Babicek Zdenek (CZE) (Tepz Racing Team – Tony Kart/Iame/Vega) 100 points

OK: 1st Pesl Jindrich (CZE) (Tony Kart Racing Team – Tony Kart/Vortex/LeCont) 135 points

KZ2: 1st Orlov Max (//) (CPB Sport – Sodikart/TM Kart) 145 points

One of the most prestigious Halls of Fame, since 2010

Uninterrupted since 2010, the WSK Super Master Series has represented the most important season opener on the international karting scene and remains one of the most well-attended championships in the world. The WSK Super Master Series Hall of Fame features names that have left a significant mark on motorsport. Among the most prominent drivers now found at the pinnacle of motor racing, the list includes Antonio Giovinazzi in 2010, Antonio Fuoco in 2011, Max Verstappen in 2012 and 2013, Dennis Hauger in 2015, Gabriele Minì in 2017 and 2018, Andrea Kimi Antonelli in 2018, and Arvid Lindblad in 2020. They are joined by many other international karting champions who have contributed to the ever-growing prestige of the WSK Super Master Series.