Livestream: Watch the WSK Super Cup at Franciacorta

Maglie (ITA), 30.08.2024: The WSK Super Cup on September 8th at the Franciacorta Karting Track is announced with excellent driver participation. Organized by WSK Promotion, this single-event race is also valid for the Italian ACI Sport KZN Championship and the ACI Sport National Trophy for the MINI, OK-N and OK-NJ categories.

Registrations close soon, on September 1st, but there are already about 240 drivers entered in the MINI Gr.3 and Gr.3 Under 10 categories, and in the KZN categories of Rookie, Under, Over, and Over 50, in addition to the two federal categories OK-N and OK-N Junior.

The third edition of the WSK Super Cup.

This is the third edition of the WSK Super Cup, which presents several new features, starting with the race venue: the Muro Leccese circuit, which has always been the home of WSK Promotion and the scene of great battles, will pass the baton to Franciacorta, another circuit that in a very short time has carved out a significant space in the context of international competitions. Furthermore, the MINI, present in the first two editions of the WSK Super Cup, will also make room for the OK-N and OK-N Junior, two classes that have been welcomed with great enthusiasm in the WSK paddock and are also competing for the ACI Sport National Trophy. The show will be further enriched by the presence of the KZN, which will elect the winners of the Italian ACI Sport KZN Championship.

Free practice

Free practice will kick off on Wednesday, September 4th with the exception of KZN that will make it

to the track on Thursday, September 5th.

Live on TV

The final phase on Sunday, September 8th will be broadcast live on Facebook Live Streaming on the WSK Promotion page, on the WSK and Motorsport.com websites, YouTube, and on the Vimeo platform.

www.wskarting.it/index.asp; https://motorsport.com/ https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.

The event will be covered live on TV also on ACI Sport TV (acisport.it Ch Sky 228 - Freeview 52) and

at the Facebook page @ACIKarting.

The program of the WSK Super Cup, Franciacorta:

Wednesday, September 4th: Free practice 9:00.

Thursday, September 5th: Free practice 8:30.

Friday, September 6th: Free practice 8:20; Qualifying practice from 11:40; heats from 14:20.

Saturday, September 7th: 8:45 Warm up; 11:00 Qualifying heats; 17:20 Prefinals.

Sunday, September 8th: 8:00 Warm up; Live on TV and Live Streaming 9:30 Prefinals, 12:00 Finals.

Info: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

WSK SUPER CUP - FRANCIACORTA

05-08/09/24 valid for the ACI Sport KZN

Categories KZN Rookie, KZN Under, KZN Over, KZN Over 50.

04-08/09/24 valid for the ACI Sport National Trophy

Categories Mini Gr. 3, Mini Gr.3 Under 10, OKN, OKNJ.