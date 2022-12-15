Masi joins Karting Australia Board
Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has been named as a Karting Australia board member.
Masi is one of two new appointments to the Karting Australia Board along with former member Melissa Holzberger who last served in 2017.
Their respective roles will formally begin on January 1.
Masi and Holzberger will join Chairman Kevin Davis, Andrew Westacott, Rob Crawford, Samantha Reid, Garth Tander and John Reynolds on the Board.
All Karting Australia board members work on a voluntary basis.
This is the third administrative role taken up by Masi since he returned to his native Australia, along with his positions as Chairman of the Supercars Commission, and a member of the South Australian Motorsport Board.
“Michael’s experience in the world of motorsport in Australia and on a world, level is exceptional, and we’re delighted that he has decided to accept the invitation to join the board," said Davis.
"Melissa is well versed in the way in which Karting Australia operates and brings great business expertise and adds further experience to our already well credentialled Board of Directors.
“To have two more highly credentialled people like Michael and Melissa join our board adds further strength, stability and experience for Karting Australia.”
As part of the announcement Karting Australia also confirmed that Nathan Murray will stand down as director at the end of December due to family and business commitments.
“On behalf of my fellow directors, management and staff, I’d like to thank Nathan for his commitment to the sport during his time as director and look forward to continuing to have him as a part of our wider karting community for many years to come,” added Davis.
