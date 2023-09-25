Nick Percat lands karting coup
Nick Percat has signed multiple Australian karting champion Brad Jenner for his 2024 Alonso Kart programme.
The Supercars driver will make a significant step into team ownership next year, running a fully-fledged, factory-backed squad for FA Kart in the Australian Kart Championship.
He has now signed the driver that will spearhead the operation, five-time Australian champion Jenner joining for a tilt at the coveted X30 class.
According to Percat, Jenner is the perfect driver to lead his team and mentor the younger drivers.
“I am thrilled to announce Brad will be joining the team and leading our 2024 campaign," he said.
"To have a driver of Brad's caliber in the team will be influential on and off track.
"I am excited to watch how we perform on track with the FA package but more importantly what our young drivers can learn from a five-time Australian champion.
"We have put together a good programme and will have a big crack at having the number 1 back with Brad, I am very fortunate to have Brad in the team and also as a good friend off track."
Jenner added: “When I knew Nick was building a kart team, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.
"Being great mates with Nick and knowing him on a personal level, I know everything he does, he does properly. He is 100 per cent committed with an eye for detail and presentation.
"I also would like to thank Bart Price and DPE for the endless effort and support in our successful partnership.
"Moving forward I am really excited for the remainder of 2023 and the 2024 season partnered with J&A Tuning and FA Karts Australia. I know I have the right equipment to compete for the green plate."
Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move
Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move
Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline
Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Latest news
Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race
Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race
Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF
Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF
FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium
FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium
Larson: "I just lost it and crashed" while battling Wallace for win
Larson: "I just lost it and crashed" while battling Wallace for win Larson: "I just lost it and crashed" while battling Wallace for win
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.