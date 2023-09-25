Nick Percat lands karting coup

The Supercars driver will make a significant step into team ownership next year, running a fully-fledged, factory-backed squad for FA Kart in the Australian Kart Championship.

He has now signed the driver that will spearhead the operation, five-time Australian champion Jenner joining for a tilt at the coveted X30 class.

According to Percat, Jenner is the perfect driver to lead his team and mentor the younger drivers.

“I am thrilled to announce Brad will be joining the team and leading our 2024 campaign," he said.

"To have a driver of Brad's caliber in the team will be influential on and off track.

"I am excited to watch how we perform on track with the FA package but more importantly what our young drivers can learn from a five-time Australian champion.

"We have put together a good programme and will have a big crack at having the number 1 back with Brad, I am very fortunate to have Brad in the team and also as a good friend off track."

Jenner added: “When I knew Nick was building a kart team, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.

"Being great mates with Nick and knowing him on a personal level, I know everything he does, he does properly. He is 100 per cent committed with an eye for detail and presentation.

"I also would like to thank Bart Price and DPE for the endless effort and support in our successful partnership.

"Moving forward I am really excited for the remainder of 2023 and the 2024 season partnered with J&A Tuning and FA Karts Australia. I know I have the right equipment to compete for the green plate."