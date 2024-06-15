The 92nd edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is the fourth round of the 2024 World Endurance Championship, and the world's most prestigious sportscar race.

Ferrari is seeking to defend its crown in the French endurance racing classic, first held in 1923, which forms part of motorsport's triple crown alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.

Three examples of the Prancing Horse's 499P Le Mans Hypercar are joined in the top Hypercar category by fully-fledged manufacturer entries from Toyota, Porsche, Cadillac, Peugeot, BMW, Lamborghini and Alpine with cars conforming to either the LMH or LMDh rulesets.

A field of 62 cars, including 16 LMP2 cars and 23 machines in the new-for-2024 LMGT3 class will take the start at the Circuit de la Sarthe at 4pm local time and race through the night.

Join us here for live updates throughout the race.