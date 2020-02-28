Le Mans releases 62-car 2020 entry list

Released on Friday evening by race organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, the list contains few surprises, with six LMP1 cars heading the field, two fewer than in 2019.

The five full-season FIA World Endurance Championship competitors in the class - two Toyota TS050 Hybrids, two Ginetta G60-LT-P1s and a single Rebellion R-13 - are joined as expected by Rebellion's previously-announced second car.

Plans for a third Ginetta to accompany the two Team LNT-run machines did not materialise, while ByKolles, which had been planning to return, is also missing from the list.

The GTE Pro field will consist of 11 cars, a major drop compared to last year due to the exit of the factory Ford and BMW teams that between them were responsible for six cars.

Five cars from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, two Corvettes, two Porsches and a single Risi Competizione-entered Ferrari, bolster the six-strong WEC contingent.

Making up the remainder of the field are 24 LMP2 cars and 20 GTE Am entries, along with one 'innovative car', an Oreca 07 to be crewed by an all-disabled line-up.

