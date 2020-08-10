Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Practice 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans 24 Hours to be held without fans in 2020

shares
comments
Le Mans 24 Hours to be held without fans in 2020
By:
Aug 10, 2020, 12:13 PM

The rescheduled Le Mans 24 Hours in September will take place behind closed doors in a reverse of the decision announced in June to allow a limited crowd.

Race organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest has decided that it is untenable to allow even a limited number of spectators to attend the double-points round of the FIA World Endurance Championship on September 19/20 after discussions with the local authority, the Sarthe Prefecture. 

The move comes in the wake a spike in COVID-19 cases in France this month. 

ACO president Pierre Fillon said: "Over the past few weeks, we have looked at many ways in which we could hold our event in September with fans present, albeit in limited numbers. 

"However, given the constraints involved in organising a festival-scale event over several days in the current situation, we have opted with the local government authorities to hold the race behind closed doors. 

"There were still too many question-marks regarding health and safety. 

"We know that our fans will be as disappointed as we are by this decision but, with public health in the balance, it really wasn’t a difficult call to make."

The ACO announced in June that it would be able accommodate a small number of spectators and subsequently revealed that these would be accommodated in social bubbles, which it called 'fan villages', each made up of 5000 fans. 

It never put a firm number on the size of the crowd that it was going to allow, but it is understood that there would have been approximately 10 of these villages around the 8.48-mile Circuit de la Sarthe. 

The ACO statement on Monday stressed that fans will be able to "gain an exclusive insight of what goes on behind the scenes" via Le Mans' digital platforms. 

Those with tickets for the race will be contacted by the ticket office.

The WEC is due to resume behind closed doors at Spa in Belgium this weekend.

WeatherTech Racing moves up to GTE Pro at Le Mans

Previous article

WeatherTech Racing moves up to GTE Pro at Le Mans
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Binder 'doing the job I couldn’t' at KTM – Zarco
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Binder 'doing the job I couldn’t' at KTM – Zarco

Marquez ruled out of first Austria MotoGP race as well
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Marquez ruled out of first Austria MotoGP race as well

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim

The most striking difference between F1 and MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

The most striking difference between F1 and MotoGP

Marquez opens up on why comeback bid “became dangerous”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez opens up on why comeback bid “became dangerous”

Marc Marquez to miss Brno MotoGP race after more surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez to miss Brno MotoGP race after more surgery

Espargaro: Zarco “didn’t want” to avoid Turn 1 contact
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Zarco “didn’t want” to avoid Turn 1 contact

Wolff doesn't want Racing Point case to go Court of Appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Wolff doesn't want Racing Point case to go Court of Appeal

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours to be held without fans in 2020
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news
27m

Le Mans 24 Hours to be held without fans in 2020

WeatherTech Racing moves up to GTE Pro at Le Mans
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

WeatherTech Racing moves up to GTE Pro at Le Mans

Blomqvist to make Le Mans debut with HubAuto Corsa
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Blomqvist to make Le Mans debut with HubAuto Corsa

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb

Trending

1
MotoGP

Binder 'doing the job I couldn’t' at KTM – Zarco

2h
2
MotoGP

Marquez ruled out of first Austria MotoGP race as well

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim

4
MotoGP

The most striking difference between F1 and MotoGP

5
MotoGP

Marquez opens up on why comeback bid “became dangerous”

Latest videos

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers 01:24
Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers

Le Mans - The Greatest Race 02:52
Le Mans

Le Mans - The Greatest Race

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans 03:53
Le Mans

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next 12:03
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened 13:22
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours to be held without fans in 2020
LM24

Le Mans 24 Hours to be held without fans in 2020

WeatherTech Racing moves up to GTE Pro at Le Mans
LM24

WeatherTech Racing moves up to GTE Pro at Le Mans

Blomqvist to make Le Mans debut with HubAuto Corsa
LM24

Blomqvist to make Le Mans debut with HubAuto Corsa

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb
LM24

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb

Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours
WEC

Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.