#8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans
Toyota has revealed that its #8 GR010 HYBRID received heavy damage after running over a squirrel while leading the Le Mans 24 Hours.
In the 16th hour of the race, Ryo Hirakawa was seen rapidly losing time to the chasing #51 Ferrari of Alessandro Pier Guidi, the Japanese driver’s entire 12s advantage being wiped out in the course of a single stint.
When Hirakawa brought the #8 Toyota back into the pits, the team was forced to change the entire front-end of the car, allowing the #51 Ferrari that had stopped at the same time to move into the lead.
The #8 Toyota shared by Hirakawa, Brendon Hartley and Sebastien Buemi remained in the hunt for victory despite that setback, even trading positions with the Ferrari after it stalled in the pits later on, but the GR010 Hybrid wasn’t able to match the pace of the 499P thereafter, with a spin for Hirakawa in the penultimate hour sealing the deal for the Italian marque.
Speaking after Toyota’s first defeat at Circuit de la Sarthe since 2017, technical director Pascal Vasselon explained that Hirakawa’s pace was severely compromised when he ran over a squirrel while leading the race.
“There have been some windows where we were sometimes dominating Ferrari,” he said. “There is a logic behind that.
“Just after one of these moments where we were competitive, Ryo has hit a squirrel. It was probably not a very small one because it has done big damage to the front end.
“He was in trouble until the end of the stint when we could change the front end.”
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
The #7 Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez retired from the race when Kobayashi was unlucky to be involved in a incident with the #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari of Louis Prette and the #35 Alpine LMP2 car of Memo Rojas at Tertre Rouge during the night.
According to Vasselon, Toyota faced the possibility of neither of its cars making it to the finish, with the engine temperature on the #8 GR010 HYBRID rising abnormally during the night due to debris blocking off the cooling areas.
“At that moment, we really thought we would lose the two cars because, at the same time [as Kobayashi’s incident], we had the engine temperature going sky high on the #8,” he explained.
“We had no indication of what was happening. There was nothing visible from outside. The aero figures were good.
“We decided to remove the front end, change it and have a look. There was a big piece of Kevlar which was stuck inboard of the suspension, but blocking the flow of the cooler. We could remove it and keep going."
Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target
Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful”
Toyota requests WEC procedure changes after FIA-mandated sensor fails
Toyota requests WEC procedure changes after FIA-mandated sensor fails Toyota requests WEC procedure changes after FIA-mandated sensor fails
Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return
Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa
Latest news
McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex
McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex
Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma
Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
United Autosports explains freak issues that cost Le Mans LMP2 shot
United Autosports explains freak issues that cost Le Mans LMP2 shot United Autosports explains freak issues that cost Le Mans LMP2 shot
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.