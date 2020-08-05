Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix I
05 Aug
FP2 in progress . . .
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Race 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
08 Aug
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Breaking news

Blomqvist to make Le Mans debut with HubAuto Corsa

shares
comments
Blomqvist to make Le Mans debut with HubAuto Corsa
By:
Aug 5, 2020, 9:16 AM

Former factory BMW driver Tom Blomqvist will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut next month with the HubAuto Corsa team in the GTE Am class.

Blomqvist will be joined by HubAuto Corsa regular Marcos Gomes and team owner Morris Chen at the wheel of a Ferrari 488 GTE, effectively replacing Supercars enduro driver Tim Slade in the team's line-up.

The 26-year-old has been competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the last two years, but announced his split with BMW at the end of the 2019 season.

He had been due to take part in SRO’s GT World Challenge Europe series this year with the R-Motorsport Aston Martin team, but the Swiss outfit has put all its racing activities on hold until 2021.

Blomqvist was recently named as Jaguar's reserve driver in Formula E and is expected to replace James Calado in the team’s line-up for at least two of the final six races in Berlin.

HubAuto Corsa received an invite for this year’s rescheduled Le Mans race after winning the GT class title in the 2019/20 Asian Le Mans Series, with Gomes as one of the drivers behind the wheel of its Ferrari.

“I am very confident and delighted with our lineup with two highly experienced drivers,” said Chen.

“Marcos has been fast in the Ferrari, having driven with us in the endurance events of Asian Le Mans Series and Blancpain GT Asia. I’ve also watched Tom from afar and can see his talent, so I believe we have a very strong lineup.

“Le Mans is an impressive event and it has been a dream of mine to drive my own car with my own Taiwanese team at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

“I have been fortunate enough to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans once before, being the first Taiwanese driver to do so. Now the excitement is even greater as I can proudly say this is my team.”

This year’s Le Mans 24 Hours will take place on September 19-20, having been moved from its traditional June date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The twice round-the-clock race will be followed by a second visit to Bahrain for the final round of the  2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

GTLM Pole Winner #25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: Tom Blomqvist

GTLM Pole Winner #25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: Tom Blomqvist

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

 

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb

Previous article

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , WEC
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Davies "not wedded" to staying at Ducati in 2021
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies "not wedded" to staying at Ducati in 2021

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds

AvGas in Australia
Other rally Other rally / News

AvGas in Australia

Vanthoor "fears the worst" for GTE after Porsche's IMSA exit
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Vanthoor "fears the worst" for GTE after Porsche's IMSA exit

Motorsport Australia to cut 25 per cent of staff
General General / Breaking news

Motorsport Australia to cut 25 per cent of staff

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car

Latest news

Blomqvist to make Le Mans debut with HubAuto Corsa
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news
27m

Blomqvist to make Le Mans debut with HubAuto Corsa

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb

Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
LM24 Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Trending

1
World Superbike

Davies "not wedded" to staying at Ducati in 2021

2
Supercars

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds

3
Other rally

AvGas in Australia

4
IMSA

Vanthoor "fears the worst" for GTE after Porsche's IMSA exit

5
General

Motorsport Australia to cut 25 per cent of staff

Latest videos

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers 01:24
Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers

Le Mans - The Greatest Race 02:52
Le Mans

Le Mans - The Greatest Race

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans 03:53
Le Mans

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next 12:03
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened 13:22
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened

Latest news

Blomqvist to make Le Mans debut with HubAuto Corsa
LM24

Blomqvist to make Le Mans debut with HubAuto Corsa

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb
LM24

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb

Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours
WEC

Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
LM24

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Spengler to make Le Mans debut with ByKolles
LM24

Spengler to make Le Mans debut with ByKolles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.