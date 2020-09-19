Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up
Toyota’s Sebastien Buemi has topped a damp Saturday morning warm-up session for the Le Mans 24 Hours.
After overnight rain the Circuit de la Sarthe was in tricky condition at the start of the 15-minute warm-up session, which meant that most teams were reluctant to go out on track.
Although most teams decided to complete one or more reconnaissance laps, just 33 of the 59 participants set some sort of laptime.
Mike Conway initially clocked a best time of 3m39.375s in the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid, with teammate Buemi in the #8 sister car going quicker after the chequered flag dropped to post a 3m36.693s, still over 15 seconds slower than Toyota’s dry-weather pace.
Neither the two Rebellion cars or the lone ByKolles entry decided to set a laptime.
Giedo van der Garde was therefore third overall as the quickest LMP2 runner in his #29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca, setting a 3m43.022.
That was over six seconds quicker than Matthieu Vaxiviere in the Panis Racing Oreca and eight seconds ahead of Nick Foster in the Eurasia Motorsport Ligier.
Polesitter United Autosports was one of the many LMP2 teams to not set a laptime.
James Calado set a 4m12.476s to head GTE Pro in the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, three seconds clear of Richard Lietz in the #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19.
The third-fastest GTE entrant was the leading GTE Am car of Giancarlo Fisichella, the #54 AF Corse Ferrari. The former F1 driver put a 4m17.393s on the board.
The short damp session preludes the 88th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, which is also expected to be affected by rain. Many weather forecasts are predicting heavy rain on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday, with further wet spells expected during the final hours of the event.
The mixed conditions will be particularly challenging for the many amateur drivers and the 40-odd Le Mans rookies at the start of the race, with track time limited on a condensed race week schedule.
The French endurance classic will start and finish slightly earlier than usual at 2:30pm local time.
Warm-up results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|3'36.693
|2
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|3'39.375
|2.682
|3
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'43.022
|6.329
|4
|31
| Nico Jamin
Julien Canal
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'49.568
|12.875
|5
|35
| Nobuya Yamanaka
Nick Foster Jr.
Roberto Merhi
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'51.214
|14.521
|6
|24
| Garett Grist
Alex Kapadia
Tony Wells
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'51.788
|15.095
|7
|16
| Ryan Cullen
Oliver Jarvis
Nick Tandy
|Aurus 01
|LMP2
|3'52.302
|15.609
|8
|34
| Jakub Smiechowski
Rene Binder
Matevos Isaakyan
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'53.224
|16.531
|9
|28
| Paul Lafargue
Paul-Loup Chatin
Richard Bradley
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'56.835
|20.142
|10
|30
| Jonathan Hirschi
Konstantin Tereshchenko
Tristan Gommendy
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|4'00.386
|23.693
|11
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|4'06.165
|29.472
|12
|33
| Kenta Yamashita
Mark Patterson
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|4'08.083
|31.390
|13
|26
| Roman Rusinov
Jean-Eric Vergne
Mikkel Jensen
|Aurus 01
|LMP2
|4'08.179
|31.486
|14
|51
| Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|4'12.476
|35.783
|15
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|4'15.548
|38.855
|16
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'17.393
|40.700
|17
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|4'17.477
|40.784
|18
|70
| Takeshi Kimura
Vincent Abril
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'17.799
|41.106
|19
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'17.979
|41.286
|20
|66
| Richard Heistand
Max Root
Jan Magnussen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'19.028
|42.335
|21
|60
| Claudio Schiavoni
Sergio Pianezzola
Paolo Ruberti
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'20.707
|44.014
|22
|88
| Thomas Preining
Dominique Bastien
Adrien de Leener
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|4'21.153
|44.460
|23
|55
| Duncan Cameron
Aaron Scott
Matthew Griffin
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'21.526
|44.833
|24
|61
| Francesco Piovanetti
Oswaldo Negri Jr.
Côme Ledogar
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'22.310
|45.617
|25
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Benjamin Barker
Andrew Watson
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|4'22.569
|45.876
|26
|75
| Rino Mastronardi
Matteo Cressoni
Andrea Piccini
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'23.716
|47.023
|27
|57
| Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|4'24.577
|47.884
|28
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Ross Gunn
Augusto Farfus
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|4'26.953
|50.260
|29
|52
| Christoph Ulrich
Steffen Gorig
Alexander West
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'27.392
|50.699
|30
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'27.754
|51.061
|31
|78
| Horst Felbermayr Jr.
Michele Beretta
Max van Splunteren
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|4'28.208
|51.515
|32
|95
| Nicki Thiim
Marco Sorensen
Richard Westbrook
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|4'41.142
|1'04.449
|33
|21
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Timothé Buret
Memo Rojas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|4'58.362
|1'21.669
|34
|1
| Bruno Senna
Norman Nato
Gustavo Menezes
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|35
|3
| Romain Dumas
Nathanael Berthon
Louis Deletraz
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|36
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Bruno Spengler
Oliver Webb
|ENSO CLM P1/01
|LMP1
|37
|11
| Adrien Tambay
Erik Maris
Christophe d'Ansembourg
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|38
|17
| Dwight Merriman
Kyle Tilley
John Kennard
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|39
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|40
|25
| John Falb
Simon Trummer
Matt McMurry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|41
|27
| Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
Renger van der Zande
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|42
|32
| Will Owen
Alex Brundle
Job Van Uitert
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|43
|36
| Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
Thomas Laurent
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|44
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|45
|38
| Anthony Davidson
Antonio Felix da Costa
Roberto Gonzalez
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|46
|39
| James Allen
Vincent Capillaire
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|47
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|48
|50
| Tatiana Calderon
Sophia Flörsch
Beitske Visser
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|49
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
Larry ten Voorde
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|50
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Jeff Segal
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|51
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
Sam Bird
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|52
|72
| Han-Chen Chen
Tom Blomqvist
Marcos Gomes
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|53
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|54
|82
| Olivier Pla
Sébastien Bourdais
Jules Gounon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|55
|85
| Manuela Gostner
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|56
|89
| Philippe Haezebrouck
Julien Piguet
Andreas Laskaratos
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|57
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|58
|97
| Maxime Martin
Alex Lynn
Harry Tincknell
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|59
|99
| Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak
Lucas Legeret
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
