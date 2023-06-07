Subscribe
Le Mans News

Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video

A new documentary is being produced, chronicling the journey of NASCAR's Garage 56 entry at the 2023 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Nick DeGroot
By:
NASCAR Garage 56 documentary

The documentary will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and is being produced by NASCAR Studios.

The deal with Amazon is interesting considering recent rumblings that NASCAR and Amazon could strike an exclusive streaming package for 2025. That report came from Adam Stern and the Sports Business Journal back in May.

“We’re proud to partner with our friends at NASCAR Studios to bring this incredible story of innovation and determination to our Prime Video customers,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. “The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most exciting and grueling competitions in sports, and the work that goes into preparing for a moment like this is something we think audiences will find equal parts entertaining and inspiring.”

The ACO sets aside the 56th entry on the Le Mans grid for innovative machinery, and this crossover between America's biggest form of motorsport and the pinnacle of sports car endurance racing has created a lot of buzz.

The Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is a modified version of the car currently competing in the Cup Series, and is a collaboration of NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, IMSA, and Goodyear. It's the first time a NASCAR stock car has raced at Le Mans since 1976.

The car is being driven by 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, and former Le Mans 24 Hours winner Mike Rockenfeller in this weekend’s 100th anniversary running of the world-famous endurance race.

“The Next Gen car has been a game changer in NASCAR, and bringing it to an iconic international stage like Le Mans during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season is a monumental moment for our sport,” said Matt Summers, NASCAR managing director, entertainment marketing and content development. “We’ve had cameras rolling behind the scenes throughout the entire journey, and we can’t wait for fans around the world to come along for the ride thanks to this amazing partnership with Prime Video.”

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

Photo by: Marc Fleury

 

Nick DeGroot
