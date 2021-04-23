Father and son Jan and Kevin Magnussen team up for Le Mans

With both Jan and Kevin Magnussen competing in sportscars in 2021, rumours of the pair forming a father and son duo were ramping up in recent months, and the news was revealed on Friday morning during a press event in Denmark.

After leaving Formula 1 following six full seasons with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen joined Chip Ganassi Racing to race Daytona prototypes in the IMSA Weathertech Sportscar team, making his sportscar debut at the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

His 47-year-old father Jan, a former F1 racer himself with McLaren and Stewart, has also been a free agent after leaving the Corvette factory team at the end of 2019.

In a 16-year stint representing the GM brand in sportscar racing, Magnussen senior won Le Mans' GT class four times, including three consecutive wins in 2004, 2005 and 2006. His last GTLM title in America came in 2018.

After concluding his Corvette career Magnussen switched to the High Class Racing team of his Danish compatriot Anders Fjordbach in the LMP2 class of the FIA World Endurance Championship, forming a trio with Dennis Andersen in the #20 Oreca.

High Class Racing will enter a second car at Le Mans, with Magnussen and Fjordbach moving across to the #49 Oreca and Kevin Magnussen slotting in alongside his father.

It will mark the first time father and son Magnussen share a car, fulfilling a long-time goal of the Magnussen family.

"It's something we've tried to do for years and truly a dream come true," Kevin Magnussen stated on social media.

The postponed 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours will be held on August 21-22, with the new WEC season getting under way at next week's Spa 6 Hours on Saturday May 1, which will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv.

