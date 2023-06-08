Le Mans 24h: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session
Ferrari continued its strong form for the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours as James Calado topped a disrupted final practice session on Thursday evening ahead of Glickenhaus.
Taking over the #51 Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar that Alessandro Pier Guidi drove to second in Hyperpole, Calado whisked to a time of 3m27.275s shortly before Jean-Eric Vergne’s #93 Peugeot 9X8 LMH brought out the red flags when it stopped between the two Mulsanne Chicanes.
The one-hour session was restarted with 20 minutes still on the clock, but there were few noteworthy improvements thereafter as Calado’s benchmark time held.
Calado was 1.003s faster than Esteban Gutierrez in the Le Mans-only #709 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 that will start the World Endurance Championship blue riband from 14th.
Gutierrez was in turn 0.162s faster than the Jota Porsche 963 LMDh campaigned by Will Stevens, which missed qualifying on Wednesday due to an electronic problem.
Kevin Estre improved to fourth after the red flag in the best of the factory Penske-run Porsches, his #6 machine usurping the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R of Alexander Sims.
Jose Maria Lopez completed the top six in the leading Toyota GR010 HYBRID, 1.648s down on Calado, while a late effort from polesitter Antonio Fuoco in the second Ferrari secured him seventh in the #50 machine that didn’t set a time prior to the stoppage.
Vergne was shuffled back to eighth ahead of Michael Christensen’s #5 Penske Porsche as Richard Westbrook completed the top 10 in WEC full-season Ganassi Cadillac.
Tom Dillmann’s early effort aboard the Vanwall Vandervell 680 slotted him into 11th, ahead of Romain Dumas in the second Glickenhaus and Mathieu Jaminet’s #75 Porsche.
The #7 Toyota likewise only appeared in the final third of the session and ended up 14th in Sebastien Buemi's hands ahead of the #93 Peugeot campaigned by Loic Duval.
After a burst high pressure fuel hose caused a fire in Hyperpole, the #3 Ganassi Cadillac didn’t turn a lap.
The LMP2 pace was set by Dries Vanthoor’s TF Sport-run Racing Team Turkey ORECA-Gibson 07 as the BMW factory driver stormed to the top of the timesheets.
Vanthoor logged a 3m36.229s aboard the pro-am entry to beat Job van Uitert by 0.421s in the ORECA fielded by Panis Racing.
After a late effort from Prema’s Mirko Bortolotti secured the fastest time in Wednesday evening’s FP2 session, the Lamborghini factory driver repeated the trick to move into third in the dying minutes of the session.
That demoted Tom Blomqvist to fourth in the #23 United Autosport entry, as Ben Barnicoat (AF Corse) and Pietro Fittipaldi’s pole-contending Jota machine rounded out the top six.
LMP2 polewinners IDEC Sport ended up 14th with Laurents Horr setting its best time.
An early lap from Thomas Neubauer in the repaired JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE Evo secured the top spot in GTE Am.
The Frenchman, in the car crashed during opening practice by Louis Prette, beat Ferrari factory driver Daniel Serra’s Kessel example to the top spot by 0.104s with a 3m52.965s lap.
Alessio Picariello shuffled up the order into third in the closing stages aboard his Iron Lynx Porsche 911 RSR-19 ahead of fellow late improver Jan Heylen’s Proton example, as polewinner Corvette Racing’s works-entered C8.R ended up sixth with Nicolas Varrone at the wheel.
Le Mans 24 Hours - FP4 results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|51
|
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|3'27.275
|2
|709
|
Nathanael Berthon
Esteban Gutierrez
Franck Mailleux
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|HYPERCAR
|3'28.278
|1.003
|3
|38
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|3'28.440
|1.165
|4
|6
|
Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|3'28.457
|1.182
|5
|311
|
Jack Aitken
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|3'28.603
|1.328
|6
|7
|
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|3'28.923
|1.648
|7
|50
|
Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|3'28.935
|1.660
|8
|93
|
Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|3'29.053
|1.778
|9
|5
|
Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|3'29.371
|2.096
|10
|2
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|3'29.948
|2.673
|11
|4
|
Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Tristan Vautier
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|3'30.115
|2.840
|12
|708
|
Ryan Briscoe
Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|HYPERCAR
|3'30.202
|2.927
|13
|75
|
Mathieu Jaminet
Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|3'30.534
|3.259
|14
|8
|
Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|3'30.616
|3.341
|15
|94
|
Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|3'30.881
|3.606
|16
|923
|
Tom Gamble
Dries Vanthoor
Salih Yoluc
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.229
|8.954
|17
|65
|
Tijmen van der Helm
Manuel Maldonado
Job Van Uitert
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.650
|9.375
|18
|63
|
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
Doriane Pin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.904
|9.629
|19
|23
|
Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.964
|9.689
|20
|80
|
Ben Barnicoat
Norman Nato
François Perrodo
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.126
|9.851
|21
|28
|
Pietro Fittipaldi
David Heinemeier Hansson
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.351
|10.076
|22
|9
|
Juan Manuel Correa
Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.360
|10.085
|23
|22
|
Filipe Albuquerque
Philip Hanson
Frederick Lubin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.407
|10.132
|24
|31
|
Robin Frijns
Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.877
|10.602
|25
|37
|
Alexandre Coigny
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Lapierre
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.241
|10.966
|26
|14
|
Mathias Beche
Ben Hanley
Rodrigo Sales
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.637
|11.362
|27
|47
|
Reshad de Gerus
Vlad Lomko
Simon Pagenaud
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.714
|11.439
|28
|43
|
Maxime Martin
Tom Van Rompuy
Ugo de Wilde
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.760
|11.485
|29
|48
|
Paul-Loup Chatin
Laurents Hörr
Paul Lafargue
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.777
|11.502
|30
|36
|
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.972
|11.697
|31
|41
|
Rui Andrade
Louis Deletraz
Robert Kubica
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.064
|11.789
|32
|39
|
Giedo van der Garde
Roberto Lacorte
Patrick Pilet
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.155
|11.880
|33
|34
|
Albert Costa
Fabio Scherer
Jakub Smiechowski
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.211
|11.936
|34
|30
|
Rene Binder
Neel Jani
Nicolas Pino
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.376
|12.101
|35
|10
|
Gabriel Aubry
Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'40.079
|12.804
|36
|45
|
James Allen
Colin Braun
George Kurtz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'40.689
|13.414
|37
|13
|
René Rast
Ricky Taylor
Steven Thomas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'40.822
|13.547
|38
|32
|
Anders Fjordbach
Mark Kvamme
Jan Magnussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'42.853
|15.578
|39
|35
|
Olli Caldwell
Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'43.623
|16.348
|40
|24
|
Jenson Button
Jimmie Johnson
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|INNOVATIVE CAR
|3'51.903
|24.628
|41
|66
|
Thomas Neubauer
Giacomo Petrobelli
Louis Prette
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'52.965
|25.690
|42
|57
|
Scott Huffaker
Takeshi Kimura
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.069
|25.794
|43
|60
|
Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
Claudio Schiavoni
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.316
|26.041
|44
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.419
|26.144
|45
|56
|
Matteo Cairoli
PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.439
|26.164
|46
|33
|
Nick Catsburg
Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.624
|26.349
|47
|54
|
Francesco Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.652
|26.377
|48
|21
|
Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
Julien Piguet
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.721
|26.446
|49
|88
|
Jonas Ried
Harry Tincknell
Don Yount
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.745
|26.470
|50
|98
|
Ian James
Daniel Mancinelli
Alex Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.861
|26.586
|51
|86
|
Benjamin Barker
Riccardo Pera
Michael Wainwright
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.912
|26.637
|52
|85
|
Sarah Bovy
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.423
|27.148
|53
|83
|
Luis Perez Companc
Alessio Rovera
Lilou Wadoux
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.602
|27.327
|54
|55
|
Gustav Birch
Jens Reno Moller
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.318
|30.043
|55
|74
|
Kei Cozzolino
Yorikatsu Tsujiko
Naoki Yokomizo
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'59.031
|31.756
|56
|100
|
Andrew Haryanto
Chandler Hull
Jeff Segal
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'00.451
|33.176
|57
|777
|
Tomonobu Fujii
Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|4'01.206
|33.931
|58
|72
|
Valentin Hasse-Clot
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|4'01.606
|34.331
|59
|77
|
Julien Andlauer
Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|4'07.309
|40.034
|60
|3
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Scott Dixon
Renger van der Zande
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|61
|25
|
Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|62
|911
|
Michael Fassbender
Richard Lietz
Martin Rump
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
