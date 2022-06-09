Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hartley thrilled to beat "Mr Qualifying" Kobayashi to pole Next / TDS Racing driver banned following Le Mans practice shunts
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Toyota dominant in final practice

Toyota dominated the timesheets in final practice ahead of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours, going almost two seconds clear of the rest of the Hypercar field.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Le Mans 24h: Toyota dominant in final practice

The Japanese marque's pair of GR010 Hybrids, which swept the front row in Hyperpole qualifying earlier, were untouchable in Thursday evening's two-hour night session, the final on-track running before Saturday morning warm-up.

Read Also:

Jose Maria Lopez set the pace aboard the #7 Toyota with a best lap of 3m28.322s, 0.362s faster than Sebastien Buemi in the sister #8 machine.

Best of the rest was the #708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH in which Pipo Derani set a late improvement of 3m30.141s to get within two seconds of Lopez's benchmark.

Richard Westbrook posted a 3m30.822s, exactly 2.5s off the pace, to go fourth in the sister #709 Glickenhaus, just ahead of the Alpine A480-Gibson grandfathered LMP1 car driven by Andre Negrao.

United Autosports led the way in the LMP2 class courtesy of a 3m32.226s effort from Alex Lynn in the #23 Oreca 07-Gibson.

Second in class was Job van Uitert for Panis Racing, ahead of Jonathan Aberdein in the best of the JOTA entries, the #28 car.

The order in the GTE Pro class virtually mirrored that of Hyperpole, as the two Corvette C8.Rs locked out the top two spots in class, albeit with the #63 car of Nicky Catsburg besting the pole-winning #64 machine of Tommy Milner.

Porsche's pair of works 911 RSR-19s were next, Gianmaria Bruni delivering the German marque's best laptime in the #91 car, followed by the two factory Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

Harry Tincknell was the pacesetter in the GTE Am class with a best effort of 3m55.067s at the wheel of the #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche.

The two-hour night session ran largely without incident, although Graff driver David Droux did suffer an off on his out lap at Mulsanne corner on the car's first lap since Sebastien Page's incident in third practice.

Late in the session, the GTE Am pole-winning AF Corse Ferrari also ground to a halt on the start/finish straight.

TDS Racing's Oreca did not appear in the session following Philippe Cimadomo's crash at Corvette Curve in FP3.

The next on-track action at Le Mans is the warm-up session on Saturday morning at 10.30am local time, ahead of the start of the race at 4pm.

2022 Le Mans 24 Hours - fourth practice results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'28.322
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'28.684 0.362
3 708 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Brazil Pipo Derani
Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'30.141 1.819
4 709 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Franck Mailleux
Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'30.822 2.500
5 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 3'31.039 2.717
6 23 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.226 3.904
7 65 France Julien Canal
France Nico Jamin
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.422 4.100
8 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Edward Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.588 4.266
9 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.269 4.947
10 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.481 5.159
11 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.546 5.224
12 10 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
France Sébastien Bourdais
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.559 5.237
13 37 China Ye Yifei
United States Ricky Taylor
Germany Niklas Krütten
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.674 5.352
14 32 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Belgium Dries Vanthoor
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.681 5.359
15 47 Germany Sophia Flörsch
United States John Falb
United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.689 5.367
16 43 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.701 5.379
17 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.804 5.482
18 45 United States Steven Thomas
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.986 5.664
19 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.080 5.758
20 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.187 5.865
21 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Netherlands Bent Viscaal
France Tristan Vautier
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.393 6.071
22 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.588 6.266
23 5 United States Dane Cameron
France Emmanuel Collard
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.603 6.281
24 30 United Kingdom Richard Bradley
Mexico Guillermo Rojas
France Reshad de Gerus
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.208 6.886
25 48 France Paul Lafargue
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Patrick Pilet
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.566 7.244
26 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.927 7.605
27 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Sébastien Ogier
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.128 7.806
28 24 United States Rodrigo Sales
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'37.822 9.500
29 3 Germany Laurents Hörr
Belgium Jean Glorieux
France Alexandre Cougnaud
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'38.232 9.910
30 39 France Eric Trouillet
Sebastien Page
Switzerland David Droux
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'40.740 12.418
31 27 Cresp Christophe
Michael Jensen
Steven Palette
Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'51.009 22.687
32 63 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'52.710 24.388
33 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'52.731 24.409
34 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'53.123 24.801
35 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'53.277 24.955
36 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Davide Rigon
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'53.682 25.360
37 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'53.888 25.566
38 77 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.067 26.745
39 88 United States Fred Poordad
United States Maxwell Root
Belgium Jan Heylen
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.265 26.943
40 61 Monaco Louis Prette
Conrad Grunewald
Monaco Vincent Abril
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.323 27.001
41 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.345 27.023
42 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.446 27.124
43 99 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Estonia Martin Rump
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.510 27.188
44 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.626 27.304
45 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Alessandro Balzan
Italy Raffaele Giammaria
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.728 27.406
46 80 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
United States Richard Heistand
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.899 27.577
47 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Julien Andlauer
United States Thomas Merrill
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'56.039 27.717
48 56 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'56.182 27.860
49 93 Germany Michael Fassbender
Australia Matt Campbell
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'56.219 27.897
50 59 Sweden Alexander West
France Côme Ledogar
France Marvin Klein
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.237 27.915
51 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.303 27.981
52 75 Germany Pierre Ehret
Germany Christian Hook
Nicolas Varrone
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.393 28.071
53 71 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.696 28.374
54 55 United Kingdom Duncan Cameron
Ireland Matthew Griffin
South Africa David Perel
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.855 28.533
55 21 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.936 28.614
56 66 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Mark Kvamme
United States Jason Hart
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.169 28.847
57 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'58.959 30.637
58 13 Philippe Cimadomo
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Oreca 07 LMP2
59 33 United States Ben Keating
Portugal Henrique Chaves Jr.
Denmark Marco Sorensen
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM
60 46 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM
61 74 Brazil Felipe Fraga
United Kingdom Sam Bird
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO
62 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM
View full results
shares
comments
Hartley thrilled to beat "Mr Qualifying" Kobayashi to pole
Previous article

Hartley thrilled to beat "Mr Qualifying" Kobayashi to pole
Next article

TDS Racing driver banned following Le Mans practice shunts

TDS Racing driver banned following Le Mans practice shunts
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Ferrari receives power boost in latest Le Mans BoP adjustment 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Ferrari receives power boost in latest Le Mans BoP adjustment

Bird: Privateer Riley Ferrari can target Le Mans GTE Pro win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Bird: Privateer Riley Ferrari can target Le Mans GTE Pro win

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change
Le Mans Le Mans

Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change

Milner: Corvette C8.R is “the best I’ve ever had at Le Mans”
Le Mans Le Mans

Milner: Corvette C8.R is “the best I’ve ever had at Le Mans”

Ferrari receives power boost in latest Le Mans BoP adjustment
Le Mans Le Mans

Ferrari receives power boost in latest Le Mans BoP adjustment

Ferrari teases first image of new Le Mans challenger
WEC WEC

Ferrari teases first image of new Le Mans challenger

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.