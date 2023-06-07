Le Mans 24h: Toyota fastest in first practice ahead of Cadillac
Toyota set the pace in the opening practice session for this week's Le Mans 24 Hours, with Cadillac proving its nearest rival in the Hypercar class.
The two Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs locked out the top two positions during Wednesday afternoon's three-hour session, with Brendon Hartley setting the pace aboard the #8 car on a 3m27.742s.
That was almost two seconds up on the best time set in Sunday's official test day.
It was the sister #7 Toyota that led the way for most of the session, as Jose Maria Lopez punched in a 3m28.290s early on, going a tenth faster than Loic Duval in the leading Peugeot 9X8.
That was then bettered by Kamui Kobayashi, who lowered the bar to a 3m27.875s when the session was resumed following a red flag prompted by a crash at Tertre Rouge involving the #777 D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage and the #13 TDS Racing-run Tower Motorsports LMP2.
Casper Stevenson had already suffered an off in the D'station car and was stranded in the middle of the circuit when Steven Thomas slammed into the side of the stricken Aston, leaving both cars badly damaged. The session was resumed after a 35-minute delay.
Hartley made his improvement with 23 minutes left on the clock to make it a Toyota 1-2, 0.133s ahead of Kobayashi, before the session was stopped for a second time with four minutes to go.
That was caused by another crash at Tertre Rouge, this time for the solo Corvette C8.R of Nico Varrone.
Jumping to third late on prior to the stoppage was the best of the Cadillac V-Series.R LMDhs, the #2 Chip Ganassi Racing-run car of Earl Bamber, who managed to get within two tenths of Hartley's benchmark with a 3m27.939s.
Next up were two Porsche 963s, with the #75 car of Felipe Nasr setting the fourth-fastest time ahead of Kevin Estre in the #6 car, both drivers coming within half a second of the pace.
Peugeot's pair of 9X8 LMHs were sixth and seventh, Duval in the #94 car leading the #93 machine in which Mikkel Jensen set the best time prior to suffering a stoppage in the pitlane.
Ferrari, which had topped the test day with its new 499P LMH endured a low-key first practice session with Antonio Fuoco going eighth fastest in the #50 car, four places up on the sister #51 machine of Alessandro Pier Guidi.
Completing the top 10 were the #3 Cadillac of Sebastien Bourdais and the remaining works Porsche, the #5 car of Frederic Makowiecki.
In LMP2, an early lap of 3m34.579s from Pietro Fittipaldi in the #28 JOTA ORECA was enough to top the session by just three hundredths ahead of the #37 Cool Racing entry piloted by Malthe Jakobsen.
Prema's #9 car recovered from an early incident in which it sustained rear wing damage to set the third-fastest time in the hands of Mirko Bortolotti.
Leading the way in GTE AM was the #55 GMB Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GTE of factory driver Marco Sorensen with a best time of 3m55.020s.
Riccardo Pera was second-fastest in the #86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19, three tenths behind, followed by Valentin Hasse-Clot in another Aston, the #72 TF Sport entry.
The Garage 56-entered Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR Cup car was comfortably faster than the entire GTE Am field with a best time of 3m49.475 set by ex-Formula 1 champion Jenson Button.
Early in the session, Robin Frijns survived an off at Tertre Rouge aboard the #31 WRT Oreca, albeit making contact with the guard rail.
Other LMP2 runners to hit trouble included the #35 Alpine LMP2 car, as Oli Caldwell crashed at the first part of the Ford chicane, and the #34 Inter Europol Competition machine, which broke down at the pitlane exit.
Also in the wars was the #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE in which Louis Prette suffered a head-on collision with the barriers at the Ford chicane, with that car not reappearing for the rest of the session.
First qualifying for the Le Mans 24 Hours begins at 1900 local time, while second practice follows at 2200.
Le Mans 24 Hours - First practice results:
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|8
| Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|Hypercar
|3'27.742
|2
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|Hypercar
|3'27.875
|0.133
|3
|2
| Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|3'27.939
|0.197
|4
|75
| Mathieu Jaminet
Luiz Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3'28.150
|0.408
|5
|6
| Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3'28.167
|0.425
|6
|94
| Loïc Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|Hypercar
|3'28.386
|0.644
|7
|93
| Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|Hypercar
|3'28.533
|0.791
|8
|50
| Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|Hypercar
|3'28.708
|0.966
|9
|3
| Sebastien Bourdais
Scott Dixon
Renger van der Zande
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|3'28.799
|1.057
|10
|5
| Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3'29.375
|1.633
|11
|709
| Nathanaël Berthon
Esteban Gutierrez
Franck Mailleux
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|Hypercar
|3'29.617
|1.875
|12
|51
| James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 499P
|Hypercar
|3'29.845
|2.103
|13
|708
| Ryan Briscoe
Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|Hypercar
|3'29.991
|2.249
|14
|38
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3'30.084
|2.342
|15
|311
| Jack Aitken
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|3'30.300
|2.558
|16
|28
| Pietro Fittipaldi
David Heinemeier Hansson
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'34.579
|6.837
|17
|37
| Alexandre Coigny
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Lapierre
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'34.611
|6.869
|18
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Tristan Vautier
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|Hypercar
|3'34.923
|7.181
|19
|63
| Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
Doriane Pin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.451
|8.709
|20
|36
| Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
Matthieu Vaxivière
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.471
|8.729
|21
|34
| Albert Costa
Fabio Scherer
Jakub Smiechowski
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.796
|9.054
|22
|31
| Robin Frijns
Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.870
|9.128
|23
|14
| Mathias Beche
Ben Hanley
Rodrigo Sales
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.941
|9.199
|24
|923
| Tom Gamble
Dries Vanthoor
Salih Yoluc
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.993
|9.251
|25
|10
| Gabriel Aubry
Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.223
|9.481
|26
|30
| Rene Binder
Neel Jani
Nicolas Pino
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.305
|9.563
|27
|43
| Maxime Martin
Tom van Rompuy
Ugo De Wilde
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.656
|9.914
|28
|65
|
Tijmen van der Helm
Manuel Maldonado
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.047
|10.305
|29
|47
| Reshad de Gerus
Vlad Lomko
Simon Pagenaud
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.141
|10.399
|30
|32
| Anders Fjordbach
Mark Kvamme
Jan Magnussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.229
|10.487
|31
|41
| Rui Andrade
Louis Deletraz
Robert Kubica
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.234
|10.492
|32
|39
| Giedo van der Garde
Roberto Lacorte
Patrick Pilet
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.463
|10.721
|33
|48
| Paul Loup Chatin
Laurents Hörr
Paul Lafargue
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.767
|11.025
|34
|80
| Ben Barnicoat
Norman Nato
François Perrodo
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.878
|11.136
|35
|13
| René Rast
Ricky Taylor
Steven Thomas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.898
|11.156
|36
|9
| Juan Manuel Correa
Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.266
|11.524
|37
|23
| Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.299
|11.557
|38
|35
| Olli Caldwell
André Negrão
Memo Rojas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'40.411
|12.669
|39
|45
| James Allen
Colin Braun
George Kurtz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'40.817
|13.075
|40
|22
| Filipe Albuquerque
Philip Hanson
Frederick Lubin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'41.249
|13.507
|41
|24
| Jenson Button
Jimmie Johnson
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|INNOVATIVE CAR
|3'49.475
|21.733
|42
|55
| Gustav Birch
Jens Reno Møller
Marco Sørensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.020
|27.278
|43
|86
| Ben Barker
Riccardo Pera
Michael Wainwright
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.330
|27.588
|44
|72
| Valentin Hasse-Clot
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.506
|27.764
|45
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.573
|27.831
|46
|60
| Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
Claudio Schiavoni
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.624
|27.882
|47
|98
| Ian James
Daniel Mancinelli
Alex Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.632
|27.890
|48
|83
| Luis Perez Companc
Alessio Rovera
Lilou Wadoux
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.806
|28.064
|49
|85
| Sarah Bovy
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.883
|28.141
|50
|88
| Jonas Ried
Harry Tincknell
Don Yount
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.972
|28.230
|51
|25
| Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.038
|28.296
|52
|56
| Matteo Cairoli
PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.073
|28.331
|53
|66
| Neubauer Thomas
Giacomo Petrobelli
Louis Prette
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.085
|28.343
|54
|911
| Michael Fassbender
Richard Lietz
Martin Rump
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.159
|28.417
|55
|74
| Kei Cozzolino
Yorikatsu Tsujiko
Naoki Yokomizo
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.211
|28.469
|56
|21
| Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
Julien Piguet
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.283
|28.541
|57
|77
| Julien Andlauer
Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.457
|28.715
|58
|57
| Scott Huffaker
Takeshi Kimura
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.477
|28.735
|59
|54
| Francesco Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.548
|28.806
|60
|33
| Nicky Catsburg
Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.552
|28.810
|61
|777
| Tomonobu Fujii
Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.961
|29.219
|62
|100
| Andrew Haryanto
Chandler Hull
Jeffrey Segal
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'00.446
|32.704
Pagenaud wants to be back at Le Mans "every year" after 12-year absence
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
