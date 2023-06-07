Le Mans 24h: Ferrari tops first qualifying, Hyperpole spots decided
Ferrari topped Wednesday evening's first qualifying for the Le Mans 24 Hours, as the eight cars from each class progressing to Thursday's Hyperpole session were decided.
The Italian manufacturer locked out the top two spots with its pair of 499P Le Mans Hypercars, besting the two Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs that placed third and fourth.
Alessandro Pier Guidi set an impressive 3m25.412s in the #51 Ferrari with around 15 minutes to go, despite getting slightly held up late in the lap by a GTE Am Aston.
But moments later he was usurped by the sister #50 car of Antonio Fuoco, who posted a 3m25.213s to grab the top spot.
The early pace was set by the #7 Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi, who put in a 3m25.485s at the very start of the session – which ultimately left him 0.3s behind the Ferraris, and fractionally ahead of Brendon Hartley in the sister #8 car.
Next up in the two-by-two formation from the leading manufacturers were two of the Porsche 963 LMDhs, Frederic Makowiecki in the #5 heading Felipe Nasr in the #75 as both were 0.6s behind the Ferraris.
The final cars from the Hypercar class to make it through to the eight-car Hyperpole shootout were the two Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDhs – Sebastien Bourdais in the #3, just ahead of Earl Bamber in the #2 and both less than a second off the pace.
Kevin Estre's #6 Porsche was the first car to miss out and will therefore start ninth, having missed the cut-off by almost a second.
Peugeot failed to get either of its 9X8 LMHs into the top eight, with Mikkel Jensen 10th in the #93 car ahead of Loic Duval in the #94 machine.
The Hypercar field was rounded out by the Action Express Caddy, the two Glickenhaus 007s and the Vanwall Vandervell 680, while JOTA's privateer Porsche 963 did not set a time due to hybrid-related issues.
The hour-long session started with two early red flags, the first caused by a collision between the #22 United Autosports LMP2 machine of Filipe Albuquerque and the #36 Alpine ORECA of Matthieu Vaxiviere when they were jostling for position into the final chicane.
The session had only just been restarted when it was halted again, this time by the #37 Cool Racing LMP2 entry of Malthe Jakobsen skating into the Indianapolis barriers.
For the majority of the session, the LMP2 leaderboard was headed by the #28 JOTA entry of Pietro Fittipaldi, his 3m34.751s good enough to beat the #41 WRT-entered ORECA of Louis Deletraz by just two thousandths of a second.
The #63 Prema ORECA of Mirko Bortolotti made a late jump to third ahead of the #48 IDEC Sport and #10 Vector Sport cars.
There was late drama in the GTE Am class with the top time changing hands several times in the closing stages.
Charlie Eastwood's TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage had topped the times for much of the hour before a flurry of late improvements.
First up, with just four minutes to go, Nicky Catsburg in the sole Corvette C8.R emerged from the pits following repairs after Nico Varrone's Tertre Rouge practice crash to shoot to the top of the times on his very first flying lap.
But he was shuffled back to an eventual third following a pair of late efforts from Ferrari drivers.
Davide Rigon in the #54 AF Corse 488 looked to have snared top spot, before he was pipped by the #83 Richard Mille-backed sister car of Alessio Rovera moments after the chequered flag went out.
Cars progressing to Hyperpole:
Hypercar
#50 Ferrari AF Corse
#51 Ferrari AF Corse
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport
#75 Porsche Penske Motorsport
#3 Cadillac Racing
#2 Cadillac Racing
LMP2
#28 JOTA
#41 Team WRT
#63 Prema Racing
#48 IDEC Sport
#10 Vector Sport
#47 COOL Racing
#923 Racing Team Turkey
#9 Prema Racing
GTE Am
#83 Richard Mille AF Corse
#54 AF Corse
#33 Corvette Racing
#25 ORT by TF
#57 Kessel Racing
#55 GMB Motorsport
#21 AF Corse
#74 Kessel Racing
Le Mans 24 Hours - first qualifying results:
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|50
| Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|Hypercar
|3'25.213
|2
|51
| James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 499P
|Hypercar
|3'25.412
|0.199
|3
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|Hypercar
|3'25.485
|0.272
|4
|8
| Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|Hypercar
|3'25.749
|0.536
|5
|5
| Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3'25.848
|0.635
|6
|75
| Mathieu Jaminet
Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3'25.868
|0.655
|7
|3
| Sebastien Bourdais
Scott Dixon
Renger van der Zande
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|3'25.924
|0.711
|8
|2
| Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|3'26.020
|0.807
|9
|6
| Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3'26.900
|1.687
|10
|93
| Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|Hypercar
|3'27.260
|2.047
|11
|94
| Loïc Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|Hypercar
|3'27.850
|2.637
|12
|311
| Jack Aitken
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|3'27.960
|2.747
|13
|708
| Ryan Briscoe
Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|Hypercar
|3'28.497
|3.284
|14
|709
| Nathanaël Berthon
Esteban Gutierrez
Franck Mailleux
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|Hypercar
|3'28.612
|3.399
|15
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Tristan Vautier
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|Hypercar
|3'29.745
|4.532
|16
|28
| Pietro Fittipaldi
David Heinemeier Hansson
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'34.751
|9.538
|17
|41
| Rui Andrade
Louis Deletraz
Robert Kubica
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'34.753
|9.540
|18
|63
| Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
Doriane Pin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'34.793
|9.580
|19
|48
| Paul Loup Chatin
Laurents Hörr
Paul Lafargue
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'34.839
|9.626
|20
|10
| Gabriel Aubry
Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'34.985
|9.772
|21
|47
| Reshad de Gerus
Vlad Lomko
Simon Pagenaud
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.105
|9.892
|22
|923
| Tom Gamble
Dries Vanthoor
Salih Yoluc
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.176
|9.963
|23
|9
| Juan Manuel Correa
Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.392
|10.179
|24
|14
| Mathias Beche
Ben Hanley
Rodrigo Sales
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.453
|10.240
|25
|23
| Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.519
|10.306
|26
|45
| James Allen
Colin Braun
George Kurtz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.578
|10.365
|27
|22
| Filipe Albuquerque
Philip Hanson
Frederick Lubin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.587
|10.374
|28
|39
| Giedo van der Garde
Roberto Lacorte
Patrick Pilet
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.652
|10.439
|29
|65
| Tijmen van der Helm
Manuel Maldonado
Job Van Uitert
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.691
|10.478
|30
|34
| Albert Costa
Fabio Scherer
Jakub Smiechowski
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.755
|10.542
|31
|31
| Robin Frijns
Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.853
|10.640
|32
|43
| Maxime Martin
Tom van Rompuy
Ugo De Wilde
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.951
|10.738
|33
|37
| Alexandre Coigny
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Lapierre
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.271
|11.058
|34
|80
| Ben Barnicoat
Norman Nato
François Perrodo
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.483
|11.270
|35
|30
| Rene Binder
Neel Jani
Nicolas Pino
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.213
|12.000
|36
|35
| Olli Caldwell
André Negrão
Memo Rojas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.498
|12.285
|37
|32
| Anders Fjordbach
Mark Kvamme
Jan Magnussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.303
|14.090
|38
|24
| Jenson Button
Jimmie Johnson
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|INNOVATIVE CAR
|3'47.976
|22.763
|39
|54
| Francesco Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'51.914
|26.701
|40
|33
| Nicky Catsburg
Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|3'52.228
|27.015
|41
|25
| Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'52.431
|27.218
|42
|57
| Scott Huffaker
Takeshi Kimura
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'52.459
|27.246
|43
|55
| Gustav Birch
Jens Reno Møller
Marco Sørensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'52.484
|27.271
|44
|83
| Luis Perez Companc
Alessio Rovera
Lilou Wadoux
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'52.658
|27.445
|45
|21
| Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
Julien Piguet
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'52.968
|27.755
|46
|74
| Kei Cozzolino
Yorikatsu Tsujiko
Naoki Yokomizo
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.263
|28.050
|47
|60
| Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
Claudio Schiavoni
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.374
|28.161
|48
|98
| Ian James
Daniel Mancinelli
Alex Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.406
|28.193
|49
|77
| Julien Andlauer
Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.481
|28.268
|50
|86
| Ben Barker
Riccardo Pera
Michael Wainwright
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.531
|28.318
|51
|85
| Sarah Bovy
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.603
|28.390
|52
|72
| Valentin Hasse-Clot
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.703
|28.490
|53
|56
| Matteo Cairoli
PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.947
|28.734
|54
|66
| Neubauer Thomas
Giacomo Petrobelli
Louis Prette
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.093
|28.880
|55
|911
| Michael Fassbender
Richard Lietz
Martin Rump
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.129
|28.916
|56
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.137
|28.924
|57
|100
| Andrew Haryanto
Chandler Hull
Jeffrey Segal
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.143
|28.930
|58
|88
| Jonas Ried
Harry Tincknell
Don Yount
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'58.486
|33.273
|59
|36
| Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
Matthieu Vaxivière
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'59.171
|33.958
|60
|13
| René Rast
Ricky Taylor
Steven Thomas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|no time
|61
|38
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|no time
|62
|777
| Tomonobu Fujii
Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|no time
Peugeot 'disappointed' by Le Mans speed after missing Hyperpole
Le Mans 24h: Porsche beats Ferrari in opening night practice
Latest news
Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke
Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke
Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1
Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1 Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1
Toyota: Le Mans win possible with hydrogen prototype from 2026
Toyota: Le Mans win possible with hydrogen prototype from 2026 Toyota: Le Mans win possible with hydrogen prototype from 2026
Christian Rose to make NASCAR Truck debut at Richmond
Christian Rose to make NASCAR Truck debut at Richmond Christian Rose to make NASCAR Truck debut at Richmond
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.