The Italian manufacturer locked out the top two spots with its pair of 499P Le Mans Hypercars, besting the two Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs that placed third and fourth.

Alessandro Pier Guidi set an impressive 3m25.412s in the #51 Ferrari with around 15 minutes to go, despite getting slightly held up late in the lap by a GTE Am Aston.

But moments later he was usurped by the sister #50 car of Antonio Fuoco, who posted a 3m25.213s to grab the top spot.

The early pace was set by the #7 Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi, who put in a 3m25.485s at the very start of the session – which ultimately left him 0.3s behind the Ferraris, and fractionally ahead of Brendon Hartley in the sister #8 car.

Next up in the two-by-two formation from the leading manufacturers were two of the Porsche 963 LMDhs, Frederic Makowiecki in the #5 heading Felipe Nasr in the #75 as both were 0.6s behind the Ferraris.

The final cars from the Hypercar class to make it through to the eight-car Hyperpole shootout were the two Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDhs – Sebastien Bourdais in the #3, just ahead of Earl Bamber in the #2 and both less than a second off the pace.

Kevin Estre's #6 Porsche was the first car to miss out and will therefore start ninth, having missed the cut-off by almost a second.

Peugeot failed to get either of its 9X8 LMHs into the top eight, with Mikkel Jensen 10th in the #93 car ahead of Loic Duval in the #94 machine.

The Hypercar field was rounded out by the Action Express Caddy, the two Glickenhaus 007s and the Vanwall Vandervell 680, while JOTA's privateer Porsche 963 did not set a time due to hybrid-related issues.

The hour-long session started with two early red flags, the first caused by a collision between the #22 United Autosports LMP2 machine of Filipe Albuquerque and the #36 Alpine ORECA of Matthieu Vaxiviere when they were jostling for position into the final chicane.

The session had only just been restarted when it was halted again, this time by the #37 Cool Racing LMP2 entry of Malthe Jakobsen skating into the Indianapolis barriers.

For the majority of the session, the LMP2 leaderboard was headed by the #28 JOTA entry of Pietro Fittipaldi, his 3m34.751s good enough to beat the #41 WRT-entered ORECA of Louis Deletraz by just two thousandths of a second.

The #63 Prema ORECA of Mirko Bortolotti made a late jump to third ahead of the #48 IDEC Sport and #10 Vector Sport cars.

There was late drama in the GTE Am class with the top time changing hands several times in the closing stages.

Charlie Eastwood's TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage had topped the times for much of the hour before a flurry of late improvements.

First up, with just four minutes to go, Nicky Catsburg in the sole Corvette C8.R emerged from the pits following repairs after Nico Varrone's Tertre Rouge practice crash to shoot to the top of the times on his very first flying lap.

But he was shuffled back to an eventual third following a pair of late efforts from Ferrari drivers.

Davide Rigon in the #54 AF Corse 488 looked to have snared top spot, before he was pipped by the #83 Richard Mille-backed sister car of Alessio Rovera moments after the chequered flag went out.

Cars progressing to Hyperpole:

Hypercar

#50 Ferrari AF Corse

#51 Ferrari AF Corse

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport

#75 Porsche Penske Motorsport

#3 Cadillac Racing

#2 Cadillac Racing

LMP2

#28 JOTA

#41 Team WRT

#63 Prema Racing

#48 IDEC Sport

#10 Vector Sport

#47 COOL Racing

#923 Racing Team Turkey

#9 Prema Racing

GTE Am

#83 Richard Mille AF Corse

#54 AF Corse

#33 Corvette Racing

#25 ORT by TF

#57 Kessel Racing

#55 GMB Motorsport

#21 AF Corse

#74 Kessel Racing

Le Mans 24 Hours - first qualifying results:

Pos. # Drivers Car Class Time Gap 1 50 Antonio Fuoco

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen Ferrari 499P Hypercar 3'25.213 2 51 James Calado

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alessandro Pier Guidi Ferrari 499P Hypercar 3'25.412 0.199 3 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

Jose Maria Lopez Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar 3'25.485 0.272 4 8 Sebastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar 3'25.749 0.536 5 5 Dane Cameron

Michael Christensen

Frédéric Makowiecki Porsche 963 Hypercar 3'25.848 0.635 6 75 Mathieu Jaminet

Felipe Nasr

Nick Tandy Porsche 963 Hypercar 3'25.868 0.655 7 3 Sebastien Bourdais

Scott Dixon

Renger van der Zande Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar 3'25.924 0.711 8 2 Earl Bamber

Alex Lynn

Richard Westbrook Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar 3'26.020 0.807 9 6 Kevin Estre

Andre Lotterer

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 963 Hypercar 3'26.900 1.687 10 93 Paul di Resta

Mikkel Jensen

Jean-Eric Vergne Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar 3'27.260 2.047 11 94 Loïc Duval

Gustavo Menezes

Nico Müller Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar 3'27.850 2.637 12 311 Jack Aitken

Pipo Derani

Alexander Sims Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar 3'27.960 2.747 13 708 Ryan Briscoe

Romain Dumas

Olivier Pla Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar 3'28.497 3.284 14 709 Nathanaël Berthon

Esteban Gutierrez

Franck Mailleux Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar 3'28.612 3.399 15 4 Tom Dillmann

Esteban Guerrieri

Tristan Vautier Vanwall Vandervell 680 Hypercar 3'29.745 4.532 16 28 Pietro Fittipaldi

David Heinemeier Hansson

Oliver Rasmussen Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.751 9.538 17 41 Rui Andrade

Louis Deletraz

Robert Kubica Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.753 9.540 18 63 Mirko Bortolotti

Daniil Kvyat

Doriane Pin Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.793 9.580 19 48 Paul Loup Chatin

Laurents Hörr

Paul Lafargue Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.839 9.626 20 10 Gabriel Aubry

Ryan Cullen

Matthias Kaiser Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.985 9.772 21 47 Reshad de Gerus

Vlad Lomko

Simon Pagenaud Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.105 9.892 22 923 Tom Gamble

Dries Vanthoor

Salih Yoluc Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.176 9.963 23 9 Juan Manuel Correa

Filip Ugran

Bent Viscaal Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.392 10.179 24 14 Mathias Beche

Ben Hanley

Rodrigo Sales Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.453 10.240 25 23 Tom Blomqvist

Oliver Jarvis

Josh Pierson Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.519 10.306 26 45 James Allen

Colin Braun

George Kurtz Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.578 10.365 27 22 Filipe Albuquerque

Philip Hanson

Frederick Lubin Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.587 10.374 28 39 Giedo van der Garde

Roberto Lacorte

Patrick Pilet Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.652 10.439 29 65 Tijmen van der Helm

Manuel Maldonado

Job Van Uitert Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.691 10.478 30 34 Albert Costa

Fabio Scherer

Jakub Smiechowski Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.755 10.542 31 31 Robin Frijns

Sean Gelael

Ferdinand Habsburg Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.853 10.640 32 43 Maxime Martin

Tom van Rompuy

Ugo De Wilde Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.951 10.738 33 37 Alexandre Coigny

Malthe Jakobsen

Nicolas Lapierre Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.271 11.058 34 80 Ben Barnicoat

Norman Nato

François Perrodo Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.483 11.270 35 30 Rene Binder

Neel Jani

Nicolas Pino Oreca 07 LMP2 3'37.213 12.000 36 35 Olli Caldwell

André Negrão

Memo Rojas Oreca 07 LMP2 3'37.498 12.285 37 32 Anders Fjordbach

Mark Kvamme

Jan Magnussen Oreca 07 LMP2 3'39.303 14.090 38 24 Jenson Button

Jimmie Johnson

Mike Rockenfeller Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 INNOVATIVE CAR 3'47.976 22.763 39 54 Francesco Castellacci

Thomas Flohr

Davide Rigon Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'51.914 26.701 40 33 Nicky Catsburg

Ben Keating

Nicolas Varrone Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 3'52.228 27.015 41 25 Ahmad Al Harthy

Michael Dinan

Charlie Eastwood Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'52.431 27.218 42 57 Scott Huffaker

Takeshi Kimura

Daniel Serra Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'52.459 27.246 43 55 Gustav Birch

Jens Reno Møller

Marco Sørensen Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'52.484 27.271 44 83 Luis Perez Companc

Alessio Rovera

Lilou Wadoux Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'52.658 27.445 45 21 Simon Mann

Ulysse De Pauw

Julien Piguet Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'52.968 27.755 46 74 Kei Cozzolino

Yorikatsu Tsujiko

Naoki Yokomizo Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'53.263 28.050 47 60 Matteo Cressoni

Alessio Picariello

Claudio Schiavoni Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'53.374 28.161 48 98 Ian James

Daniel Mancinelli

Alex Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'53.406 28.193 49 77 Julien Andlauer

Christian Ried

Mikkel Pedersen Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'53.481 28.268 50 86 Ben Barker

Riccardo Pera

Michael Wainwright Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'53.531 28.318 51 85 Sarah Bovy

Rahel Frey

Michelle Gatting Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'53.603 28.390 52 72 Valentin Hasse-Clot

Arnold Robin

Maxime Robin Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'53.703 28.490 53 56 Matteo Cairoli

PJ Hyett

Gunnar Jeannette Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'53.947 28.734 54 66 Neubauer Thomas

Giacomo Petrobelli

Louis Prette Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'54.093 28.880 55 911 Michael Fassbender

Richard Lietz

Martin Rump Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'54.129 28.916 56 16 Ryan Hardwick

Jan Heylen

Zacharie Robichon Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'54.137 28.924 57 100 Andrew Haryanto

Chandler Hull

Jeffrey Segal Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'54.143 28.930 58 88 Jonas Ried

Harry Tincknell

Don Yount Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'58.486 33.273 59 36 Julien Canal

Charles Milesi

Matthieu Vaxivière Oreca 07 LMP2 3'59.171 33.958 60 13 René Rast

Ricky Taylor

Steven Thomas Oreca 07 LMP2 no time 61 38 Antonio Felix da Costa

Will Stevens

Ye Yifei Porsche 963 Hypercar no time 62 777 Tomonobu Fujii

Satoshi Hoshino

Casper Stevenson Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM no time