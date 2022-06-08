Tickets Subscribe
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Qualifying report

Le Mans 24h: Toyota edges Glickenhaus in first qualifying

Kamui Kobayashi put Toyota at the head of the order in a rain-hit first qualifying session for the Le Mans 24 Hours on Wednesday evening, leading the two Glickenhaus entries.

Gary Watkins
By:
Le Mans 24h: Toyota edges Glickenhaus in first qualifying

Kobayashi posted a 3m27.247s lap early in the one-hour qualifying period from which the fastest six cars in each class go through to Thursday evening’s Hyperpole session ahead of this weekend’s double-points round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Japanese driver’s time aboard the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid gave him a margin of almost exactly one tenth over the best of the two Glickenhaus 007 LMHs. 

Olivier Pla posted a 3m27.355s in the #708 entry to beat Ryan Briscoe in the sister car, which ended up six tenths behind on a 3m27.978s. 

The Alpine A480-Gibson grandfathered LMP1 car ended up fourth in the hands of Nicolas Lapierre on a 3m29.656s. 

The #8 Toyota was in the pits receiving attention to its rear suspension early in the session when the quick times were posted and only made it out on track after a brief red-flag period after half an hour. 

Light rain was already falling when Brendon Hartley began his lap, the New Zealander ending up with an unrepresentative 3m40.842s on an increasingly wet track. 

With only five cars in the Hypercar class, the #8 car will still take part in the Hyperpole shoot-out on Thursday. 

Kobayashi’s time compared with the 3m26.279s he posted in the initial qualifying session for last year’s 24 Hours. 

Robin Frijns was fastest in LMP2 in the lead WRT Oreca 07-Gibson with a 3m29.898s. 

That gave him a margin of two tenths over Antonio Felix da Costa, who managed a 3m30.124s in the best of the JOTA Orecas.

WRT’s second full-season WEC car, fielded in conjunction with Swiss entrant Realteam, took third position with Norman Nato on a 3m30.440s. 

The two United Autosports entries took fourth and fifth positions, Alex Lynn edging out Filipe Albuquerque by less than a tenth. 

The final P2 car to make it through to Hyperpole was the Prema Oreca thanks to a late improvement from Louis Deletraz shortly before the red flag. 

Laurens Vanthoor led the way in GTE Porsche in the #92 Porsche 911 RSR with a 3m50.999s. 

Antonio Garcia took second spot with a 3m51.132s in the best of the Corvette C8.Rs, while Frederic Makowiecki ended up third in the second of the two Manthey-run factory Porsches. 

Nick Tandy was fourth in the second Chevy, while the two works AF Corse Ferrari took the final spots for Hyperpole in fifth and sixth positions. 

James Calado ended up half a second off the pace in the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo on a 3m51.502s, while Antonio Fuoco was just over a tenth behind in the #52 sister car.

The only car not to make it through in GTE Pro was the privateer Ferrari run by Riley Motorsports. 

The NorthWest AMR Aston Martin Vantage GTE ended up quickest in GTE Am courtesy of a 3m52.599s from Nicki Thiim, which was nearly a second up on second-place Mikkel Jensen in the Kessel Racing Ferrari. 

The other cars to make the cut for Hyperpole were the #54 AF Corse Ferrari, the #85 Iron Dames Ferrari, the #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche and the #61 AF Ferrari. 

Marco Sorensen lost a time good enough to make it through to a track limits violation in the TF Sport Aston, as did Spirit of Race Ferrari man Gabriel Aubry.

The session was red flagged for approximately 12 minutes at the halfway point when actor Michael Fassbender crashed his Proton Porsche at the first chicane on the Mulsanne Straight. 

The 30-minute Hyperpole session begins at 20:00 on Thursday. 

Read Also:

Cars advancing to Hyperpole:

Hypercar

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing (Kobayashi/Conway/Lopez)
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing (Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa)
#36 Alpine Elf Team (Lapierre/Vaxiviere/Negrao)
#708 Glickenhaus Racing (Pla/Dumas/Derani)
#709 Glickenhaus Racing (Briscoe/Westbrook/Mailleux)

LMP2

#9 Prema Orlen Team (Kubica/Deletraz/Colombo)
#22 United Autosports USA (Hanson/Albuquerque/Owen)
#23 United Autosports USA (Jarvis/Lynn/Pierson)
#31 WRT (Gelael/Frijns/Rast)
#38 JOTA (Da Costa/Gonzalez/Stevens)
#41 Realteam by WRT (Nato/Habsburg/Andrade)

GTE Pro

#51 AF Corse (Pier Guidi/Calado/Serra)
#52 AF Corse (Molina/Fuoco/Rigon)
#63 Corvette Racing (Catsburg/Garcia/Taylor)
#64 Corvette Racing (Sims/Milner/Tandy)
#91 Porsche GT Team (Bruni/Lietz/Makowiecki)
#92 Porsche GT Team (Estre/Christensen/Vanthoor)

GTE Am

#54 AF Corse (Flohr/Castellacci/Cassidy)
#57 Kessel Racing (Kimura/Schandorff/Jensen)
#61 AF Corse (Prette/Grunewald/Abril)
#77 Dempsey-Proton Racing (Ried/Tincknell/Priaulx)
#85 Iron Dames (Frey/Gatting/Bovy)
#98 Northwest AMR (Thiim/Dalla Lana/Pittard)

2022 Le Mans 24 Hours - first qualifying results:

Pos. # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 7 GBR Mike Conway
JPN Kamui Kobayashi
ARG Jose Maria Lopez		 Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'27.247  
2 708 FRA Olivier Pla
FRA Romain Dumas
BRA Pipo Derani		 Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'27.355 0.108
3 709 AUS Ryan Briscoe
GBR Richard Westbrook
FRA Franck Mailleux		 Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'27.978 0.731
4 36 BRA André Negrão
FRA Nicolas Lapierre
FRA Matthieu Vaxivière		 Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 3'29.656 2.409
5 31 INA Sean Gelael
HOL Robin Frijns
GER René Rast		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'29.898 2.651
6 38 MEX Roberto Gonzalez
POR Antonio Felix da Costa
GBR Will Stevens		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.124 2.877
7 41 POR Rui Andrade
AUT Ferdinand Habsburg
FRA Norman Nato		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.440 3.193
8 23 GBR Alex Lynn
GBR Oliver Jarvis
USA Josh Pierson		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.568 3.321
9 22 GBR Philip Hanson
POR Filipe Albuquerque
USA William Owen		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.639 3.392
10 9 POL Robert Kubica
SUI Louis Deletraz
ITA Lorenzo Colombo		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.651 3.404
11 1 FRA Lilou Wadoux
FRA Sébastien Ogier
FRA Charles Milesi		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.368 4.121
12 65 FRA Julien Canal
FRA Nico Jamin
HOL Job Van Uitert		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.382 4.135
13 5 USA Dane Cameron
FRA Emmanuel Collard
BRA Felipe Nasr		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.462 4.215
14 32 SUI Rolf Ineichen
ITA Mirko Bortolotti
BEL Dries Vanthoor		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.808 4.561
15 30 GBR Richard Bradley
MEX Guillermo Rojas
FRA Reshad de Gerus		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.000 4.753
16 37  Ye Yifei
USA Ricky Taylor
GER Niklas Kruetten		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.008 4.761
17 28 DEN Oliver Rasmussen
GBR Ed Jones
 Jonathan Aberdein		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.138 4.891
18 48 FRA Paul Lafargue
FRA Paul Loup Chatin
FRA Patrick Pilet		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.285 5.038
19 34 POL Jakub Smiechowski
GBR Alex Brundle
MEX Esteban Gutierrez		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.549 5.302
20 24 USA Rodrigo Sales
USA Matt Bell
GBR Ben Hanley		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.956 5.709
21 35 FRA Jean-Baptiste Lahaye
FRA Matthieu Lahaye
FRA Francois Heriau		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.463 6.216
22 44 SVK Miroslav Konopka
HOL Bent Viscaal
FRA Tristan Vautier		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.480 6.233
23 39 FRA Eric Trouillet
Sebastien Page
FRA David Droux		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.483 6.236
24 3 GER Laurents Hörr
BEL Jean Glorieux
FRA Alexandre Cougnaud		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.524 7.277
25 47 GER Sophia Floersch
USA John Falb
GBR Jack Aitken		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.371 9.124
26 83 FRA François Perrodo
DEN Nicklas Nielsen
ITA Alessio Rovera		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.548 9.301
27 27 FRA Cresp Christophe
Michael Jensen
FRA Steven Palette		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'38.136 10.889
28 43 DEN David Heinemeier Hansson
SUI Fabio Scherer
BRA Pietro Fittipaldi		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'38.491 11.244
29 8 SUI Sebastien Buemi
NZL Brendon Hartley
JPN Ryo Hirakawa		 Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'40.842 13.595
30 92 DEN Michael Christensen
FRA Kevin Estre
BEL Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'50.999 23.752
31 63 ESP Antonio Garcia
USA Jordan Taylor
HOL Nicky Catsburg		 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'51.132 23.885
32 91 ITA Gianmaria Bruni
AUT Richard Lietz
FRA Frédéric Makowiecki		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'51.382 24.135
33 64 USA Tommy Milner
GBR Nick Tandy
GBR Alexander Sims		 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'51.491 24.244
34 51 ITA Alessandro Pier Guidi
GBR James Calado
BRA Daniel Serra		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'51.502 24.255
35 52 ESP Miguel Molina
ITA Antonio Fuoco
ITA Davide Rigon		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'51.614 24.367
36 98 CAN Paul Dalla Lana
GBR David Pittard
DEN Nicki Thiim		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'52.559 25.312
37 57 JPN Takeshi Kimura
DEN Frederik Schandorff
DEN Mikkel Jensen		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'53.489 26.242
38 54 SUI Thomas Flohr
ITA Francesco Castellacci
NZL Nick Cassidy		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'53.690 26.443
39 85 SUI Rahel Frey
DEN Michelle Gatting
BEL Sarah Bovy		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'54.081 26.834
40 74 BRA Felipe Fraga
GBR Sam Bird
NZL Shane van Gisbergen		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'54.116 26.869
41 77 GER Christian Ried
FRA Sebastian Priaulx
GBR Harry Tincknell		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'54.224 26.977
42 61 MON Louis Prette
USA Conrad Grunewald
FRA Vincent Abril		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'54.316 27.069
43 86 GBR Michael Wainwright
ITA Riccardo Pera
GBR Ben Barker		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'54.323 27.076
44 56 USA Brendan Iribe
GBR Ollie Millroy
GBR Ben Barnicoat		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'54.510 27.263
45 46 ITA Matteo Cairoli
DEN Mikkel Pedersen
SUI Nicolas Leutwiler		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'54.533 27.286
46 79 USA Cooper MacNeil
FRA Julien Andlauer
Thomas Merrill		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'54.912 27.665
47 99 INA Andrew Haryanto
BEL Alessio Picariello
EST Martin Rump		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.076 27.829
48 59 GBR Alexander West
FRA Côme Ledogar
FRA Marvin Klein		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.162 27.915
49 21 USA Simon Mann
CZE Christoph Ulrich
FIN Toni Vilander		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.308 28.061
50 55 GBR Duncan Cameron
ITA Matt Griffin
David Perel		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.617 28.370
51 75 GER Pierre Ehret
GER Christian Hook
ARG Nicolas Varrone		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.672 28.425
52 66 HOL Renger van der Zande
USA Mark Kvamme
USA Jason Hart		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.008 28.761
53 777 JPN Satoshi Hoshino
JPN Tomonobu Fujii
GBR Charles Fagg		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'56.437 29.190
54 88 Fred Poordad
USA Max Root
BEL Jan Heylen		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'56.516 29.269
55 33 USA Ben Keating
POR Henrique Chaves
DEN Marco Sørensen		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'57.044 29.797
56 60 ITA Claudio Schiavoni
ITA Alessandro Balzan
ITA Raffaele Giammaria		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'05.633 38.386
57 93 IRL Michael Fassbender
AUS Matthew Campbell
CAN Zacharie Robichon		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'07.907 40.660
58 80 ITA Matteo Cressoni
ITA Giancarlo Fisichella
USA Richard Heistand		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'23.223 55.976
59 10 SUI Nico Müller
IRL Ryan Cullen
FRA Sebastien Bourdais		 Oreca 07 LMP2    
60 13 FRA Philippe Cimadomo
SUI Mathias Beche
HOL Tijmen van der Helm		 Oreca 07 LMP2   3.658
61 45 USA Steven Thomas
AUS James Allen
AUT Rene Binder		 Oreca 07 LMP2    
62 71 FRA Franck Dezoteux
FRA Pierre Ragues
FRA Gabriel Aubry		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM    

 

