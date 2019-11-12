Top events
Le Mans / Nostalgia

Uncovered! Lost footage from the 1966 Ford v Ferrari duel

shares
comments
Nov 12, 2019, 7:16 PM

In this amazing video from Ford Performance, amateur footage of the epic Le Mans 24 Hours of 1966 – subject of the Ford v Ferrari feature film released this week – was unearthed in 2015 and is presented here with some great anecdotes of the key employees of the time. Get a feel for the real story before you go and see the film!

About this article

Series Le Mans

Le Mans Next session

24 Hours of Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans

6 Jun - 14 Jun

