IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship ace Taylor and Aston Martin factory driver Sorensen join Dennis Andersen aboard the #20 Oreca 07-Gibson for the French endurance classic on August 21-22.

The trio will be registered for the Pro/Am subclass in the LMP2 category given Andersen's bronze driver rating.

Danish squad High Class announced back in April that its second entry, the #49 car, will be piloted by Dennis Andersen and father-and-son duo Jan and Kevin Magnussen.

Both Sorensen and Taylor will be making their respective seventh starts at Le Mans, but while Taylor has made three previous appearances in the LMP2 ranks, next month will mark Sorensen's first outing at La Sarthe in anything other than an Aston Martin Vantage.

"It’s always great to be at Le Mans," commented Sorensen, a two-time GTE Pro champion in the FIA World Endurance Championship with Aston. "I’m very happy to come back this year, and to come back with a Danish team of course makes it special.

"The LMP2 class is extremely competitive, and together with Ricky and Dennis I believe we can achieve something great."

Taylor, who drives for his father's Wayne Taylor Racing outfit in IMSA, was previously named as Oreca's reserve driver for all of its LMP2 teams at Le Mans last month.

It's unclear if Oreca will nominate another driver to fill this role in Taylor's place.

"I'm excited and grateful for the chance to join High Class Racing alongside Marco and Dennis at Le Mans," said the two-time IMSA Prototype champion. "This is a massive event and I think if you win the race, no matter in which class, it goes right at the top of your résumé.

"So having quite a few years under my belt now I feel quite prepared to give my best to fight for top honours in this mega race, that’s for sure!"