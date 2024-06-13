All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans

Inception McLaren confident of fighting WEC regulars after Le Mans GT3 pole

The McLaren team that claimed LMGT3 class pole on the marque's Le Mans 24 Hours return believes it will "show its strength in the race" against World Endurance Championship regulars.

James Newbold
James Newbold
#70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo: Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, Frederik Schandorff

Brendan Iribe topped the Hyperpole session in his McLaren 720S GT3 Evo, entered under the Inception Racing banner, with a 3m58.120s lap that put him 0.808s clear of Alexander Malykhin's #92 Manthey PureRxcing Porsche that leads the LMGT3 standings in the WEC.

The Optimum-run Inception outfit that competes in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and GT World Challenge Europe earned an invitational entry to Le Mans after Iribe, who shares with Ollie Millroy and Frederik Schandorff, finished as the best-placed bronze driver in IMSA's GTD ranking last season.

Team boss Shaun Goff told Motorsport.com that he was optimistic his squad could go toe-to-toe with the WEC regulars in the championship's blue ribband event, in the first outing for McLaren at La Sarthe since 1998.

"Qualifying is about a small part of the package, really," Goff said. "The team will show its strength in the race on Saturday and Sunday.

"If we can stay out of the box, we've certainly got the drivers and the team to go against the WEC regulars.

"We love a challenge and McLaren deserve to be on the grid. Hopefully we can pull all that together for Sunday.

"I can't be more proud of everyone at the moment, so I'm pretty stoked."

#70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo: Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, Frederik Schandorff

#70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo: Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, Frederik Schandorff

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Iribe set two laps quick enough for pole on his third appearance at Le Mans, spinning while set to improve in the Ford Chicane shortly before a red flag caused by Dries Vanthoor's BMW M V8 Hybrid LMDh crashing at Indianapolis.

The American was the only driver to improve following the red flag.

"The whole team are buzzing for him, he's a mega hard-working guy and he deserves that pole position," added Goff.

"He's a super positive guy, Brendan. He's quite experienced now, and he kept his cool and just did the job. He was having fun out there."

Neither of the two United Autosport McLarens entered in the full WEC made the Hyperpole session, and will start from 11th and 19th positions, although the #59 car topped Friday's FP3 session.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche snatches pole from Cadillac with last-gasp effort
Next article Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
James Newbold
More from
James Newbold
Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice
Ford: Provisional Le Mans LMGT3 pole "a surprise" despite strong progress

Ford: Provisional Le Mans LMGT3 pole "a surprise" despite strong progress

Le Mans
Road to Le Mans
Ford: Provisional Le Mans LMGT3 pole "a surprise" despite strong progress
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Latest news

Connor Zilisch bests William Sawalich for Iowa ARCA win

Connor Zilisch bests William Sawalich for Iowa ARCA win

ARCA ARCA
Connor Zilisch bests William Sawalich for Iowa ARCA win
NASCAR Cup Iowa: Several tire issues as Gragson leads practice

NASCAR Cup Iowa: Several tire issues as Gragson leads practice

NAS NASCAR Cup
Iowa
NASCAR Cup Iowa: Several tire issues as Gragson leads practice
Who are the former F1 drivers set to take part in the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours?

Who are the former F1 drivers set to take part in the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours?

LM24 Le Mans
Who are the former F1 drivers set to take part in the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours?
Le Mans 24 Hours: What's changed for WEC's main event in 2024?

Le Mans 24 Hours: What's changed for WEC's main event in 2024?

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: What's changed for WEC's main event in 2024?

Prime

Discover prime content
Ten things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

Ten things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Motorsport.com
Ten things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom

The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track

How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia