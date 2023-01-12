Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?
Le Mans / Le Mans 2023 News

Jimmie Johnson eyes chance to drive NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans entry

Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR plate is plenty full right now with his new ownership in Legacy Motor Club but he’s still eyeing a chance to drive NASCAR’s Garage 56 entry this season in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Jim Utter
By:
Garage 56 is the entry that the Automobile Club de l'Ouest sets aside for the “technology of tomorrow and beyond” of innovative machinery.

The entry – a modified version of the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 race car – is a collaboration of NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, IMSA, and Goodyear.

“It is without a doubt on my radar,” Johnson told Motorsport.com. “I’ve been able to help develop the car, drive it and I’ve had an amazing experience doing so. I’m still eagerly awaiting my formal invite/contract.

“Nothing’s decided yet but I sure hope I get the nod.”

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Sports-car veteran Mike Rockenfeller, a former Le Mans overall winner, tested the Hendrick-built car at Virginia International Raceway in November. Johnson tested the car last month at Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw, S.C.

Johnson's sports car racing experience is limited to IMSA, but he has completed multiple prestigious endurance races in the states. He has starts in the Daytona 24 (where he has three runner-up finishes), the Sebring 12 Hours, Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, and the Six Hours at The Glen.

The project was first announced last March as an homage to NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., who first took stock cars to the French stock car classic almost half a century ago.

Read Also:

“I think it’s a brilliant idea and kudos to (NASCAR CEO) Jim France for having this vision and the effort he’s put in to bringing this to life over the last few years,” Johnson said. “With the, I guess you can call it, the unification of the rulebook, and the opportunity for WEC and IMSA to combine and cars come across the sea and compete against one another.

“Jim was instrumental in putting that together but has also had a watchful eye on how we could help NASCAR through this process, taking a car to Le Mans.”

This season, for the first time, IMSA will allow the FIA World Endurance Championship’s LMH prototypes to compete against its brand-new LMDh models in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Johnson believes the NASCAR entry will get a warm reception when it debuts in the June 10-11 endurance classic.

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

“Europeans love V8 horsepower. I think the car is going to sound amazing, perform very well and truly be a memorable component to the centennial year for Le Mans and NASCAR’s 75th anniversary as well,” Johnson said.

“There’s been a lot of thought put into this opportunity and kudos to Jim and everybody at NASCAR.”

