The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial
Le Mans News

Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash

By:
News Editor

Ex-Formula 1 racer Heikki Kovalainen says he's disappointed that the rescheduling of the Suzuka SUPER GT round has prevented him from making his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this year.

Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash

Kovalainen had been planning to take part in the French endurance classic with the HubAuto Racing team, having taken part in the 2019 Suzuka 10 Hours with the Taiwanese squad.

The Finn was even listed as being as one of the drivers of HubAuto's GTE Pro class Porsche 911 RSR-19 on one version of the official entry list alongside Nick Cassidy and Dries Vanthoor.

By then however it was clear that Kovalainen could no longer take part because SUPER GT had rescheduled its Suzuka round - originally set for late May - to the same August weekend as Le Mans.

Read Also:

With Kovalainen's SUPER GT commitments for the SARD Toyota squad taking priority, the 39-year-old has had to put his Le Mans ambitions on ice for now.

"It’s of course disappointing, I was really looking forward to it," Kovalainen told Motorsport.com. "I know the HubAuto guys well, the chief engineer [Phil di Fazio] is my old engineer from British Formula 3 [in 2002].

"Unfortunately it didn’t work out. I always told the team that SUPER GT is the priority, so if something happened, even if it’s at the last minute, I have to cancel. Luckily it happened early enough, so there was never any discussion [about racing or not], they understood it perfectly well.

"It would be nice to do Le Mans one day in a prototype, and it would have been good to get a feel for it in a GT, but it wasn’t meant to be."

Kovalainen raced for HubAuto in the 2019 Suzuka 10 Hours, sharing a Ferrari 488 GT3 with Cassidy and Nick Foster

Kovalainen raced for HubAuto in the 2019 Suzuka 10 Hours, sharing a Ferrari 488 GT3 with Cassidy and Nick Foster

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Asked whether he will target making his Le Mans debut next season, Kovalainen indicated that his plans for 2022 are still far from being decided.

"I haven’t made any plans for next season," he said. "I would like do more rallying, either here in Japan or somewhere else, with the WRC2 car.

"But other than that I haven’t really thought about it. I haven't spoken to anyone about SUPER GT or WEC or anything else, so we'll see."

Of HubAuto's originally-planned line-up, only Vanthoor has been able to take up his seat, as Cassidy was also finally ruled out by a clash between the Le Mans test day on August 15 and the Berlin Formula E season finale.

As a gold-rated driver and Le Mans rookie, Envision Virgin Racing man Cassidy was obliged to take part in the test day in order to be able to race. Platinum-rated drivers do not face this requirement.

HubAuto finally settled on Maxime Martin and Alvaro Parente to partner Vanthoor in its Porsche, one of two non-factory 911s in the GTE Pro class.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year.

WEC
Jul 24, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Prime

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness.

Le Mans
Jun 23, 2021
How an ingenious fix prevented Paul Newman from winning Le Mans Prime

How an ingenious fix prevented Paul Newman from winning Le Mans

It's one of the great what-if stories in Le Mans history. Paul Newman finished second in the 24 Hours in 1979, but it could easily have been a famous victory were it not for the resourcefulness of the late Manfred Kremer.

Le Mans
Apr 13, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021

