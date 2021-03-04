Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
44 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book
Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans 24 Hours postpones 2021 edition until August

The Le Mans 24 Hours will be postponed from its usual June slot for a second year in a row owing to the global health crisis, and will now take place in August.

Le Mans 24 Hours postpones 2021 edition until August

Race organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest made the announcement on Thursday, revealing that the 89th edition of the French classic is now slated for the weekend of August 21-22.

It follows last year's race being moved to September, which marked the first time it hadn't taken place in June since 1968.

ACO President Pierre Fillon commented: “Although it was a tough decision to make, it is the right one. Holding the 24 Hours of Le Mans behind closed doors for the second year running would be unthinkable. We are therefore doing all we can to avoid that happening and to give competitors a clear view of the whole season.

"We are working very hard to put on a safe event, with all the necessary health precautions in place. This year’s race promises to be another thriller as the new Hypercar class makes its debut.”

More to follow

shares
comments
Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book

Previous article

Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book

Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , WEC

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

22h
2
FIA F3

Jenzer re-signs young Aussie for FIA F3 campaign

3
Formula 1

Schumacher spent week in quarantine for Haas F1 seat fit

2h
4
Formula 1

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept

20h
5
Formula 1

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title

15h
Latest news
Le Mans 24 Hours postpones 2021 edition until August
LM24

Le Mans 24 Hours postpones 2021 edition until August

7m
Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book
LM24

Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book

Feb 28, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile
WEC

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Feb 25, 2021
Chris Craft: One-time F1 starter and sportscar ace dies
Formula 1

Chris Craft: One-time F1 starter and sportscar ace dies

Feb 21, 2021
Duval has "unfinished job" with Peugeot at Le Mans
WEC

Duval has "unfinished job" with Peugeot at Le Mans

Feb 8, 2021
Latest videos
Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967 01:47
Le Mans
Jan 18, 2021

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967

Jean-Pierre Beltoise at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1976 00:48
Le Mans
Jan 5, 2021

Jean-Pierre Beltoise at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1976

Michele Alboreto wins the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans 00:42
Le Mans
Dec 23, 2020

Michele Alboreto wins the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans

All Le Mans 24 hour-winning cars 02:43
Le Mans
Dec 22, 2020

All Le Mans 24 hour-winning cars

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023 00:32
Le Mans
Dec 16, 2020

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
The Porsche icon that forged sportscar racing's greatest era Prime

The Porsche icon that forged sportscar racing's greatest era

Porsche is returning to the top class of Le Mans with an LMDh prototype that it hopes will write its next successful chapter in sportscar racing. But it will have to go some to emulate its 956/962, a car which defines the Group C age more than any other.

Le Mans
Dec 16, 2020
How Tom Kristensen forged his ‘Mr Le Mans’ legend Prime

How Tom Kristensen forged his ‘Mr Le Mans’ legend

He is synonymous with success at the Circuit de la Sarthe, but Tom Kristensen's sportscar legacy amounts to much more than his record-breaking nine Le Mans wins, as the most successful driver ever at Sebring and a world champion to boot…

Le Mans
Dec 7, 2020
Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

OPINION: The news that Audi will return to Le Mans means we'll at last get to see the fight promised in 2012 against Peugeot and Toyota. It also gives LMDh a tangible form, which could open the floodgates for more like-minded marques to follow suit…

WEC
Dec 1, 2020
The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season Prime

The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season

It may have been missed amid the clamour over Lewis Hamilton's seventh F1 title, but Britain had another world champion crowned last weekend. Mike Conway's WEC crown raises an old conundrum - does title glory make up for the pain of Le Mans defeat?

WEC
Nov 19, 2020

Trending Today

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

Jenzer re-signs young Aussie for FIA F3 campaign
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Jenzer re-signs young Aussie for FIA F3 campaign

Schumacher spent week in quarantine for Haas F1 seat fit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher spent week in quarantine for Haas F1 seat fit

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours postpones 2021 edition until August
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans 24 Hours postpones 2021 edition until August

Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book
LM24 Le Mans / Special feature

Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime
WEC WEC / Analysis

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Chris Craft: One-time F1 starter and sportscar ace dies
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

Chris Craft: One-time F1 starter and sportscar ace dies

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.