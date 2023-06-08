Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice
Ferrari locked out the top spots in third practice for the Le Mans 24 Hours, deposing the pair of Toyotas with flying laps in the final 15 minutes.
Toyota had seemed set to return to the top of the Le Mans timesheets for the first time since opening practice on Wednesday with Kamui Kobayashi heading the majority of the session.
However, a late 3m26.579s from Antonio Fuoco in the #50 499P LMH smashed Kobayashi's best by almost a second.
And, with eight minutes to go, Alessandro Pier Guidi set a 3m27.013s lap to go second, despite the #51 Ferrari having spent the first half of the three-hour session in the pits.
The Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs were denied the chance to respond as a late full-course yellow, when Manuel Maldonado went off, hampered any further late improvements.
Instead, Kobayashi had to settle for third in the #7 Toyota.
Mathieu Jaminet in the #75 Porsche 963 LMDh was the initial pacesetter on a 3m28.454s but was soon usurped by the two Toyotas.
Kobayashi claimed top spot with a 3m27.822s in the #7 car, before Sebastien Buemi went second in the sister #8 machine on 3m27.879s.
However, Kobayashi then improved to a 3m27.580s that looked set to be the benchmark for the remainder of third practice until the late Ferrari efforts.
Brendon Hartley improved the #8's best to a 3m27.866s to finish up almost three tenths adrift.
Next up was the #38 Jota-run Porsche with Antonio Felix da Costa setting a 3m27.927s very early on, which remained good enough for fifth.
Another of the later improvers was the fastest of the factory Porsches, Felipe Nasr setting a 3m28.135s to end up sixth in the #75.
#75 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Felipe Nasr, Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy
Photo by: Marc Fleury
Seventh was the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh, with Jack Aitken rising up the leaderboard in the final half hour.
Behind the other two factory Porsches was the best of the Peugeot 9X8 LMHs, Mikkel Jensen's 3m29.096s 2.5s adrift of the Ferraris to complete the top 10.
Further back were the two Cadillac Racing entries and the second Peugeot, while the best Glickenhaus was 13th.
Regular LMP2 pacesetter Jota was back to the top of the LMP2 timesheets, Pietro Fittipaldi's second lap of the session, a 3m34.071s, good enough to lead throughout in the #28 ORECA-Gibson 07.
Mathias Beche also held second since the early laps for Nielsen, although his best was some three seconds slower than what Fittipaldi managed, while the #34 Inter Europol ORECA wound up third.
Several of the other LMP2 entries were in strife with Ferdinand Habsburg spinning into the barriers exiting Indianapolis in the opening moments of the session in the #31 WRT machine.
Maldonado also went into the gravel in the #65 Panis Racing entry at the same corner - the first of two offs for the Venezuelan - while Rodrigo Sales had a spin in the #14 Nielsen car at Mulsanne after taking over from Beche.
Ben Barker and Matteo Cressoni spent the opening chunk of the session trading the GTE Am class lead.
After this flurry of improvements, Barker spent a while on top in the #86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR from Cressoni's #60 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.
But, at the midpoint of the practice running, Francesco Castellacci in the #54 AF Corse Ferrari went quicker with a 3m53.681s to end up a tenth quicker than Barker's best with Iron Lynx relegated to third.
Le Mans 24 Hours - Third practice results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|50
|
Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|3'26.579
|2
|51
|
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|3'27.013
|0.434
|3
|7
|
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|3'27.580
|1.001
|4
|8
|
Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|3'27.866
|1.287
|5
|38
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|3'27.927
|1.348
|6
|75
|
Mathieu Jaminet
Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|3'28.135
|1.556
|7
|311
|
Jack Aitken
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|3'28.277
|1.698
|8
|5
|
Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|3'28.548
|1.969
|9
|6
|
Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|3'28.826
|2.247
|10
|93
|
Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|3'29.207
|2.628
|11
|3
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Scott Dixon
Renger van der Zande
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|3'29.445
|2.866
|12
|94
|
Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|3'30.167
|3.588
|13
|708
|
Ryan Briscoe
Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|HYPERCAR
|3'30.433
|3.854
|14
|2
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|3'30.989
|4.410
|15
|4
|
Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Tristan Vautier
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|3'31.343
|4.764
|16
|709
|
Nathanael Berthon
Esteban Gutierrez
Franck Mailleux
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|HYPERCAR
|3'31.458
|4.879
|17
|28
|
Pietro Fittipaldi
David Heinemeier Hansson
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'34.071
|7.492
|18
|14
|
Mathias Beche
Ben Hanley
Rodrigo Sales
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.218
|10.639
|19
|34
|
Albert Costa
Fabio Scherer
Jakub Smiechowski
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.315
|10.736
|20
|22
|
Filipe Albuquerque
Philip Hanson
Frederick Lubin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.369
|10.790
|21
|45
|
James Allen
Colin Braun
George Kurtz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.376
|10.797
|22
|23
|
Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.385
|10.806
|23
|30
|
Rene Binder
Neel Jani
Nicolas Pino
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.553
|10.974
|24
|39
|
Giedo van der Garde
Roberto Lacorte
Patrick Pilet
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.554
|10.975
|25
|48
|
Paul-Loup Chatin
Laurents Hörr
Paul Lafargue
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.648
|11.069
|26
|63
|
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
Doriane Pin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.697
|11.118
|27
|37
|
Alexandre Coigny
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Lapierre
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.773
|11.194
|28
|47
|
Reshad de Gerus
Vlad Lomko
Simon Pagenaud
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.827
|11.248
|29
|80
|
Ben Barnicoat
Norman Nato
François Perrodo
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.066
|11.487
|30
|9
|
Juan Manuel Correa
Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.146
|11.567
|31
|36
|
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.170
|11.591
|32
|41
|
Rui Andrade
Louis Deletraz
Robert Kubica
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.201
|11.622
|33
|13
|
René Rast
Ricky Taylor
Steven Thomas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.426
|11.847
|34
|923
|
Tom Gamble
Dries Vanthoor
Salih Yoluc
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.574
|11.995
|35
|65
|
Tijmen van der Helm
Manuel Maldonado
Job Van Uitert
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.688
|12.109
|36
|43
|
Maxime Martin
Tom Van Rompuy
Ugo de Wilde
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.953
|12.374
|37
|32
|
Anders Fjordbach
Mark Kvamme
Jan Magnussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.164
|12.585
|38
|31
|
Robin Frijns
Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.609
|13.030
|39
|10
|
Gabriel Aubry
Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.675
|13.096
|40
|35
|
Olli Caldwell
Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.921
|13.342
|41
|24
|
Jenson Button
Jimmie Johnson
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|INNOVATIVE CAR
|3'52.752
|26.173
|42
|54
|
Francesco Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.681
|27.102
|43
|86
|
Benjamin Barker
Riccardo Pera
Michael Wainwright
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.839
|27.260
|44
|60
|
Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
Claudio Schiavoni
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.868
|27.289
|45
|77
|
Julien Andlauer
Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.238
|27.659
|46
|83
|
Luis Perez Companc
Alessio Rovera
Lilou Wadoux
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.429
|27.850
|47
|21
|
Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
Julien Piguet
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.638
|28.059
|48
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.755
|28.176
|49
|56
|
Matteo Cairoli
PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.775
|28.196
|50
|33
|
Nick Catsburg
Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.809
|28.230
|51
|66
|
Thomas Neubauer
Giacomo Petrobelli
Louis Prette
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.951
|28.372
|52
|911
|
Michael Fassbender
Richard Lietz
Martin Rump
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.266
|28.687
|53
|57
|
Scott Huffaker
Takeshi Kimura
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.269
|28.690
|54
|25
|
Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.400
|28.821
|55
|85
|
Sarah Bovy
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.587
|29.008
|56
|74
|
Kei Cozzolino
Yorikatsu Tsujiko
Naoki Yokomizo
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.890
|29.311
|57
|72
|
Valentin Hasse-Clot
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.173
|29.594
|58
|100
|
Andrew Haryanto
Chandler Hull
Jeff Segal
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.226
|29.647
|59
|88
|
Jonas Ried
Harry Tincknell
Don Yount
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.338
|30.759
|60
|55
|
Gustav Birch
Jens Reno Moller
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.625
|31.046
|61
|98
|
Ian James
Daniel Mancinelli
Alex Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|4'02.893
|36.314
|62
|777
|
Tomonobu Fujii
Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|View full results
Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke
Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out front row, Cadillac suffers fire
Latest news
Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls
Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls
JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans
JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans
Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans
Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans
Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car
Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.