Le Mans 24 Hours: Full starting grid

The #6 Porsche will line up on pole position after Kevin Estre topped Thursday's Hyperpole session, with the #3 Cadillac that was qualified by Sebastien Bourdais completing the front row.

Alex Lynn had actually set a quicker time than Bourdais in the 30-minute pole shootout, but the #2 Caddy has a five-place grid penalty carried forward from the Spa round of WEC, where team-mate Earl Bamber was adjudged to have caused a major shunt with a BMW GT3 car at the Kemmel Straight.

This will leave Ganassi's full-season entry seventh on the grid, behind the #15 BMW of Dries Vanthoor, who caused a red flag in Hyperpole by crashing at the Indianapolis.

Jota didn't take part in Hyperpole after its #12 customer Porsche was wrecked beyond repair in second practice on Wednesday night. The British outfit is rebuilding the 963 around a new chassis in order to be ready for this weekend's twice-round-the-clock enduro.

Jota had only progressed into Q2 with one of its two Porsches after the #7 Toyota was thrown out of qualifying for causing a red flag. Kamui Kobayashi, the outright lap record holder at Le Mans, lost control of the GR010 HYBRID at the karting corner in the closing stages of first qualifying, with the stewards subsequently demoting the car to 23rd and last in Hyperpole.

The factory #51 Ferrari and the satellite #83 entry will have to serve a 10-second stop/go penalty at their first pitstops in the race for failing to stop at their designated zone in qualifying.