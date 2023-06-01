Le Mans 24 Hours: How to watch on TV in the USA
The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours is the centenary of the most famous sportscar race in the world, and here’s how you can watch the action on MotorTrend in the United States.
When is the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours?
This year’s race starts on 10 June at 10:00am ET at the Circuit de la Sarthe. It will feature Hypercar competition between Cadillac, Ferrari, Glickenhaus, Peugeot, Porsche, reigning champions Toyota and Vanwall.
Competition will also be fierce in the LMP2 category and the GT class, where Aston Martin, Corvette, Ferrari and Porsche will do battle.
There will be added American interest in the Garage 56 entry, which this year is a NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro entered by Hendrick Motorsports and driven by Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller.
#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
What happened in last year’s Le Mans 24 Hours?
Toyota scored a 1-2 finish, with the #8 car of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa beating the sister car of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez.
The Jota team won the LMP2 class, and Porsche beat Ferrari to glory in the GT category.
Which channel shows the Le Mans 24 Hours on TV in the USA?
All 24 hours of the race will be show in America on MotorTrend TV.
Practice and qualifying sessions will be streamed on MotorTrend+, which will also carry 16 on-board camera channels from the Corvette, Toyota, Porsche, Ferrari, Alpine, Aston Martin, Ligier and Glickenhaus teams, plus timing screens and aerial feeds.
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
Here’s how to tune in across the week of the race, with track action starting on Wednesday.
Le Mans 24 Hours TV schedule
Wednesday 7 June
|
Session
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Free Practice 1:
|
7:45am ET
|
MotorTrend+
|
Qualifying:
|
12:45pm ET
|
MotorTrend+
|
Free Practice 2:
|
3.45pm ET
|
MotorTrend+
Thursday 7 June
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Free Practice 3:
|
8:45am ET
|
MotorTrend+
|
Hyperpole qualifying:
|
1:45pm ET
|
MotorTrend+
|
Free Practice 4:
|
3:45pm ET
|
MotorTrend+
Saturday 10 June
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Warm up
|
5:45am ET
|
MotorTrend+
|
Pre-race coverage:
|
9:00am ET
|
MotorTrend+
|
Race
|
10:00am ET
|
MotorTrendTV/MotorTrend+
Can I watch the Le Mans 24 Hours in Canada?
For viewers in Canada, they can watch all the practice and qualifying sessions live on MotorTrend+. The race will be broadcast on Velocity Canada, beginning at 9:00am ET on 10 June.
Latest news
McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade
McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade
First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar
First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar
Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger
Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger
“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci
“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci “Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.