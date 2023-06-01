Subscribe
Le Mans News

Le Mans 24 Hours: How to watch on TV in the USA

The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours is the centenary of the most famous sportscar race in the world, and here’s how you can watch the action on MotorTrend in the United States.

Charles Bradley
By:
Ford chicane kerbs

When is the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours?

This year’s race starts on 10 June at 10:00am ET at the Circuit de la Sarthe. It will feature Hypercar competition between Cadillac, Ferrari, Glickenhaus, Peugeot, Porsche, reigning champions Toyota and Vanwall.

Competition will also be fierce in the LMP2 category and the GT class, where Aston Martin, Corvette, Ferrari and Porsche will do battle.

There will be added American interest in the Garage 56 entry, which this year is a NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro entered by Hendrick Motorsports and driven by Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller.

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

What happened in last year’s Le Mans 24 Hours?

Toyota scored a 1-2 finish, with the #8 car of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa beating the sister car of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez.

The Jota team won the LMP2 class, and Porsche beat Ferrari to glory in the GT category.

Which channel shows the Le Mans 24 Hours on TV in the USA?

All 24 hours of the race will be show in America on MotorTrend TV.

Practice and qualifying sessions will be streamed on MotorTrend+, which will also carry 16 on-board camera channels from the Corvette, Toyota, Porsche, Ferrari, Alpine, Aston Martin, Ligier and Glickenhaus teams, plus timing screens and aerial feeds.

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Here’s how to tune in across the week of the race, with track action starting on Wednesday.

Le Mans 24 Hours TV schedule

Wednesday 7 June

Session

Time

Channel

Free Practice 1:

7:45am ET

MotorTrend+

Qualifying:

12:45pm ET

MotorTrend+

Free Practice 2:

3.45pm ET

MotorTrend+

 Thursday 7 June

Session/show

Time

Channel

Free Practice 3:

8:45am ET

MotorTrend+

Hyperpole qualifying:

1:45pm ET

MotorTrend+

Free Practice 4:

3:45pm ET

MotorTrend+

Saturday 10 June

Session/show

Time

Channel

Warm up

5:45am ET

MotorTrend+

Pre-race coverage:

9:00am ET

MotorTrend+

Race

10:00am ET

MotorTrendTV/MotorTrend+

Can I watch the Le Mans 24 Hours in Canada?

For viewers in Canada, they can watch all the practice and qualifying sessions live on MotorTrend+. The race will be broadcast on Velocity Canada, beginning at 9:00am ET on 10 June.

