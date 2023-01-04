Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Le Mans News

Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up Michel Ferte dies aged 64

Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up and Monaco Formula 3 Grand Prix winner Michel Ferte has died, aged 64, after a short illness.

Gary Watkins
By:
Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up Michel Ferte dies aged 64

News of the Frenchman’s death was announced on Wednesday by Le Mans organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, though no cause of death was given.

Ferte, younger brother to fellow racer Alain, forged a successful career in sportscars, which included 13 starts at Le Mans over a 20-year period.

It peaked at the 24 Hours in 1991 when he finished second together with Davy Jones and Raul Boesel aboard a Jaguar XJR-12 Group C car, which finished two laps down on the winning Mazda 787B.

Ferte’s career in endurance racing included a pair of victories in the BPR-run International GT Endurance Series in 1994 at the wheel of a Venturi 600LM shared with Olivier Thevenin.

But Ferte, who was born and raised in Normandy, also enjoyed a successful single-seater career with the backing of Marlboro.

He claimed victory in the prestigious F3 race on the bill of Monaco Grand Prix in 1983, completing a family hat-trick at the event after Alain’s back-to-back wins in 1981 and ’82.

The win was part of a successful second season in the category with the ORECA Martini team: he followed up on his runner-up position in the French F3 Championship in 1982 with victory the following year.

Michel Ferte, March 85B-Cosworth, leads at the start, Alain Ferte, March 85B-Cosworth

Michel Ferte, March 85B-Cosworth, leads at the start, Alain Ferte, March 85B-Cosworth

Photo by: Motorsport Images

A Formula 2 debut with the ORECA-run factory Martini during his F3 championship season was followed by a full season in 1984.

A total of five podiums aboard his Martini-BMW 002 propelled him to third place in the points behind Ralt-Honda drivers Mike Thackwell and Roberto Moreno.

He stayed with ORECA after F2’s replacement with Formula 3000 the following year and was again a regular podium finisher aboard its March chassis, ending up fifth in the points in both 1985 and ’86.

His single-seater career lost impetus thereafter, though he continued to race sporadically in F3000 until 1989.

Like his brother, Michel never made it onto the F1 grid, though he was test driver for Ligier in 1984 and ’85.

He was a strong contender for a race drive in one of the French team’s Renault-powered JS23s in 1984, losing out to Francois Hesnault, the driver he’d beaten into second place in the ’83 French F3 series.

Ferte began karting as a 12-year-old — ironically before his elder brother — and made his first steps in car racing in Formula Renault, the Volant Marlboro find-a-driver scheme and in Ford Escort tin-tops before getting picked up by ORECA for F3 in ’82.

He made his Le Mans debut with Rondeau in 1983, sharing one of the French team’s eponymous Cosworth-engined M482 Group Cs with brother Alain and team boss Jean Rondeau.

#4 Silk Cut Jaguar Jaguar XJR9 LM: Alain Ferté, Michel Ferté, Eliseo Salazar

#4 Silk Cut Jaguar Jaguar XJR9 LM: Alain Ferté, Michel Ferté, Eliseo Salazar

Photo by: Philippe Hubert

He was recruited by the Silk Cut-sponsored TWR Jaguar squad for 1989, making the first of three Le Mans starts with the team that culminated in his 1991 podium.

Ferte set up his own operation known as BSM to run a Ferrari 333SP at Le Mans and in the International Sports Racing Series in 1997, sharing the car with former F1 driver Adrian Campos.

His final Le Mans start came in 2004 at the wheel an uncompetitive GT class Ferrari 550 Maranello run by the XL Racing team.

Ferte also competed successfully in touring cars, finishing second in the 1990 French Supertourisme series aboard a BMW M3, and was a regular in the Trophee Andros ice racing series.

shares
comments
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Previous article

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Complexity of LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up
IMSA

Complexity of LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up

Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid
WEC

Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime
General

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Latest news

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover
Supercars Supercars

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover

Blanchard Racing Team has offered an early look at the build of its new Gen3-spec Ford Mustang Supercar.

Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return

Craft-Bamboo Racing has confirmed it will return to Mount Panorama for a sixth appearance at the Bathurst 12 Hour next month.

Supercars Gen3 testing to continue as homologation nears
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Gen3 testing to continue as homologation nears

Supercars is set to undergo further testing with its Gen3 prototypes midway through this month as final homologation nears.

‘Heart surgery while running a marathon’: The challenge facing Williams’ next F1 boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

‘Heart surgery while running a marathon’: The challenge facing Williams’ next F1 boss

As the Formula 1 team principal merry-go-round unfolded in the final throes of 2022, one chair at the top table was left unclaimed heading into the new year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony Prime

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Steve Soper is so famous for his forays in touring cars that his sportscar achievements are often overlooked. But as the versatile Briton explained for a special feature commemorating 50 years of BMW's Motorsport division earlier this year, he preferred the cars.

Le Mans
Dec 10, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.