Practice report
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice

Toyota topped the final night practice before the Le Mans 24 Hours, as Brendon Hartley pipped Ferrari driver Miguel Molina by 0.076s in FP4.

James Newbold
James Newbold
Upd:

Hartley clocked a best time of 3m29.451s in his #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar after 20 minutes of the hour-long session, and remained at the head of the leaderboard as rain began to fall at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The three-time Le Mans winner, sharing the car that will start 11th with Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi, was challenged hardest by Molina in the factory #50 Ferrari 499P LMH but the Spaniard fell fractionally short with his best effort at the session's mid-way point.

It means the #8 Toyota topped three of the four practice sessions prior to Saturday morning's warm-up, with Buemi also clocking the fastest time in Wednesday's night practice after Hartley paced FP1.

Molina did however depose the #20 WRT-run BMW M Hybrid V8 of Sheldon van der Linde, who clocked in 0.109s behind Hartley.

Mikkel Jensen led the charge for Peugeot, setting the fourth-fastest time in his 9X8 LMH, while Dries Vanthoor rebounded from his Hyperpole crash to make it two BMWs inside the top five in his #15 WRT example.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Charles Milesi was sixth-quickest in the best of the Alpine A424 LMDhs, 0.294s off the pace, slotting in ahead of Pipo Derani's Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh and fellow IMSA SportsCar Championship protagonist Mathieu Jaminet in the guesting #4 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 LMDh.

Nicolas Lapierre in the second Alpine and Hypercar returnee Jose Maria Lopez in the #7 Toyota completed the top 10, the Japanese car subsequently making two visits to the run-off area in the hands of Nyck de Vries.

The #6 PPM 963 that snatched a dramatic last-gasp pole position in Kevin Estre's hands during the Hyperpole session didn't set a representative time in its five tours of the circuit to end up at the foot of the Hypercar leaderboard in 21st.

The LMP2 times were headed by the #23 United Autosports ORECA-Gibson 07 of Ben Hanley, who clocked a best lap of 3m37.121s in the opening minutes of the session. 

The Briton's machine, entered in the pro-am sub-category, edged out the identical Nielsen Racing entry of 2023 Le Mans class winner Fabio Scherer by 0.295s, as IndyCar stand-in Nolan Siegel took third in the second United ORECA.

After Louis Deletraz stormed to the top spot in Hyperpole, the pro-am AO by TF entry devoted night running to its bronze driver PJ Hyett.

The Auto Sport Promotion-run Lexus RC F GT3 headed the times in LMGT3, as Esteban Masson's early benchmark could not be usurped. 

The silver-rated Frenchman dislodged the Proton Competition Ford Mustang GT3 of Ben Barker, who paced qualifying and FP2, with a 3m58.775s lap that put him 0.344s clear of Marino Sato's #95 United Autosports McLaren.

Barker took third ahead of Jordan Taylor's Spirit of Race Ferrari 296 GT3, as the polesitting Inception Racing McLaren completed just three laps.

Le Mans 24 Hours - FP4 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 16

3'29.451

234.200
2
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 12

+0.076

3'29.527

0.076 234.115
3
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast BMW M Hybrid V8 10

+0.109

3'29.560

0.033 234.079
4
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 France J. Vergne Denmark M. Jensen Switzerland N. Müller Peugeot 9X8 2024 11

+0.145

3'29.596

0.036 234.038
5
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Belgium D. Vanthoor Italy R. Marciello Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Hybrid V8 12

+0.189

3'29.640

0.044 233.989
6
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 France P. Chatin Austria F. Habsburg France C. Milesi Alpine A424 12

+0.294

3'29.745

0.105 233.872
7
Whelen Cadillac Racing HYPERCAR
311 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken Brazil F. Drugovich Cadillac V-Series.R 14

+0.338

3'29.789

0.044 233.823
8
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
4 France M. Jaminet Brazil F. Nasr United Kingdom N. Tandy Porsche 963 15

+0.415

3'29.866

0.077 233.737
9
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France N. Lapierre Germany M. Schumacher France M. Vaxiviere Alpine A424 12

+0.620

3'30.071

0.205 233.509
10
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 Argentina J. Lopez Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 16

+0.733

3'30.184

0.113 233.384
11
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 Belgium S. Vandoorne United Kingdom P. di Resta France L. Duval Peugeot 9X8 2024 8

+0.750

3'30.201

0.017 233.365
12
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 Switzerland N. Jani United Kingdom H. Tincknell France J. Andlauer Porsche 963 11

+1.449

3'30.900

0.699 232.591
13
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
63 Italy M. Bortolotti Russian Federation D. Kvyat Switzerland E. Mortara Lamborghini SC63 12

+1.481

3'30.932

0.032 232.556
14
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 Poland R. Kubica Israel R. Shwartzman China Y. Yifei Ferrari 499P 14

+2.100

3'31.551

0.619 231.876
15
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 Australia M. Campbell Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 15

+2.527

3'31.978

0.427 231.408
16
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 Denmark O. Rasmussen United Kingdom P. Hanson United Kingdom J. Button Porsche 963 12

+2.783

3'32.234

0.256 231.129
17
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
3 France S. Bourdais Netherlands R. van der Zande New Zealand S. Dixon Cadillac V-Series.R 12

+3.239

3'32.690

0.456 230.634
18
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
19 France R. Grosjean Italy A. Caldarelli Italy M. Cairoli Lamborghini SC63 13

+4.115

3'33.566

0.876 229.688
19
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 6

+6.074

3'35.525

1.959 227.600
20
UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA LMP2
23 United States B. Keating Portugal F. Albuquerque United Kingdom B. Hanley Oreca 07 7

+7.670

3'37.121

1.596 225.927
21
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
24 Switzerland F. Scherer Denmark D. Heinemeier Hansson United States K. Simpson Oreca 07 9

+7.965

3'37.416

0.295 225.620
22
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
11
C. Bennett
France J. Vernay Canada A. Serravalle 		Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH 8

+8.153

3'37.604

0.188 225.426
23
United Autosports LMP2
22 United Kingdom O. Jarvis
B. Garg
N. Siegel
Oreca 07 7

+8.422

3'37.873

0.269 225.147
24
Cool Racing LMP2
37
L. Fluxá
Denmark M. Jakobsen Japan R. Miyata 		Oreca 07 10

+8.999

3'38.450

0.577 224.552
25
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
34 Poland J. Smiechowski Russian Federation V. Lomko France C. Novalak Oreca 07 11

+9.377

3'38.828

0.378 224.165
26
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
25 Liechtenstein M. Kaiser United Kingdom O. Caldwell Canada R. De Angelis Oreca 07 14

+9.973

3'39.424

0.596 223.556
27
PANIS RACING LMP2
65 United States R. Sales Switzerland M. Beche United States S. Huffaker Oreca 07 11

+10.153

3'39.604

0.180 223.372
28
Proton Competition LMP2
9 Germany J. Ried
M. Capietto
Netherlands B. Viscaal 		Oreca 07 13

+10.392

3'39.843

0.239 223.130
29
AF Corse LMP2
183 France F. Perrodo United Kingdom B. Barnicoat
N. Varrone
Oreca 07 7

+12.639

3'42.090

2.247 220.872
30
Cool Racing LMP2
47
N. Rao
United Kingdom M. Bell Denmark F. Vesti 		Oreca 07 13

+13.260

3'42.711

0.621 220.256
31
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
10 Ireland R. Cullen France P. Pilet Monaco S. Richelmi Oreca 07 11

+13.437

3'42.888

0.177 220.081
32
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
45 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun Netherlands N. Catsburg Oreca 07 5

+13.566

3'43.017

0.129 219.954
33
DKR Engineering LMP2
33 Germany A. Mattschull Austria R. Binder Germany L. Hörr Oreca 07 6

+13.796

3'43.247

0.230 219.727
34
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
30 United States J. Falb Australia J. Allen France J. Simmenauer Oreca 07 14

+15.256

3'44.707

1.460 218.300
35
IDEC SPORT LMP2
28 France P. Lafargue Netherlands J. Van Uitert France R. de Gerus Oreca 07 7

+15.413

3'44.864

0.157 218.147
36
AO by TF LMP2
14 United States P. Hyett Switzerland L. Deletraz
A. Quinn
Oreca 07 6

+16.118

3'45.569

0.705 217.466
37
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
United Kingdom J. Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 6

+29.304

3'58.755

13.186 205.455
38
United Autosports LMGT3
95 H. Hamaguchi Chile N. Pino Japan M. Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 12

+29.648

3'59.099

0.344 205.160
39
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States R. Hardwick Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom B. Barker Ford Mustang GT3 8

+29.872

3'59.323

0.224 204.968
40
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 5

+30.044

3'59.495

0.172 204.820
41
Spirit of Race LMGT3
155 Denmark J. Laursen
C. Laursen
United States J. Taylor 		Ferrari 296 GT3 13

+30.286

3'59.737

0.242 204.614
42
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 11

+30.606

4'00.057

0.320 204.341
43
TF Sport LMGT3
81 Belgium T. Van Rompuy Portugal R. Andrade Ireland C. Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8

+30.925

4'00.376

0.319 204.070
44
TEAM WRT LMGT3
31
D. Leung
Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus 		BMW M4 GT3 10

+31.005

4'00.456

0.080 204.002
45
GR RACING LMGT3
86 United Kingdom M. Wainwright Brazil D. Serra Italy R. Pera Ferrari 296 GT3 14

+31.286

4'00.737

0.281 203.764
46
IRON LYNX LMGT3
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni
F. Perera
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 9

+31.690

4'01.141

0.404 203.422
47
IRON DAMES LMGT3
85 Belgium S. Bovy Denmark M. Gatting Switzerland R. Frey Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 12

+31.830

4'01.281

0.140 203.304
48
TEAM WRT LMGT3
46 United Kingdom A. Al Harthy Italy V. Rossi Belgium M. Martin BMW M4 GT3 12

+31.945

4'01.396

0.115 203.208
49
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78
A. Robin
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy South Africa K. van der Linde 		Lexus RC F GT3 7

+32.324

4'01.775

0.379 202.889
50
D'Station Racing LMGT3
777 Japan S. Hoshino
E. Bastard
Denmark M. Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 12

+32.449

4'01.900

0.125 202.784
51
Manthey EMA LMGT3
91
Y. Shahin
M. Schuring
Austria R. Lietz 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 11

+32.599

4'02.050

0.150 202.658
52
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 8

+33.219

4'02.670

0.620 202.141
53
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
55 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 14

+33.466

4'02.917

0.247 201.935
54
JMW Motorsport LMGT3
66 Italy G. Petrobelli Netherlands L. ten Voorde Turkey S. Yoluc Ferrari 296 GT3 4

+33.652

4'03.103

0.186 201.781
55
United Autosports LMGT3
59 J. Cottingham N. Costa Switzerland G. Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 11

+34.450

4'03.901

0.798 201.120
56
INCEPTION RACING LMGT3
70 United States B. Iribe United Kingdom O. Millroy Switzerland F. Schandorff McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 3

+35.141

4'04.592

0.691 200.552
57
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn Spain A. Palou Cadillac V-Series.R 5

58
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens France N. Nato United Kingdom C. Ilott Porsche 963 0

59
Proton Competition LMGT3
44 United Kingdom J. Hartshorne United Kingdom B. Tuck Germany C. Mies Ford Mustang GT3 5

60
TF Sport LMGT3
82 Japan H. Koizumi
S. Baud
Spain D. Juncadella 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 0

61
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy G. Roda
M. Pedersen
Norway D. Olsen 		Ford Mustang GT3 0

62
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
92
A. Malykhin
J. Sturm
Austria K. Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 5

View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Latest news

Connor Zilisch bests William Sawalich for Iowa ARCA win

Connor Zilisch bests William Sawalich for Iowa ARCA win

ARCA ARCA
Connor Zilisch bests William Sawalich for Iowa ARCA win