Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota tops opening practice twice delayed by red flags
Toyota set the pace as official practice for the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours began, with its best time being six-tenths faster than the first of the Porsche crews.
Brendon Hartley posted a 3m26.013s with around 50 minutes of the opening three-hour first practice session remaining in the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID - a time that is almost a second faster than Porsche managed at last Sunday's Test Day.
Callum Ilott's 3m26.610s in the #12 Jota-run privateer Porsche 963 LMDh had topped the timesheets for much of the session, before the Briton was relegated to second.
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh pilot Dries Vanthoor had briefly assumed second place with an effort in the closing minutes, but this was later deleted for a track-limits breach.
But his subsequent 3m26.671s was still good enough for third spot, ahead of the customer Proton 963 of Julien Andlauer - another late improver.
Nyck de Vries' 3m26.918s in the opening minutes ensured that Toyota had two cars in the top five.
Also within a second of Hartley's benchmark was the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh of Alex Lynn, who posted a 3m26.928s early on.
However, Lynn later caused one of two red flags when he crashed into the barriers at Terte Rouge with around 20 minutes of FP1 remaining.
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Next up in seventh spot was the second of the two BMWs, courtesy of Robin Frijns.
Ferrari's defence of its Le Mans victory last year began in low-key fashion with the fastest of the trio of AF Corse-run 499Ps in eighth place with Antonio Fuoco in the #50 machine also just under a second off Hartley's time.
The two Alpine A424 LMDhs, on their maiden Le Mans outing, rounded out the top 10, while the best of the Peugeot 9X8s was the #93 in 17th.
The top Lamborghini SC63 was 21st and the rear of the 23-strong Hypercar field was brought up by the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH, eight seconds off Toyota's time.
Louis Deletraz topped the LMP2 leaderboard for almost the entire session in the #14 TF Sport-run AO ORECA-Gibson 07, having set a 3m34.245s in the opening 20 minutes.
The class is making a return to the World Endurance Championship for Le Mans, having been dropped from the regular WEC roster for 2024 with the LMGT3 division's introduction.
James Allen was second in the #30 Duqueine with a 3m34.843s, while third was the #23 United Autosports entry, courtesy of Ben Hanley.
Last year's GTE Am victor Ben Keating later went straight on at the Porsche Curves in that car and had to be pushed out of the gravel.
A late flyer from Esteban Masson gave Lexus top spot in the LMGT3 ranks with a 3m57.808s in the closing minutes.
Inception's #70 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo had previously led the way with a 3m58.770s in the hands of Brendan Iribe.
That effort was two-tenths faster than the #59 United Autosports-run example.
The sister #78 Lexus was the other car to have brought out a red flag halfway through FP1 when it ground to a halt on the straight after Mulsanne Corner.
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|8
|Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota
|3'26.013
|36
|2
|12
|Will Stevens
Norman Nato
Callum Ilott
|Porsche
|3'26.610
|0.597
|40
|3
|15
|Dries Vanthoor
R.Marciello
Marco Wittmann
|BMW
|3'26.671
|0.658
|37
|4
|99
|Neel Jani
Harry Tincknell
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche
|3'26.891
|0.878
|32
|5
|7
|José María López
Kamui Kobayashi
Nyck de Vries
|Toyota
|3'26.918
|0.905
|40
|6
|2
|Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Alex Palou
|Cadillac
|3'26.928
|0.915
|31
|7
|20
|S.van der Linde
Robin Frijns
René Rast
|BMW
|3'26.947
|0.934
|33
|8
|50
|Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari
|3'26.973
|0.960
|39
|9
|36
|Nicolas Lapierre
Mick Schumacher
M.Vaxivière
|Alpine
|3'27.430
|1.417
|39
|10
|35
|Paul-Loup Chatin
F.Habsburg
Charles Milesi
|Alpine
|3'27.483
|1.470
|35
|11
|83
|Robert Kubica
R.Shwartzman
Yifei Ye
|Ferrari
|3'27.513
|1.500
|40
|12
|38
|Oliver Rasmussen
Phil Hanson
Jenson Button
|Porsche
|3'27.661
|1.648
|37
|13
|3
|S.Bourdais
R.van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|Cadillac
|3'27.672
|1.659
|35
|14
|5
|Matt Campbell
M.Christensen
F.Makowiecki
|Porsche
|3'27.672
|1.659
|34
|15
|6
|Kévin Estre
André Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche
|3'27.679
|1.666
|35
|16
|51
|A.P.Guidi
James Calado
A.Giovinazzi
|Ferrari
|3'27.737
|1.724
|39
|17
|93
|Jean-Éric Vergne
Mikkel Jensen
Nico Müller
|Peugeot
|3'28.354
|2.341
|33
|18
|311
|Pipo Derani
Jack Aitken
Felipe Drugovich
|Cadillac
|3'28.479
|2.466
|34
|19
|94
|S.Vandoorne
Paul Di Resta
Loïc Duval
|Peugeot
|3'28.936
|2.923
|31
|20
|4
|Mathieu Jaminet
Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy
|Porsche
|3'28.959
|2.946
|30
|21
|19
|Romain Grosjean
A.Caldarelli
Matteo Cairoli
|Lamborghini
|3'29.055
|3.042
|29
|22
|63
|Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
Edoardo Mortara
|Lamborghini
|3'30.747
|4.734
|20
|23
|11
|Carl Bennett
Jean-Karl Vernay
A.Serravalle
|Isotta Fraschini
|3'33.983
|7.970
|32
|24
|14
|PJ Hyett
Louis Delétraz
Alex Quinn
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'34.245
|8.232
|34
|25
|30
|John Falb
James Allen
J-B.Simmenauer
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'34.843
|8.830
|39
|26
|23
|Ben Keating
F.Albuquerque
Ben Hanley
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'34.903
|8.890
|30
|27
|9
|Jonas Ried
Maceo Capietto
Bent Viscaal
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'35.054
|9.041
|36
|28
|22
|Oliver Jarvis
Bijoy Garg
Nolan Siegel
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'35.290
|9.277
|39
|29
|34
|J.Śmiechowski
Vlad Lomko
Clément Novalak
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'35.360
|9.347
|36
|30
|28
|Paul Lafargue
Job van Uitert
Reshad De Gerus
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'35.453
|9.440
|34
|31
|24
|Fabio Scherer
David H.Hansson
Kyffin Simpson
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'36.255
|10.242
|35
|32
|37
|Lorenzo Fluxá
Malthe Jakobsen
Ritomo Miyata
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'36.602
|10.589
|39
|33
|10
|Ryan Cullen
Patrick Pilet
S.Richelmi
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'36.636
|10.623
|33
|34
|33
|A.Mattschull
Rene Binder
Laurents Hörr
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'36.842
|10.829
|35
|35
|25
|Matthias Kaiser
Olli Caldwell
Roman De Angelis
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'36.942
|10.929
|35
|36
|45
|George Kurtz
Colin Braun
Nicky Catsburg
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'36.968
|10.955
|36
|37
|65
|Rodrigo Sales
Mathias Beche
Scott Huffaker
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'37.038
|11.025
|35
|38
|183
|François Perrodo
Ben Barnicoat
Nico Varrone
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'37.418
|11.405
|22
|39
|47
|Naveen Rao
Matthew Bell
Frederik Vesti
|ORECA/Gibson
|3'38.147
|12.134
|32
|40
|87
|Takeshi Kimura
Esteban Masson
Jack Hawksworth
|Lexus
|3'57.808
|31.795
|35
|41
|70
|Brendan Iribe
Ollie Millroy
F.Schandorff
|McLaren
|3'58.770
|32.757
|32
|42
|59
|James Cottingham
Nicolas Costa
Grégoire Saucy
|McLaren
|3'58.975
|32.962
|31
|43
|27
|Ian James
D.Mancinelli
Alex Riberas
|Aston Martin
|3'59.058
|33.045
|22
|44
|86
|Mike Wainwright
Daniel Serra
Riccardo Pera
|Ferrari
|3'59.277
|33.264
|19
|45
|60
|C.Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Franck Perera
|Lamborghini
|3'59.317
|33.304
|32
|46
|54
|Thomas Flohr
F.Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari
|3'59.337
|33.324
|32
|47
|77
|Ryan Hardwick
Z.Robichon
Ben Barker
|Ford
|3'59.350
|33.337
|28
|48
|92
|Alex Malykhin
Joel Sturm
Klaus Bachler
|Porsche
|3'59.393
|33.380
|34
|49
|91
|Yasser Shahin
Morris Schuring
Richard Lietz
|Porsche
|3'59.421
|33.408
|37
|50
|85
|Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey
|Lamborghini
|3'59.456
|33.443
|28
|51
|95
|H.Hamaguchi
Nico Pino
Marino Sato
|McLaren
|3'59.534
|33.521
|35
|52
|777
|Satoshi Hoshino
Erwan Bastard
Marco Sørensen
|Aston Martin
|3'59.634
|33.621
|36
|53
|155
|Johnny Laursen
Conrad Laursen
Jordan Taylor
|Ferrari
|3'59.635
|33.622
|33
|54
|66
|G.Petrobelli
Larry ten Voorde
Salih Yoluc
|Ferrari
|3'59.676
|33.663
|33
|55
|78
|Arnold Robin
T.Boguslavskiy
K.van der Linde
|Lexus
|3'59.701
|33.688
|23
|56
|55
|François Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari
|3'59.703
|33.690
|36
|57
|46
|Ahmad Al Harthy
Valentino Rossi
Maxime Martin
|BMW
|3'59.802
|33.789
|29
|58
|82
|Hiroshi Koizumi
Sébastien Baud
D.Juncadella
|Chevrolet
|4'00.054
|34.041
|37
|59
|81
|Tom Van Rompuy
Rui Andrade
Charlie Eastwood
|Chevrolet
|4'00.194
|34.181
|36
|60
|31
|Darren Leung
Sean Gelael
Augusto Farfus
|BMW
|4'00.221
|34.208
|30
|61
|44
|John Hartshorne
Ben Tuck
Christopher Mies
|Ford
|4'00.342
|34.329
|30
|62
|88
|Giorgio Roda
M.O.Pedersen
Dennis Olsen
|Ford
|4'02.204
|36.191
|27
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Why has the 2024 MotoGP Kazakhstan GP been postponed?
Alpine prioritising "professionalism" in search for Ocon replacement
WRC targets 2025 for new 'Command Centre' to bring fans closer to action
Red Bull might not take Yuki Tsunoda seriously yet, but RB does
Prime
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track
When Porsche privateers beat the factory at Le Mans
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments