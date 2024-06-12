All Series
Practice report
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota tops opening practice twice delayed by red flags

Toyota set the pace as official practice for the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours began, with its best time being six-tenths faster than the first of the Porsche crews.

Stephen Lickorish
Stephen Lickorish
Upd:
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Brendon Hartley posted a 3m26.013s with around 50 minutes of the opening three-hour first practice session remaining in the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID - a time that is almost a second faster than Porsche managed at last Sunday's Test Day.

Callum Ilott's 3m26.610s in the #12 Jota-run privateer Porsche 963 LMDh had topped the timesheets for much of the session, before the Briton was relegated to second.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh pilot Dries Vanthoor had briefly assumed second place with an effort in the closing minutes, but this was later deleted for a track-limits breach.

But his subsequent 3m26.671s was still good enough for third spot, ahead of the customer Proton 963 of Julien Andlauer - another late improver.

Nyck de Vries' 3m26.918s in the opening minutes ensured that Toyota had two cars in the top five.

Also within a second of Hartley's benchmark was the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh of Alex Lynn, who posted a 3m26.928s early on.

However, Lynn later caused one of two red flags when he crashed into the barriers at Terte Rouge with around 20 minutes of FP1 remaining.

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Next up in seventh spot was the second of the two BMWs, courtesy of Robin Frijns.

Ferrari's defence of its Le Mans victory last year began in low-key fashion with the fastest of the trio of AF Corse-run 499Ps in eighth place with Antonio Fuoco in the #50 machine also just under a second off Hartley's time.

The two Alpine A424 LMDhs, on their maiden Le Mans outing, rounded out the top 10, while the best of the Peugeot 9X8s was the #93 in 17th.

The top Lamborghini SC63 was 21st and the rear of the 23-strong Hypercar field was brought up by the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH, eight seconds off Toyota's time.

Louis Deletraz topped the LMP2 leaderboard for almost the entire session in the #14 TF Sport-run AO ORECA-Gibson 07, having set a 3m34.245s in the opening 20 minutes.

The class is making a return to the World Endurance Championship for Le Mans, having been dropped from the regular WEC roster for 2024 with the LMGT3 division's introduction.

James Allen was second in the #30 Duqueine with a 3m34.843s, while third was the #23 United Autosports entry, courtesy of Ben Hanley.

Last year's GTE Am victor Ben Keating later went straight on at the Porsche Curves in that car and had to be pushed out of the gravel.

A late flyer from Esteban Masson gave Lexus top spot in the LMGT3 ranks with a 3m57.808s in the closing minutes.

Inception's #70 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo had previously led the way with a 3m58.770s in the hands of Brendan Iribe.

That effort was two-tenths faster than the #59 United Autosports-run example.

The sister #78 Lexus was the other car to have brought out a red flag halfway through FP1 when it ground to a halt on the straight after Mulsanne Corner.

Cla Driver   Car   Time   Delay   Laps 
8 Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa		 Toyota 3'26.013   36
12 Will Stevens
Norman Nato
Callum Ilott		 Porsche 3'26.610 0.597 40
15 Dries Vanthoor
R.Marciello
Marco Wittmann		 BMW 3'26.671 0.658 37
99 Neel Jani
Harry Tincknell
Julien Andlauer		 Porsche 3'26.891 0.878 32
7 José María López
Kamui Kobayashi
Nyck de Vries		 Toyota 3'26.918 0.905 40
2 Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Alex Palou		 Cadillac 3'26.928 0.915 31
20 S.van der Linde
Robin Frijns
René Rast		 BMW 3'26.947 0.934 33
50 Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen		 Ferrari 3'26.973 0.960 39
36 Nicolas Lapierre
Mick Schumacher
M.Vaxivière		 Alpine 3'27.430 1.417 39
10  35 Paul-Loup Chatin
F.Habsburg
Charles Milesi		 Alpine 3'27.483 1.470 35
11  83 Robert Kubica
R.Shwartzman
Yifei Ye		 Ferrari 3'27.513 1.500 40
12  38 Oliver Rasmussen
Phil Hanson
Jenson Button		 Porsche 3'27.661 1.648 37
13  3 S.Bourdais
R.van der Zande
Scott Dixon		 Cadillac 3'27.672 1.659 35
14  5 Matt Campbell
M.Christensen
F.Makowiecki		 Porsche 3'27.672 1.659 34
15  6 Kévin Estre
André Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 3'27.679 1.666 35
16  51 A.P.Guidi
James Calado
A.Giovinazzi		 Ferrari 3'27.737 1.724 39
17  93 Jean-Éric Vergne
Mikkel Jensen
Nico Müller		 Peugeot 3'28.354 2.341 33
18  311 Pipo Derani
Jack Aitken
Felipe Drugovich		 Cadillac 3'28.479 2.466 34
19  94 S.Vandoorne
Paul Di Resta
Loïc Duval		 Peugeot 3'28.936 2.923 31
20  4 Mathieu Jaminet
Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy		 Porsche 3'28.959 2.946 30
21  19 Romain Grosjean
A.Caldarelli
Matteo Cairoli		 Lamborghini 3'29.055 3.042 29
22  63 Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
Edoardo Mortara		 Lamborghini 3'30.747 4.734 20
23  11 Carl Bennett
Jean-Karl Vernay
A.Serravalle		 Isotta Fraschini 3'33.983 7.970 32
24  14 PJ Hyett
Louis Delétraz
Alex Quinn		 ORECA/Gibson 3'34.245 8.232 34
25  30 John Falb
James Allen
J-B.Simmenauer		 ORECA/Gibson 3'34.843 8.830 39
26  23 Ben Keating
F.Albuquerque
Ben Hanley		 ORECA/Gibson 3'34.903 8.890 30
27  9 Jonas Ried
Maceo Capietto
Bent Viscaal		 ORECA/Gibson 3'35.054 9.041 36
28  22 Oliver Jarvis
Bijoy Garg
Nolan Siegel		 ORECA/Gibson 3'35.290 9.277 39
29  34 J.Śmiechowski
Vlad Lomko
Clément Novalak		 ORECA/Gibson 3'35.360 9.347 36
30  28 Paul Lafargue
Job van Uitert
Reshad De Gerus		 ORECA/Gibson 3'35.453 9.440 34
31  24 Fabio Scherer
David H.Hansson
Kyffin Simpson		 ORECA/Gibson 3'36.255 10.242 35
32  37 Lorenzo Fluxá
Malthe Jakobsen
Ritomo Miyata		 ORECA/Gibson 3'36.602 10.589 39
33  10 Ryan Cullen
Patrick Pilet
S.Richelmi		 ORECA/Gibson 3'36.636 10.623 33
34  33 A.Mattschull
Rene Binder
Laurents Hörr		 ORECA/Gibson 3'36.842 10.829 35
35  25 Matthias Kaiser
Olli Caldwell
Roman De Angelis		 ORECA/Gibson 3'36.942 10.929 35
36  45 George Kurtz
Colin Braun
Nicky Catsburg		 ORECA/Gibson 3'36.968 10.955 36
37  65 Rodrigo Sales
Mathias Beche
Scott Huffaker		 ORECA/Gibson 3'37.038 11.025 35
38  183 François Perrodo
Ben Barnicoat
Nico Varrone		 ORECA/Gibson 3'37.418 11.405 22
39  47 Naveen Rao
Matthew Bell
Frederik Vesti		 ORECA/Gibson 3'38.147 12.134 32
40  87 Takeshi Kimura
Esteban Masson
Jack Hawksworth		 Lexus 3'57.808 31.795 35
41  70 Brendan Iribe
Ollie Millroy
F.Schandorff		 McLaren 3'58.770 32.757 32
42  59 James Cottingham
Nicolas Costa
Grégoire Saucy		 McLaren 3'58.975 32.962 31
43  27 Ian James
D.Mancinelli
Alex Riberas		 Aston Martin 3'59.058 33.045 22
44  86 Mike Wainwright
Daniel Serra
Riccardo Pera		 Ferrari 3'59.277 33.264 19
45  60 C.Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Franck Perera		 Lamborghini 3'59.317 33.304 32
46  54 Thomas Flohr
F.Castellacci
Davide Rigon		 Ferrari 3'59.337 33.324 32
47  77 Ryan Hardwick
Z.Robichon
Ben Barker		 Ford 3'59.350 33.337 28
48  92 Alex Malykhin
Joel Sturm
Klaus Bachler		 Porsche 3'59.393 33.380 34
49  91 Yasser Shahin
Morris Schuring
Richard Lietz		 Porsche 3'59.421 33.408 37
50  85 Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey		 Lamborghini 3'59.456 33.443 28
51  95 H.Hamaguchi
Nico Pino
Marino Sato		 McLaren 3'59.534 33.521 35
52  777 Satoshi Hoshino
Erwan Bastard
Marco Sørensen		 Aston Martin 3'59.634 33.621 36
53  155 Johnny Laursen
Conrad Laursen
Jordan Taylor		 Ferrari 3'59.635 33.622 33
54  66 G.Petrobelli
Larry ten Voorde
Salih Yoluc		 Ferrari 3'59.676 33.663 33
55  78 Arnold Robin
T.Boguslavskiy
K.van der Linde		 Lexus 3'59.701 33.688 23
56  55 François Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera		 Ferrari 3'59.703 33.690 36
57  46 Ahmad Al Harthy
Valentino Rossi
Maxime Martin		 BMW 3'59.802 33.789 29
58  82 Hiroshi Koizumi
Sébastien Baud
D.Juncadella		 Chevrolet 4'00.054 34.041 37
59  81 Tom Van Rompuy
Rui Andrade
Charlie Eastwood		 Chevrolet 4'00.194 34.181 36
60  31 Darren Leung
Sean Gelael
Augusto Farfus		 BMW 4'00.221 34.208 30
61  44 John Hartshorne
Ben Tuck
Christopher Mies		 Ford 4'00.342 34.329 30
62  88 Giorgio Roda
M.O.Pedersen
Dennis Olsen		 Ford 4'02.204 36.191 27

Previous article Frijns urges "realistic" BMW expectations in Le Mans 'big three' challenge
Next article Safety concerns over "crazy" Rossi attention at Le Mans

Stephen Lickorish
More from
Stephen Lickorish
