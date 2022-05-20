Tickets Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR Le Mans entry evoked fairness concerns by Toyota, Ford

Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Le Mans 24 Hours will be Penske’s final LMP2 entry this year

Team Penske has announced that the team will not race in the LMP2 class of the FIA World Endurance Championship beyond next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Co-author:
Gary Watkins
Le Mans 24 Hours will be Penske’s final LMP2 entry this year

The Penske Oreca, driven by Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr and Emmanuel Collard, finished eighth in class in the Sebring 1000-mile race, and fourth in class in the Spa 6-hour race.

But the third round of the WEC season, the 90th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will be the final outing for the entry #5 car.

An official team statement said the squad is “will instead turn its attention to putting maximum effort into testing and preparation of its Porsche Penske Motorsport LMDh program” ahead of its debut in both the WEC and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023. The Porsche’s race debut will come in the Rolex 24 at Daytona next January.

“We are very appreciative of our time in WEC this year and we have been able to make the most of our time on track this season,” said Team Penske president Tim Cindric. “As an organization, we didn’t have a lot of experience within WEC, so running the races in 2022 has allowed us to learn the tracks, the rules and understand how a race weekend operates.

“We were able to gather a lot of feedback and information over the first two races and we expect to learn even more at Le Mans.

“Fortunately, our LMDh program is progressing quickly, so we need to focus that to ensure we are prepared for the start of the 2023 season.”

Porsche this month also revealed that it has the capacity to supply and service two of the LMDh hybrids developed in conjunction with Multimatic Motorsport for WEC and IMSA series in 2023.

Porsche Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach told Motorsport.com: “It could be up to two in each [series]. We are saying that that is the maximum and we can’t do more than that.

“One thing is clear, it is not about as selling as many cars as we can - that’s not our goal.

“With such a high-level prototype, if we sell a car to a race team, first of all it is important that the team is at a certain level to handle it and then that we can support them.

“We want to make sure they have everything to be competitive.”

