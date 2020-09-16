Gallery: Latest photos of Le Mans 24 Hours build-up

As well as taking place in September instead of the usual June slot, the absence of fans in the grandstands, village and campsites has robbed the Circuit de la Sarthe of its usual festive atmosphere. Scrutineering is also taking place at the track and not in the city centre as usual.

Still, the on-track competition promises to be as fierce as ever, with the 24-car LMP2 field and 22-car GTE Am battle in particular set to provide thrilling action. A condensed practice schedule, more night-time running and the threat of rain also have the potential to make it one of the most challenging editions of recent times.

Check out all the best photos from La Sarthe as teams prepare for the biggest endurance race of the year – click on the arrows on the images below to cycle through them:

Slider List #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 with Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez and Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley 1 / 50 Photo by: Toyota Racing #3 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13: Gibson Romain Dumas, Nathanaël Berthon, Louis Delétraz 2 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470: Thomas Laurent, André Negrão, Pierre Ragues 3 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #34 Inter Europol Competition Ligier JSP217 - Gibson: Jakub Smiechowski, Rene Binder, Matevos Isaakyan 4 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images #30 Duqueine Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Jonathan Hirschi, Konstantin Tereschenko, Tristan Gommendy 5 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images #50 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Flörsch, Beitske Visser 6 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #28 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson: Paul Lafargue, Paul-Loup Chatin, Richard Bradley 7 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #91 Porsche GT Team - Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni, Frédéric Makowiecki 8 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster #97 Aston Martin Racing - Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell 9 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster #97 Aston Martin Racing - Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell 10 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster Motorsport.com signage 11 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra 12 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #82 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Olivier Pla, Sébastien Bourdais, Jules Gounon 13 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images #92 Porsche GT Team - Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor 14 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster #97 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell, #98 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Paul Dalla Lana, Augusto Farfus, Ross Gunn, #95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim, Richard Westbrook 15 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #78 Proton Competition - Porsche 911 RSR: Horst Felbermayr jr, Michele Beretta, Max Van Splunteren 16 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster #61 Luzich Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Francesco Piovanetti, Oswaldo Negri, Come Ledogar 17 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster #99 Dempsey-Proton Racing - Porsche 911 RSR: Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak, Lucas Légeret, Julien Piguet 18 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster #88 Dempsey-Proton Racing - Porsche 911 RSR: Thomas Preining, Dominique Bastien, Adrien De Leener 19 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster #72 Hub Auto Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Morris Chen, Tom Blomqvist, Marcos Gomes 20 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster #70 MR Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Takeshi Kimura, Vincent Abril, Kei Cozzolino 21 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster #55 Spirit of Race - Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Duncan Cameron, Aaron Scott, Matthew Griffin 22 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster #85 Iron Lynx - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting 23 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster #54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Giancarlo Fisichella 24 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Cristoph Ulrich, Steffen Görig, Alexander 25 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #29 Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217: Frits Van Eerd, Giedo Van Der Garde, Nyck De Vries 26 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #90 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage: Salih Yoluc, Charles Eastwood, Jonathan Adam 27 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt Track 28 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster Le Mans circuit overview 29 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images #95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR 30 / 50 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images #26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 01 - Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen 31 / 50 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images #17 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson: Kyle Tilley 32 / 50 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images #26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 01 - Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen 33 / 50 Photo by: Motorsport Images #61 Luzich Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Francesco Piovanetti, Oswaldo Negri, Come Ledogar 34 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster #36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470 35 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt 1992 Peugeot 905 36 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt Six Porsche winners: Porsche 936/81 Spyder, Porsche 919 Hybrid, 1971 Porsche 917 KH #22, Porsche 911 GT1 98, Porsche 962 C and 1970 Porsche 917 KH #23 37 / 50 Photo by: Remi Dargegen #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 38 / 50 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images #25 Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Simon Trummer 39 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #39 So24-Has By Graff Oreca 07 - Gibson: James Allen, Vincent Capillaire, Charles Milesi 40 / 50 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13, detail 41 / 50 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images #97 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR 42 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #50 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson 43 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #50 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Tatiana Calderon 44 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #97 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell 45 / 50 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Cockpit of Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217 46 / 50 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images #63 Weathertech Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE EVO, detail 47 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #57 Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR 48 / 50 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Pit Lane 49 / 50 Photo by: Paul Foster Motorsport TV logo 50 / 50 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

