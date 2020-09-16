Gallery: Latest photos of Le Mans 24 Hours build-up
The 88th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours takes place this weekend, but the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic will make this year’s edition of the French classic different from any other.
As well as taking place in September instead of the usual June slot, the absence of fans in the grandstands, village and campsites has robbed the Circuit de la Sarthe of its usual festive atmosphere. Scrutineering is also taking place at the track and not in the city centre as usual.
Still, the on-track competition promises to be as fierce as ever, with the 24-car LMP2 field and 22-car GTE Am battle in particular set to provide thrilling action. A condensed practice schedule, more night-time running and the threat of rain also have the potential to make it one of the most challenging editions of recent times.
Read Also:
Check out all the best photos from La Sarthe as teams prepare for the biggest endurance race of the year – click on the arrows on the images below to cycle through them:
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 with Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez and Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley
Photo by: Toyota Racing
#3 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13: Gibson Romain Dumas, Nathanaël Berthon, Louis Delétraz
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
#36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470: Thomas Laurent, André Negrão, Pierre Ragues
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
#34 Inter Europol Competition Ligier JSP217 - Gibson: Jakub Smiechowski, Rene Binder, Matevos Isaakyan
Photo by: Motorsport Images
#30 Duqueine Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Jonathan Hirschi, Konstantin Tereschenko, Tristan Gommendy
Photo by: Motorsport Images
#50 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Flörsch, Beitske Visser
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
#28 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson: Paul Lafargue, Paul-Loup Chatin, Richard Bradley
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
#91 Porsche GT Team - Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni, Frédéric Makowiecki
Photo by: Paul Foster
#97 Aston Martin Racing - Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell
Photo by: Paul Foster
#97 Aston Martin Racing - Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell
Photo by: Paul Foster
Motorsport.com signage
Photo by: Paul Foster
#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
#82 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Olivier Pla, Sébastien Bourdais, Jules Gounon
Photo by: Motorsport Images
#92 Porsche GT Team - Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor
Photo by: Paul Foster
#97 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell, #98 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Paul Dalla Lana, Augusto Farfus, Ross Gunn, #95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim, Richard Westbrook
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
#78 Proton Competition - Porsche 911 RSR: Horst Felbermayr jr, Michele Beretta, Max Van Splunteren
Photo by: Paul Foster
#61 Luzich Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Francesco Piovanetti, Oswaldo Negri, Come Ledogar
Photo by: Paul Foster
#99 Dempsey-Proton Racing - Porsche 911 RSR: Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak, Lucas Légeret, Julien Piguet
Photo by: Paul Foster
#88 Dempsey-Proton Racing - Porsche 911 RSR: Thomas Preining, Dominique Bastien, Adrien De Leener
Photo by: Paul Foster
#72 Hub Auto Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Morris Chen, Tom Blomqvist, Marcos Gomes
Photo by: Paul Foster
#70 MR Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Takeshi Kimura, Vincent Abril, Kei Cozzolino
Photo by: Paul Foster
#55 Spirit of Race - Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Duncan Cameron, Aaron Scott, Matthew Griffin
Photo by: Paul Foster
#85 Iron Lynx - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting
Photo by: Paul Foster
#54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Giancarlo Fisichella
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
#52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Cristoph Ulrich, Steffen Görig, Alexander
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
#29 Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217: Frits Van Eerd, Giedo Van Der Garde, Nyck De Vries
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
#90 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage: Salih Yoluc, Charles Eastwood, Jonathan Adam
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
Track
Photo by: Paul Foster
Le Mans circuit overview
Photo by: Motorsport Images
#95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
#26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 01 - Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
#17 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson: Kyle Tilley
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
#26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 01 - Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen
Photo by: Motorsport Images
#61 Luzich Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Francesco Piovanetti, Oswaldo Negri, Come Ledogar
Photo by: Paul Foster
#36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
1992 Peugeot 905
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
Six Porsche winners: Porsche 936/81 Spyder, Porsche 919 Hybrid, 1971 Porsche 917 KH #22, Porsche 911 GT1 98, Porsche 962 C and 1970 Porsche 917 KH #23
Photo by: Remi Dargegen
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
#25 Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Simon Trummer
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
#39 So24-Has By Graff Oreca 07 - Gibson: James Allen, Vincent Capillaire, Charles Milesi
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13, detail
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
#97 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
#50 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
#50 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Tatiana Calderon
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
#97 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Cockpit of Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
#63 Weathertech Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE EVO, detail
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
#57 Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Pit Lane
Photo by: Paul Foster
Motorsport TV logo
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
Related video
About this article
|Series
|Le Mans , WEC
|Event
|24 Hours of Le Mans